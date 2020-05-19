ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ເລີ້ມບຸກໂຈມຕີ ໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່

ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດລົດ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄ້າຍສືບລັບ ໃນແຂວງກາສນີທາງພາກກາງ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ສັງຫານກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມ ປອດໄພຢ່າງໜ້ອຍເຈັດຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກ 40 ຄົນ.

ດຣ. ບາເຊີ ຣາມາກີ ຫົວໜ້າໂຮງໝໍແຂວງກາສນີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທັງສົບຄົນຕາຍແລະ ຜູ້ບາດເຈັບ ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບໂຕເລກດັ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໃນແຂວງກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍອາດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.

ທ່ານຕາຣິກ ອາຣິຢານ ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບການ ໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານອາມາດ ຄານ ເຊີຣາດ ໂຄສົກກອງບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດ ປະຈຳແຂວງກາສນີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ລະເບີດແມ່ນແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ກອງບັນ ຊາການ ໜ່ວຍຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ 703 ທີີ່ເປັນອົງການສືບລັບ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.

ທ່ານເຊີຣາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ ສູນກາງວັດທະນາທຳອິສລາມ ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ ໃກ້ກັບບ່ອນເກີດທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີ.

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບບ່ອນເກີດເຫດ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຕໍ່ບ້ານເຮືອນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮວມທັງມີແກ້ວແຕກ.

A car bomb attack on an intelligence base in central Ghazni province in Afghanistan early Monday morning killed at least seven members of the security forces and wounded 40 others.

Dr. Baser Ramaki, head of the Ghazni provincial hospital that received both the bodies and the wounded, confirmed the number to VOA. Provincial officials say the number of casualties may increase.

Tariq Aryan, a spokesman for the ministry of interior confirmed the attack. Ahmad Khan Serat, a spokesman for Ghazni provincial police headquarters told VOA the bomb targeted the 703 contingent of the National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency.

An Islamic culture center was located near the site of the attack, Serat added.

Locals living near the site complained of damage to their houses including shattered glass.