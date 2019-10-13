ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ​ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ມາ​ກູ​ຟູ​ລີ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຊື່ “ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ອຳ

ນາດ​ເກີນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ” ຍ້ອນ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ ​ມີ​ການ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິທ່ານ​ ແລະນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ

​ທ່ານ. ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2015 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ພວກຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນະ

ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ກູ​ຟູ​ລີ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່ ​ຕໍ່​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ ​ດ້ານ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ ໂດຍ

​ຜ່ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສື່ມວ​ນ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດແລະ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່. Charles Kombe ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ

​ຈາກນະ​ຄອ​ນດາ​ແອັ​ສ​ຊາ​ລາມ​ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ໂຈ​ເຊັ​ຟ ການ​ດີ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ

​ຫາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຍ້ອນ “​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ຂໍ້​ມູນ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ” ຫຼັງ​ຈ​າກລາວ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ລາຍ​

ງານ​ເລື້ອງ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ວ່າ ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ.

ທ່ານ​ການ​ດີ​ ຖືກ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 3 ມື້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ ໂດຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຕ​

ອອກ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານແມ່ນ​ມີ

​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ. ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ເຊັ​ຟ ການ​ດີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັ​ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ​ວາມ​

ຈິງແລະ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ລົງ​ເອີຍ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ. ຈະ

​ມີ​ຄົນ​ມາ​ບອກ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ທັງໆ​ທີ່ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ໄປ​

ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ.”

ການ​ຈັບ​ທ່ານ​ການ​ດີ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນພຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຟ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ເອ​ຣິກ ກາ​ເບັນ

​ແດ​ຣາ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຫລົບ​ຫຼີກ​ການ​ເສຍ​ພາ​ສີ ການ​ຟອກ​ເງິນແລະ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ອາຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ.

ທ່ານ​ກາ​ເບັນ​ແດ​ຣາ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ

​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈອນ ມາ​ກູ​ຟູ​ລີ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນການ

ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ ຊຶ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີມາ​ກູ​ຟູ​ລີໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ກົດໝາຍ​ສື່ມວນ

ຊົນ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່ເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ປາກ​ປິດ​ສຽງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ. ຍາ​ນາງ​ແອນ​ນາ ເຮັງ​ກາ ຈາກ​ສູນ​

ກາງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ ໃຫ້​ດັດ​ແປງ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ການທົບ

​ທວນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ໄລ​ຍະໆ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດກໍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ວ່າ​ກົດໝາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ

​ນີ້ ຄວນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄວນ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດຮັດ​ແຄບ​ຕ່າງໆ

ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້.”

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຈອນ ມາ​ກູ​ຟູ​ລີ ປະ​ເທດ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ

​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ ໃນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ແລະ “ການ​ບໍ​ລິການ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ.”

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​

ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ງານ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ຟ້ອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ຂືນ ​ອຳ​ນາດການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ

​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແລະ​ແມ່ນ​

ກະ​ທັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີກ​ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຜິດ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ

​ອອກ​ຂ່າວ ແລະ​ຖົກ​ຖຽງ​ວ່າກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​

ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ຜິດ. ທ່ານ​ແຮ​ຣິ​ສັນ ແອມ​ວາກ​ຢຳ​ບີ​ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຂໍ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຂ່າວ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ຍິ່ງ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຕ່າງໆ ຂ້າ​ພະ

​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ ​ມີ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ອອກ​ຂ່າວ ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ເດັດ​

ຂາດ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານ ​ເລື້ອງ​ລາວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ເພື່ອ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ ​ໃນທາງສ້​າ​ງ​ສັນ​ຕໍ່ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ບ້ານ​ເມືອງ.”

ແຕ່​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານກວດ​ກາ​ຕົນ

​ເອງ ແລະ​ກໍ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຄື

​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ. ຍາ​ນາງ​ຊາ​ໂລ​ເມ ກີ​ໂຕ​ແມ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ເກີ​ດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ປີ​ກ່ອ​ນ ກັບໝູ່​ເພື່ອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ທ່ານນາງ

ອາ​ໂຊ​ຣີ ກວານ​ດາ. ຈົນ​ເທົ່າ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ລາວ​ຢູ່​ໃສ​ແທ້. ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ

​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢ້ານ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ກໍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຮັດ ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ເຮັດ​ໄດ້ໃນ​ວິ​ຊາ​ຊີບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ​ການ​ດີ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນໝາຍ​ຄວາມ ​

ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ພວມ​ລໍ​ຖ້າມື້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສານ.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli is known as the “bulldozer” for refusing to tolerate criticism of himself and his policies. Since coming to office in 2015, critics say Magufuli’s government has squeezed press freedoms through harsh media laws and intimidation.

Tanzanian authorities arrested TV journalist Joseph Gandye in August for “publishing false information” after he broadcast a story alleging police abuse of detainees.

Gandye was held for three days, then released on bail.

He stands by his reporting and says the charges are politically motivated.

Gandye says, “When you want to try to report an issue which has the truth and involves authorities, sometimes a journalist, you’ll end up arrested. You’ll end up being told that you have written a false story, even if the story is true.”

Gandye’s arrest came a month after police charged reporter Erick Kabendera with tax evasion, money laundering and organized crime.

Kabendera denies the charges and says they are connected to his critical reports of the Magufuli government.

Rights groups say the arrests are part of a pattern in which Magufuli uses the new media laws in order to silence critics.

Anna Henga is the executive director for Legal and Human Rights Center.

"I would recommend amendment of these laws because even the Universal periodic reviews of the United Nations are recommending that these laws should be amended," said Henga. "They should remove the restrictions, which are put in place by these laws.”

Under Magufuli, Tanzania enacted strict laws on cyber crimes and "media services." The laws allow authorities to suspend media outlets and charge journalists with sedition for publishing information deemed a threat to peace, false, or even just misleading.

Tanzania’s authorities deny cracking down on freedom of the press and argue the laws are needed to prevent media abuse. Harrison Mwakyembe is the minister of information.

He says, “We insist there is press freedom. Myself, I’m a journalist. I am deeply concerned with media houses. I will not allow limiting press freedoms, no. For a journalist, you report your story, criticize the government - but for the purpose of building the country.”

Media groups say the laws are encouraging self-censorship and fueling fears among Tanzania’s journalists that they are a target.

Salome Kitomari is the chairperson for Media Institute of Southern Africa.

She says, ”We have the case that happened two years ago, our colleague Azory Gwanda. Until now we don’t know about his whereabouts. This is something scary in journalism.”

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s journalists do what they can in an increasingly risky profession. For Gandye, that means waiting for his day in court.