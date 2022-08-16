ພວກຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ສະຫລອງຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ນັບແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດຄືນຈາກສະຫະ ລັດ ທີ່ໜູນຫລັງລັດຖະບານກາບູລ ປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ ໂດຍຊອກຫາການຮ່ວມມືກັບສາກົນໃນການນຳເອົາສະຖຽນລະພາບມາສູ່ປະເທດ ຊື່ງໄດ້ເພພັງຍ້ອນສົງຄາມມາໄດ້ຫລາຍປີ.
ພວກນັກລົບກະບົດໄດ້ປ່ຽນມາເປັນກຸ່ມການປົກຄອງ ຄວບຄຸມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງຕ່າງໆໃນບັນດາໂຕເມືອງອັຟກາ ນິສຖານ ຮວມທັງນະຄອນຫລວງ ທີ່ຂີ່ລົດຈັກ ແລະລົດ ຮ້ອງໂຮເຖິງໄຊຊະນະອອກມາ. ມີກຸ່ມນ້ອຍໆກຸ່ມນຶ່ງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າພາກັນຍ່າງຜ່ານອະດີດສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດໃນກາບຸູລ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍົກປ້າຍຂຶ້ນ.
ພວກຕາລິບານໄດ້ຍຶດອຳນາດໃນວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາ 2021 ຫລາຍມື້ກ່ອນກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ NATO ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ຫລັງຈາກເກືອບ 26 ປີ ຂອງສົງຄາມກັບພວກກະບົດ.
ຮອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຕາລິບານ ທ່ານອັບດູລ ການີ ບາຣາດາ (Abdul Ghani Baradar) ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຊ້ໂອກາດນີ້ໃຫ້ດີ ແລະການເມືອງທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ກັບບັນດາປະເທດທັງໝົດຂອງຂົງເຂດ ແລະທົ່ວໂລກ.”
ທ່ານບາຣາດາ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຄວາມສະໜ່ຳສະເໝີ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານກຸ້ມຕົນເອງນັ້ນ ເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດແກ່ທຸກຄົນ. ມາເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອຮັກສາ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະບັນດາລັດຖະບານຕ່າງປະເທດ ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ທົບທວນຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຕາລິບານຮັກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນອັຟການິສຖານຈາກການກາຍມາເປັນບ່ອນລີ້ຊ່ອນສຳລັບກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ປົກຄອງປະເທດທັງໝົດ ແລະນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ສິດທິພວກແມ່ຍິງ ໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາ.
ໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເນດ ພຣາຍສ໌ (Ned Price) ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວໍຊິງຕັນວ່າ “ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນຈະສືບຕໍ່ ແລະຄາດຫວັງວ່າຕາລິບານ ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້ກັບປະຊາຊົນ ອັຟການິສຖານໃນຈຸດສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆ.
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ທ່ານພຣາຍສ໌ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງຂອງພວກອິສລາມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນກ່ຽວກັບການປາບປາມພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຕໍ່ໂລກ ໂດຍອ້າງອີງເຖີງການສັງຫານຜູ້ນຳອາລກາອິດາ ທີ່ຫລົບໜີ ທ້າວເອເມນ ອາລ ຊາວາຮິຣີ (Aymen al-Zawahiri) ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວ ໂດຍໃຊ້ໂດຣນ ຫຼືເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ໃນໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫລວງກາບູລ.
The Taliban marked one year Monday since they retook power from the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan, seeking international partnership in bringing stability to the country which has been racked by years of war.
Fighters of the insurgent-turned-ruling group took to the streets in Afghan cities, including the capital, on motorcycles and vehicles, chanting victory slogans. A small group of them also marched past the former U.S. embassy in Kabul while raising signs.
The Taliban seized power August 15, 2021, days before U.S. and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan after almost 20 years of war with the insurgents
“We want to use this opportunity to have good and strong political and economic relations with all the countries of the region and the world,” Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a statement.
“A stable and self-sufficient Afghanistan is in the interest of all. Let’s work together to maintain and strengthen this stability,” Baradar added.
But the United Nations and foreign governments, including the U.S., renewed their calls for the Taliban to uphold commitments that would prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups, govern the country inclusively, and respect human rights, especially women’s rights to work and pursue an education.
“The international community will continue to expect that the Taliban meet the commitments that they have made to the Afghan people in key areas,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
However, Price questioned the Islamist rulers’ counterterrorism assurances to the world, referring to last month’s killing of fugitive al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike at his safe house in the heart of Kabul.