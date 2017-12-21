ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການຮັບຜ່ານ ພາສີ ເປັນ ຂີດໝາຍຂອງປີການເມືອງ ສຳລັບ ປ. ທຣຳ

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ຄຣິສມັສ ໄດ້ມາເຖິງກ່ອນກຳນົດ ສຳລັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ
ແລະ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ. ລັດຖະສະພາ
ໄດ້ປັບປ່ຽນ ລາຍລະອຽດສຸດທ້າຍ ຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການຕັດພາສີ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້
ໂດຍຈັດຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕອນ ຂອງການລົງນາມ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນອີກສອງສາມມື້
ຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.
ໄຊຊະນະຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂອງພາສີ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍສູງສຸດ ອັນໄດ້ເປັນ ເລື່ອງທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນ ໃນປີທຳອິດຂອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ເຊິ່ງເປັນອັນນຶ່ງ
ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍລະຄອນດ້ານການເມືອງ ແຕ່ຈົນເຖິງເວລານີ້ ຍັງຂາດຜົນສຳເລັດ
ໃນການອອກກົດໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນໆຢູ່.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນອາລົມຂອງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ກັບຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງ
ທ່ານ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ກຳລັງດຳ
ເນີນໄປ ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສະບັບນີ້
ວ່າ “ໄຊຊະນະທີ່ເປັນປະຫວັດສາດ ສຳລັບ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ” ແລະ ໄດ້ໃຊ້
ວາລະໂອກາດນີ້ ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດ ເຖິງຄວາມຫວັງອັນດີ ສຳລັບປີຕໍ່ໆໄປ. ທ່ານໄດ້ບອກ
ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ວ່າ “ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມ
ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ສຳລັບອະນາຄົດ ແລະ ຄວາມກະຕືລືລົນ ສຳລັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ດີໆ
ທີ່ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ພາກັນຍິນດີ ຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສະບັບດັ່ງກ່າວ
ທີ່ຖືເປັນເສັ້ນຊີວິດໃນດ້ານການເມືອງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມອງໄປຂ້າງໜ້າເຖິງ
ອະນາຄົດ ຂອງຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝຂອງ ລັດຖະສະພາ
ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີໜ້ານີ້. ແຕ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງມະຫາຊົນ ສະແດງ
ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການຕັດພາສີ ທີ່ຖືວ່າ
ອຳນວຍປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກຮັ່ງມີ ແລະ ບໍ່ຊ່ອຍຫຍັງຫຼາຍ ແກ່ພວກ
ຊົນຊັ້ນກາງ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະມີການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໃນ
ລັດຖະສະພາ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກໍແມ່ນມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ
ກໍສາມາດປະຕິບັດໄດ້ ຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ. ທ່ານ
ພອລ ຣາຍແອນ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ບອກບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນ
ສັບປະດານີ້ ວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນ ຄວາມໂລ່ງອົກແທ້ໆ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຈະເຫັນສິ່ງນີ້
ໃນໃບຈ່າຍເງິນເດືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອີກບໍ່ດົນ. ແລະ ອັນນີ້ ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງ
ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງການປະຕິບັດຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ແລະ ການຮັກສາຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Christmas came early for President Donald Trump and his Republican
allies in Congress this week.Congress put the finishing touches on a
tax cut bill Wednesday, setting the stage for a presidential signature
in the next few days.
The president's victory on taxes caps what has been a volatile first year
in office, one full of political drama but until now lacking in major legislative achievements.
Trump was in celebration mode with his cabinet Wednesday as the final
votes played out in Congress.The president called the bill "a historic
victory for the American people," and used the occasion to sound an optimistic note for the year ahead."Americans are filled with excitement
for the future," he told reporters, "and enthusiasm for all the incredible
possibilities that lie ahead for our country."
Republicans embraced passage of the tax bill as a political lifeline as
they look ahead to the prospect of difficult congressional midterm
elections next November.But public opinion polls show most Americans
oppose the tax cut bill as too favorable to the wealthy and not helpful
enough to the middle class.
Despite the polls, Trump and Republican congressional leaders are
excited about being able to finally deliver on a major campaign promise.
"This is real relief and people are going to see this in their paychecks
before too long," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters at the Capitol
this week."This is the greatest example of a promise being made and a
promise being kept."
