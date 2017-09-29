ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ທັກທາຍ ລມຕ ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສຫລ ດ້ວຍການຍິງຈະຫຼວດ ໃສ່ສະໜາມບິນ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Jim Mattis ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ​ໄປຮອດປະ

ເທດອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນການຢ້້ຽມຢາມ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນ

ທາງການ, ສອງສາມອາ ທິດຫຼັງຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍແຜນຍຸດທະສາດໃໝ່

ສຳລັບປະເທດທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍສົງຄາມນີ້. ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກທັກທາຍ

ໂດຍການຍິງລູກຈະຫຼວດໂຈມຕີໃສ່ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງຄົນ

ແລະຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Bill Gallo ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປກັບຫົວໜ້າ

ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ແລະ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຫດການນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Jim

Mattis ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ອັຟນິສຖານ ນັ້ນ..

ກໍໄດ້ເກີດເຫດການ ທີ່ເປັນການເຕືອນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ໄດ້ທຳ

ລາຍປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກ ຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການໂຈມ

ຕີນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງມີການຍິງຈະຫຼວດຫຼາຍມາໃສ່ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ ກາບູລ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານ Mattis ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງ ທີ່ຈະເນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງຄວາມສຳ

ຄັນຂອງຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ຕໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບທີ່ຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ Jim Mattis ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ປະຖິ້ມ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃຫ້ພວກສັດຕູທີ່

ບໍ່ມີຄວາມເມດຕາທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດນັ້ນ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງພັນທະມິດໄດ້ພາກັນມີຄວາມຫວັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ແຜນຍຸດ

ທະສາດໃໝ່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ມີຜົນສະທ້ອນໃນແງ່ບວກແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ Jens Stoltenberg ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ NATO ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ມີຄວາມຍິນດີ ກັບວິທີການຮັບມື ກັບບັນຫາ ທີ່ອີງໃສ່ເງື່ອນໄຂໃໝ່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ທຣຳ ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະໃນພາກພື້ນ. ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປຢ່າງ

ຫຼວງຫຼາຍແລ້ວ. ແຕ່ມັນກໍຍັງມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍໂພດ, ຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງກໍຍັງມີຫຼາຍ

ໂພດ ແລະ ຍັງມີການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໂພດ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ຈະສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານໄປ​ຕື່ມທີ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ຄົນ,

ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນກອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 14,000 ຄົນ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານຈົນກວ່າ

ສະພາບການທາງພາກພື້ນດິນທີ່ນັ້ນ ຈະມີການຮັບປະກັນ.

ສຳລັບຕອນນີ້, ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຄົນນຶ່ງ ຂອງກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຍບໍ່ອອກຊື່, ຍອມ

ຮັບວ່າ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນ “ຍັງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived Wednesday for an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, weeks after the White House unveiled its new strategy for the war-torn country. He was greeted with rocket fire, with an attack on the international airport killing at least one person and wounding several others. VOA's Bill Gallo is traveling with the Pentagon chief and has this report from Kabul.



Just hours after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital…



…a reminder of the instability that plagues the country. The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in which several rockets were fired toward the Kabul International airport.



Mattis' visit was meant to highlight unity in the face of the continued unrest.



((JIM MATTIS, US DEFENSE SECRETARY))



"We will not abandon Afghanistan to a merciless enemy trying to kill its way to power."



Coalition leaders were upbeat…saying President Donald Trump's new strategy is already having positive effects.



((JENS STOLTENBERG, NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL))



"I welcome President Trump's new conditions-based approach to Afghanistan and to the region. // Much progress has been made. But there is still too much violence, still too much instability, and still too much corruption."



The US is sending 3,000 more troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total number of US forces here to over 14,000. Trump says they won't come home until conditions on the ground warrant it.



For now, that's not the case.



A top U.S. military official, speaking on background, acknowledged the conflict is "still within the bounds of a stalemate."