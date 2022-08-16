ພວກຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໄດ້ສະ​ຫລອງຄົບ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ໃນວັນ​ຈັ​ນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຄືນຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ ​ລັດ ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫລັງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ປະ​ເທດອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໂດຍຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ສາ​ກົນ​ໃນ​ການນຳ​ເອົາສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ມາ​ສູ່​ປະ​ເທດ ຊື່ງ​ໄ​ດ້​ເພ​ພັງຍ້ອນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ປີ.

​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ກະ​ບົດ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ມາ​ເປັນກຸ່ມ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົ​ນ​ທາງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາໂຕ​ເມືອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ​ທີ່​ຂີ່​ລົດ​ຈັກ ແລະ​ລົດ ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ເຖິງ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ອອກ​ມາ​. ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຍ່າງຜ່ານ​ອະ​ດີດສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນ​ກາ​ບຸູລ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ຍົກ​ປ້າຍຂຶ້ນ.

​ພວກ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ສິງ​ຫາ ​2021 ຫລາຍ​ມື້​ກ່ອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ NATO ໄດ້​ຖອ​ນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເກືອບ 26 ປີ ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ.

​ຮອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ ກາ​ນີ ບາ​ຣາ​ດາ (Abdul Ghani Baradar) ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ໂອ​ກາດ​ນີ້​ໃຫ້​ດີ ແລະ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ແລະ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.”

​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣາ​ດາ ກ່າວ​ຕື່​ມ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜ່ຳສະ​ເໝີ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ກຸ້​ມ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແກ່​ທຸກ​ຄົນ. ​ມາ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ກັນເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ ແລະສະ​ຖ​ຽນລະ​ພາບ​ໃຫ້​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ.”

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານຈາກກ​ານ​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ຊ່ອນ​ສຳ​ລັບກຸ່ມກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແລະ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ສິດ​ທິ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ກ​ານ​ສຶກ​ສາ.

​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ເນດ ພ​ຣາຍ​ສ໌ (Ned Price) ກ່າວຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ແລະ​ຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ໄວ້​ກັບປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ​ອັ​ຟ​ການິ​ສຖານ​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ພ​ຣາຍ​ສ໌ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງ​ຄຳຖ​າມ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ພວກກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍຕໍ່​ໂລກ ໂດຍອ້າ​ງ​ອີງເຖີງ​ການ​ສັງຫານຜູ້​ນຳ​ອາ​ລກາ​ອິ​ດາ ທີ່ຫລົບ​ໜີ ທ້າວ​ເອ​ເມນ ອາ​ລ ຊາ​ວາ​ຮິ​ຣີ (Aymen al-Zawahiri) ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ໂດ​ຣນ ຫຼືເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຫຼົບ​ລີ້ໃນ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ.

The Taliban marked one year Monday since they retook power from the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan, seeking international partnership in bringing stability to the country which has been racked by years of war.



Fighters of the insurgent-turned-ruling group took to the streets in Afghan cities, including the capital, on motorcycles and vehicles, chanting victory slogans. A small group of them also marched past the former U.S. embassy in Kabul while raising signs.



The Taliban seized power August 15, 2021, days before U.S. and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan after almost 20 years of war with the insurgents



“We want to use this opportunity to have good and strong political and economic relations with all the countries of the region and the world,” Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a statement.



“A stable and self-sufficient Afghanistan is in the interest of all. Let’s work together to maintain and strengthen this stability,” Baradar added.



But the United Nations and foreign governments, including the U.S., renewed their calls for the Taliban to uphold commitments that would prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups, govern the country inclusively, and respect human rights, especially women’s rights to work and pursue an education.



“The international community will continue to expect that the Taliban meet the commitments that they have made to the Afghan people in key areas,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.



However, Price questioned the Islamist rulers’ counterterrorism assurances to the world, referring to last month’s killing of fugitive al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike at his safe house in the heart of Kabul.

