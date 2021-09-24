ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຂໍຂຶ້ນເວົ້າ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ຜູ້ນໍາກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ໂຕແທນຂອງພວກເຂົາຂຶ້ນກ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນອາທິດນີ້, ເນື່ອງຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໂລກຄົນອື່ນໆ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໃຫ້ສິດທິແລະ

ໂອກາດຕ່າງໆທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນແກ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກຍິງ. ນັກຂ່າວທາງການທູດອະວຸໂສ ຂອງ VOA ຊິນດີ ເຊນ (Cindy Saine) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປັດຈຸບັນ ໄດ້ກັບເຂົ້າມາມີອໍານາດຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານອີກຄັ້ງ, ພວກຜູ້ນໍາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມສະແດງຄວາມເປັນປົກກະຕິ; ທີ່ນີ່ ນັກລົບຕາລິບານພ້ອມດ້ວຍອາວຸດໜັກແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາພາກັນຍ່າງເລາະຮອບໆບໍລິເວນສວນສັດ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນການອອກໄປຂ້າງນອກຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ຂໍຂຶ້ນໄປກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຫ້ໂຄສົກລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຂົາ ທ້າວຊູເຮລ ຊາຮີນ ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ທາງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະກໍາມະການຈະພິຈາລະນາຕາມ ຄໍາຂໍດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັ້ນມັນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊ່ວງການປະຊຸມໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.

ໃນການໃຫ້ສໍາພາດກັບ VOA ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້, ທ້າວຊາຮີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ແລະສະຫະລັດເຄີຍເປັນສັດຕູກັນໃນຊ່ວງສົງຄາມ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວເນັ້ນໃສ່ວ່າ “ເມື່ອປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ຖືກຢຶດຄອງ,” ແຕ່ກ່າວວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງອາດຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງໄປແລ້ວ.

ເຊິ່ງທ້າວຊູເຮລ ຊາຮີນ ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນບົດບາດໃໝ່. ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງເລີ້ມບົດຕອນໃໝ່, ຢູ່ໃນໜ້ານັ້ນ ມັນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບສະຫະລັດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັບພວກເຮົາຫລືບໍ່ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການກໍ່ສ້າງອັຟການິສຖານແລະການລົບລ້າງຄວາມຍາກ ຈົນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ແລະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອພວກເຮົາ ໃນພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ພາກສ່ວນທາງດ້ານການສຶກສາ, ໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ. ລວມທັງ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະມາລົງທຶນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ, ພວກເຮົາກໍ່ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບ...”

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງອັຟການິສຖານປະຈໍາອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດທ່ານກູແລມ ອີຊັກຊາຍ (Ghulam Isaczai), ໄດ້ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະ ກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍອະດີດລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທ່ານ ອາສຣາຟ ການີ (Ashraf Ghani) ແລະຍັງຄົງອອກມາ ດໍາເນີນການກ່າວ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຜ່ານສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍຢູ່.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງບົດບາດໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະ ຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢຸດຕິຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ 20 ປີໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຮົາປິດຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງສົງຄາມແຫ່ງຄວາມບໍ່ມີການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນນີ້, ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເປີດຍຸກໃໝ່ ທາງດ້ານການທູດແບບບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ໂດຍການໃຊ້ອໍານາດ ຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນດ້ານການພັດທະນາຂອງເຮົາ ໃນການລົງທຶນ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາກອນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ,​ ໃນການຟື້ນຟູ ແລະປົກປ້ອງປະຊາທິ

ປະໄຕ.”

ກະສັດຂອງກາຕ້າ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນ ຕໍ່ການສ້າງຄວາມໂດດດ່ຽວໃຫ້ແກ່ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.

