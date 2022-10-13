ລັດຖະບານຂອງລັດອິສລາມຕາລິບານ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ໄດ້ຕຳໜິການລົງໂທດສະຫະລັດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຳນວນນຶ່ງວ່າ “ເປັນອຸບປະສັກຂັດຂວງຕໍ່ການພັດທະນາ” ໃນສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.
ປະຕິກິລິຍານີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງມື້ ຫລັງຈາກສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະກາດ ນະໂຍບາຍຈຳກັດການອອກວີຊາຄັ້ງໃໝ່ນັ້ນວ່າເປັນການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳກຸ່ມຕາລິບານປັດຈຸບັນ ຫລືອະດີດ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ “ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຫລືສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດຢູ່ໃນ ກົດຂີ່” ພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະພວກເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ຍິງ ຜ່ານນະໂຍບາຍຈຳກັດ ແລະໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຕາລິບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ ສາມາດເປັນຜົນກະທົບໃນທາງລົບຕໍ່ຄວາມສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍ. ຖະແຫຼງການກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງທັງໝົດ ຄວນແກ້ໄຂຜ່ານຊ່ອງທາງການທູດ ແລະການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ຄວນທົບທວນຄືນ.”
ຖະແຫລງການໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມຕໍ່ໄລຍະເວລາການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການປະກາດຫລັງຈາກການສົນທະນໃນາອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ທີ່ໂດຮາ ຊຶ່ງພົວພັນກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງ ຂອງສອງປະເທດບ່ ອນທີ່ “ບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນໆທັງໝົດ” ໄດ້ມີການສົນທະນາຫາລືກັນຢ່າງລະອຽດ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໃນການເປີດເຜີຍການລົງໂທດໃນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວໃກ້ຊິດທີ່ສຸດຂອງບັນດາສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຈຳກັດເຫລົ່ານີ້.
ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານອື່ນໆໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນການເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ເພື່ອຮ່ວມກັນສົ່ງສານໄປຫາຕາລິບານວ່າ ມີພຽງແຕ່ລັດຖະບານ ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານທັງໝົດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະໃຫ້ການເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດ ຈຶ່ງຈະຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນລັດຖະບານທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ດັ່ງໂຕຢ່າງທີ່ມືດມົວ ເປັນເວລານຶ່ງປີ ອັຟການິສຖານຍັງເປັນປະເທດດຽວຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ຍິງ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນເກີນກວ່າຊັ້ນຫົກ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ເຫັນວັນກັບຄືນມາເທື່ອ.”
Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban government Wednesday criticized new U.S. sanctions against some of its leaders as an “impediment to the development" of ties between the two countries.
The reaction comes a day after the United States announced a new visa restriction policy as punishment for current or former Taliban leaders and others “believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repressing” Afghan women and girls through restrictive policies and violence.
“Such decisions can adversely affect bilateral relations,” a Taliban foreign ministry statement said. “All disputes should be resolved through diplomatic channels and decisions that do not serve the interest of the two sides should be reviewed,” it added.
The statement questioned the timing of the U.S. decision, saying it was announced after talks last week in Doha involving high-level officials of the two countries where “almost all important issues” were discussed in detail.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in unveiling the sanctions on Tuesday, said that immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.
Blinken called on other governments to join Washington in taking similar actions to collectively send a message to the Taliban that only a government that represents all Afghans and respects their human rights could be considered legitimate.
“As a grim example, for more than a year, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are systemically barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade, with no return date in sight,” he said.