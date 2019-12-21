ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນ​ອາ​ວຸດຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ກັບ​ໄຂ້​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ ຫລື​ໄຂ້​ຍຸງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກາະ ແຊນ​ຊີ​ບາ (Zanzibar). ໂດຍສະ​ເພາະແມ່ນ​ ຢູ່​ໃນບ້ານ ເຈ​ຈູ (Cheju) ນັ້ນ ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເອົາ ຂອງ​ແຫລວທີ່​ມີທາດ​ຊີ​ລິ​ຄອນພົ່ນ​ໃສ່​ທີ່​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມີນ້ຳ​ຂັງ​ໃນໄຮ່ນາ​ອັນກວ້າງໆ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ຍຸງ​ໄປ​ໄຂ່​ໃສ່. ມາ​ຣີແອມາ ດີຢາ​ໂລ (Mariama Diallo), ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານມາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວິ​ທີ​ທີ່ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃຊ້​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ເພື່ອ​ສູ້​ກັບ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳມາ​ສະເຫນີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບຄື​ແນວນນີ້ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພົ່ນສານ​ລະ​ລາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ທາດ​ສີ​ລິ​ຄອນ (silicon) ໃສ່​ເທິງ​ໜ້ານ້ຳ​ທີ່​ຂັງ​ຢູ່ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມັນ​ເກີດ​ມີຊັ້ນບາງໆ ທີ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຍຸງສາມາດ​ເບາະໄຂ່ອອກ​ມາໄດ້.

ດ​ຣ. ບາດ​ທ໌ ໂນ​ລ​ສ໌ (Bart Knols) ເປັນນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ດ້ານແມງ​ໄມ້ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ທາງ​ການ​ແພດ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ນຳ​ພາທີມ​ງານ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບໂຄງ​ການລົບ​ລ້າງ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ​ຂອງເກາະແຊນ​ຊີ​ບາ (Zanzibar). ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ວິ​ທີນີ້ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງ​ຍຸງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ໄຂ້​ຍຸງ​ ຫລືມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ​ໄປ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ໄດ້ ຢ່າງຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ດ​ຣ. ໂນ​ລ​ສ໌ (Knols), ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ຕ້ານ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ການ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນີ້ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາໄປ​ປະ​ມານ 3 ອາ​ທິດ, ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ອາດຮອດ 4 ອາ​ທິດ, ຫລັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນສິ່ງຄວບ​ຄຸມທາງ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບຊຶ່​ງ​ເປັນແຜ່ນ​ບາງໆ ກໍຈະ​ແຕກ​ອອກ​ເອງ. //ຈາກນັ້ນ// ຫລັງຈາກ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນຜ່ານ​ໄປ ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ແຜ່ນ​ບາງໆນີ້​ ປົກໃສ່​ເທິງ​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳ​ອີກ ແລະທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຍຸງ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ."



ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ປາ​ດ​ສະ​ຈາກຊັ້ນແຫລວໆ ທີ່​ວ່ານັ້ນແລ້ວ ໂຕດັກແດ້​ຍຸງກໍຈະ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ກາຍ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ຍຸງໃຫຍ່ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ກິນ​ເລືອດ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຫານໄດ້. ເມື່ອ​ຍຸງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ກັດ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ ພວກມັນກໍ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ນຳເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ກໍ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີວົງ​ວຽນແຫ່ງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ.

ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ອິນ​ເດຍຂອງ​ທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ, ເກາະແຊນ​ຊີ​ບາ ແລະ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ຕ້ານກັບພະ​ຍາດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ. ການ​ໃຊ້​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບເປັນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ອັບ​ດູ​ລາ ອາ​ລີ (Abdula Ally) ຈາກໂຄງ​ການລົບ​ລ້າງ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍຂອງແຊນ​ຊີ​ບາ (Zanzibar).

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: “ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ປະ​ເພດ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ມື​ເຮັດເອົາ ແລ້ວທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ ທີ່​ຈະປົກ​ຄຸມ​ເອົາ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່ ທີ່ກວ້າງກວ່ານັ້ນ​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າວິ​ທີນີ້​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ ແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັນ.”​

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ພົ່ນ​ທາດ​ແຫລວ​ໂດຍໃ​ຊ້ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ເປັນ​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ມີ​ຄ່າໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍຖືກ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຍຸງ​ແຜ່​ພັນ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ກິດ​ໂດ ແວ​ລ​ເທີ, Guido Welter, ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບສຳ​ລັບ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

“ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບສາ​ມາດ​ບິນ​ເຫວີ່ນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ດັດ​ປັບໄດ້, ໃນ 1 ເຮັກຕາ​ ໂດຍ​ການພົ່ນ​ທາດ​ແຫລວ 10 ລິດ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຢູ່ 3 ນາ​ທີ; ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ໄລ່​ວ່າພາຍ​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ພົ່ນ​ໄດ້ 8 ເຮັກ​ຕາ.”

