ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ລັດອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸ​ດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ​“​ເປັນ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ສັກຂັດ​ຂວງ​ຕໍ່ກ​ານ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ” ໃນ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ.

​ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິຍ​າ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ມື້ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ອອກວີ​ຊາ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ນັ້ນວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ​ຫລືອ​ະ​ດີດ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ “ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ ຫ​ລື​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ກົດ​ຂີ່” ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ​ຜ່ານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ແລະໃຊ້​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ສາ​ມາດ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບໃນ​ທາງ​ລົບ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ. ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ຄວນ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຜ່ານ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ແລະ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ ຂອງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ຄວນ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ.” ​

​ຖະ​ແຫລງກ​ານ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນ​ໃນາ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ທີ່​ໂດ​ຮາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ລະ​ດັບສູງ​ ຂອງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບ່ ອນ​ທີ່ “ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ​ທັງ​ໝົດ” ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ອຽດ.

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເ​ຄັນ ໃນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີ​ຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກໃນຄອບ​ຄົວໃກ້​ຊິດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງບັນ​ດາ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ ອາດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ເຫລົ່​າ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອື່ນໆໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ສົ່ງ​ສານ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານທັງ​ໝົດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເຄົາ​ລົບຕໍ່ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຈຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ດັ່ງ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່ມືດ​ມົວ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຍັງເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບົບບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ເກີນກວ່າ​ຊັ້ນ​ຫົກ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນວັນກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ເທື່ອ.”

Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban government Wednesday criticized new U.S. sanctions against some of its leaders as an “impediment to the development" of ties between the two countries.

The reaction comes a day after the United States announced a new visa restriction policy as punishment for current or former Taliban leaders and others “believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repressing” Afghan women and girls through restrictive policies and violence.

“Such decisions can adversely affect bilateral relations,” a Taliban foreign ministry statement said. “All disputes should be resolved through diplomatic channels and decisions that do not serve the interest of the two sides should be reviewed,” it added.

The statement questioned the timing of the U.S. decision, saying it was announced after talks last week in Doha involving high-level officials of the two countries where “almost all important issues” were discussed in detail.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in unveiling the sanctions on Tuesday, said that immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.

Blinken called on other governments to join Washington in taking similar actions to collectively send a message to the Taliban that only a government that represents all Afghans and respects their human rights could be considered legitimate.

“As a grim example, for more than a year, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are systemically barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade, with no return date in sight,” he said.