ຊິກ໌ຕາມິມ ບີນ ຮາມາດ ອາລ-ທານີ (Sheikh Tamimbin Hamad Al-Thani), ກະສັດຂອງປະເທດກາຕ້າ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣັບ ໂດຍຜ່ານນາຍພາສາວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ຂອງປະຊາຄົມນານາຊາດທີ່ຍັງຄົງໃຫ້ ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນອັຟການິສຖານຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໃນສະຖານະການແຫ່ງວິກິດການນີ້ ແລະເພື່ອແຍກຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາອອກຈາກຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ. ນອກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນເຖິງຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງການເຈລະຈາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ, ເພາະວ່າການລົງໂທດທາງດ້ານຕ່າງໆ ມີແຕ່ຈະນໍາໄປສູ່ການແຕກແຍກອອກເປັນຄົນລະຝ່າຍ ແລະການຕອບໂຕ້ອື່ນໆ. ສໍາລັບການເຈລະຈາ, ມັນສາມາດນໍາມາຊຶ່ງຜົນຮັບທີ່ເປັນບວກໄດ້.”

ໃນການປະຊຸມຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງແມ່ຍິງຊາວອັຟການິສຖານນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການຢູນີເຊັຟ (UNICEF) ໄດ້ເຕືອນພວກຜູ້ນໍາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ. ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງເຮັນຣຽຕຕ້າ ຟໍເຣ (Henrietta Fore), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການ UNICEF ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງສໍາຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງສໍາລັບບັນດາເດັກນ້ອຍຍິງ ແລະຊາຍຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ມີໂອກາດເທົ່າທຽມກັນໃນການຮໍ່າຮຽນ ແລະພັດທະນາຄວາມສາມາດເພື່ອຄວາມຈະເລີນກ້າວໜ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ພວກເດັກຍິງທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ກັບເຂົາໄປໂຮງຮຽນອີກ.”

ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານກ່າວວ່າ ນັກວິຊາການທາງດ້ານສາສະໜາຈະເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຍິງຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ແນວໃດ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍອິສ ລາມ ຫລືທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່ ຊາເຣຍ “ໃຫ້ໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້.” ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານມີຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຊາຍ ກັບໄປໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ຍິງ ຫລືຄູແມ່ຍິງ ກັບຄືນໄປໂຮງຮຽນ.

Afghanistan's Taliban leaders have asked to have their representative speak to the United Nations General Assembly this week, as other world leaders call on the Taliban to grant equal rights and opportunities to girls and women. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Now back in charge in Afghanistan, Taliban leaders are trying to present a sense of normalcy; here heavily armed Taliban fighters and their families walked around the zoo in Kabul on a recent outing.

Taliban leaders have asked to address the U.N. General Assembly this week and named spokesman Suhail Shaheen as their representative.

The U.N. said a committee will rule on the request but that is not likely to happen during the current session.

In a recent interview with VOA, Shaheen said the Taliban and the U.S. were adversaries during the war, as he put it, “when our country was occupied,” but said things could be different now.

“Now we are in a new chapter. We want to turn over a new page, in that page it depends on the U.S. whether they are coming for work -- to help in the construction of Afghanistan and the eradication of poverty in the country and help us in other sectors like education sector, infrastructure. Also, if they want to come and invest in the country, so they are welcome …”

Afghanistan’s current ambassador to the U.N., Ghulam Isaczai, was appointed in July by the former government of President Ashraf Ghani and continues to speak out on social media against the Taliban.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke of a new chapter in Afghanistan in Tuesday’s address to the U.N. General Assembly.

((President Joe Biden))

"We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan. And as we close this period of relentless war, we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy – of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy."

The emir of Qatar warned against isolating the Taliban.

((Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar)) [male, in Arabic, 31 sec, with English voiceover]

"We stress the importance of the international community continuing to provide support to Afghanistan at this critical stage and to separate humanitarian aid from political differences. We also stress the importance of continuing dialogue with the Taliban, because boycotting only leads to polarization and reactions. As for dialogue, it can bring positive results."

In a U.N. forum on Afghan women, the executive director of UNICEF had a message for Taliban leaders.

((Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director))

"It is critically important that girls and boys in Afghanistan have an equal chance to learn and to develop the skills they need to thrive. We are deeply worried that many girls may not be allowed back into school.”

The Taliban have said a religious scholar will decide on how girls will be able to attend school under Islamic law – known as Shariah -- “as soon as possible.” The Taliban ordered boys back to school this week but made no mention of allowing girls or women teachers to return to class.