ອັນ​ນັ້ນ​ເທົ່າ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ຂອງເດີ່ນ​ຫລິ້ນ​ກິ​ລາຣັກ​ບີ 8 ເດີ່ນ. ທ່ານ ແອດ​ດູ​ອາ​ໂຣ ໂຣ​ດິ​ເກ​ສ (Eduardo Rodriguez), ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ຝ່າຍ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນສຳ​ລັບເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດີ​ເຈ​ໄອ ອາ​ແກ​ຣັ​ສ (DJI Agras), ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ໂດຍ​ແບບ​ໃຊ້​ມືບັງ​ຄັບ​ເອົາ ມັນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກແບບ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂຕ​ເອງ​ໄດ້ຢ່າງ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ ເຊັ່​ນ​ກັນ.



ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ດິ​ເກ​ສ (Rodriguez), ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດບິນ​ແບບໃຫ້​ມັນ​ບິນຢ່າງ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດໄດ້ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ສ່ວນອີກ​ດ້ວຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ທາງ GPS, ຮູ້​ຈັກຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ພົ່ນ ແມ່ນສາ​ມາດເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ຂົງ​ເຂດນັ້ນ, ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວົງ​ລັດ​ສະ​ໝີຂອງ​ການ​ບິນ ແລະ​ຂອງ​ການ​ພົ່ນ​ສອງສາມ​ອັນເຂົ້າໃສ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ແລະກໍພຽງ​ແຕ່​ກົດ 2 ປຸ່ມເທົ່ານັ້ນລະກໍ​ແລ້ວ.”

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ, ເຮືອ​ບິນອາ​ຄວາ​ເທັນ ເອ​ເອັມ​ເອັ​ຟ (Aquatain AMF), ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ພົ່ນທາດ​ແຫລວ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້, ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ​ສູງເມື່ອ​ໃຊ້ມັນ​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ຫລາກຕິດ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

Drones are being used as a new weapon in the fight against Malaria on the island of Zanzibar. In the village of Cheju in particular, drones are spraying a silicone-based liquid on large stretches of stagnant water in rice paddies where malaria-carrying mosquitoes lay their eggs. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports on how the country is using the new method to combat the disease.

Drones like this are spraying a silicon solution across standing water forming a thin layer that will eventually prevent mosquito eggs from hatching.



Dr. Bart Knols is a medical entomologist and the lead researcher working with the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Program. He says this method will significantly reduce the numbers of the malaria-carrying mosquitoes in the area.



Bart Knols, Anti-Malaria Scientist:

"This will last for around three weeks may be four weeks, then after that the biological control agent, the film will breakdown by its self. // Then // after a month you apply a new film on the water surface and you have more control of the mosquitos."



Without the gel, the larvae would have become adult mosquitoes in search of a bloodmeal. When those mosquitoes bite humans infected with malaria, they become vectors for the disease and continue the deadly transmission cycle.



Along the Indian Ocean coast of East Africa, Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania have had a long battle with malaria. Using drones is the best way to tackle the problem, says Abdula Ally from the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Program.



Abdula Ally, Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Program:

"With manual kind of intervention then you'll not be able to cover the wider area, but this one is going to be different."



Officials say drone spraying is a relatively inexpensive way to stop the mosquitoes from reproducing.



Guido Welter is with the Drone for Malaria Project.



Guido Welter, Drone for Malaria Project:

"A drone can fly with the speed we adjust, one hectare with ten liters will be three minutes; we calculated that within one hour we can spray eight hectares."



That's equivalent to the size of eight rugby fields. The product manager for DJI Agras drones, Eduardo Rodriguez, says while the drones can operate in manual mode, they can also do the job automatically.



Eduardo Rodriguez, DJI Europe Product Manager

"We can also fly into fully autonomous fly mode where the pilot knowing the GPS coordinates, knowing the area that needs to be sprayed can select that area, can input the few flying and spraying parameters and literary press two buttons."



According to the World Health Organization, Aquatain AMF, the product being sprayed, is safe and effective when used according to the directions on the labels.