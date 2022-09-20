ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ປ່ອຍໂຕທ້າວມາກ ເຟຣຣິສ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຄົນດຽວ ທີ່ຍັງຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນໂຕ ກັບຣາຊາຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດຂອງຕາລີບານ ທ້າວບາເຊຍ ນູສໄຊ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກຕະຫລອດຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຕາລິບານ ທ່ານອາເມຍ ຄານ ມຸດຕາກີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນກາບູລ ເຖີງການແລກປ່ຽນນັກໂທດ ລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານຊອງທ່ານ ແລະຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນນະຄອນຫລວງອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທ້າວເຟຣິິສ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ອາຍຸເກືອບ 60 ປີ ນັກວິຊະວະກອນ ແລະ ນັກລົບເກົ່າທະຫານເຮືອ ໄດ້ຖືກລັກພາໂຕໃນນະຄອນຄາບູລ ໃນຕົ້ນປີ 2020 ເວລາກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະເນໂຕ ໄດ້ສູ້ລົບກັນກັບພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານໃນເວລານັ້ນ ທີ່ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທ້າວນູສໄຊ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ຮາຈີ ບາເຊຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ເມື່ອປີ 2005 ແລະໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລັກລອບຢາເຮໂຣອິນເຂົ້າມາສະຫະລັດ ມູນຄ່າຫລາຍລ້ານໂດລາ. ຜູ້ພົວພັນສູງສຸດຂອງຕາລິບານຄົນນີ້ ມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອທຶນ ແລະອາວຸດແກ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຈາກລາຍໄດ້ໃນການຂາຍເຮໂຣອິນ.
ທ່ານມຸດຕາກີ ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງການແລກປ່ຽນນັກໂທດວ່າ “ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນປະຫວັດສາດອັຟການີສຖານ” ແລະກ່າວວ່າຜົນຂອງການເຈລະຈາມາເປັນເວລານານລະຫວ່າງຕາລິບານ ແລະສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຈົນເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ການແລກປ່ຽນນັກໂທດ ລະຫວ່າງສອງຝ່າຍທີ່ເປັນສັດຕູ ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກອັຟການິສຖານ.
“ມື້ເຊົ້ານີ້ເວລາ 10 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ທີມອາເມຣິກັນ ຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະທ້າວຮາຈີ ບາເຊຍ ໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ອິສລາມເອເມີຣັສ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານມຸດຕາ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຊື່ທາງການຂອງລັດຖະບານຕາລິບານ.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຊອງທ້າວນູສໄຊ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ລູກຄວາມຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ແມ່ນ ຣາຊາຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງການກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ລາວວ່າ ຄວນຖືກຍົກເລີກ ເພາະວ່າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດຫລອກລວງລາວເຂົ້າສູ່ການເຊື່ອວ່າ ລາວຈະບໍ່ຖືກຈັບ.
ກຳລັງຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານທັງໝົດໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເຮັດສົງຄາມເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຊຶ່ງແຜ້ວທາງໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມ ເຂົ້າຍຶດອຳນາດ.
The Taliban Monday freed Mark Frerichs, the only American hostage remaining in Afghanistan, in exchange for a Taliban drug lord, Bashir Noorzai, who was serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison.
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul the prisoner swap between his government and a U.S. delegation took place at the Afghan capital’s airport.
Frerichs, the nearly 60-year-old American engineer and Navy veteran, was abducted in Kabul in early 2020 when the U.S. and NATO troops were battling the then-Taliban insurgency in support of the Western-backed Afghan government.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said that Frerichs was on his way home from Afghanistan after 31 months in captivity there. Biden said he had spoken and shared the “good news” with Frerichs’ family.
“His release is the culmination of years of tireless work by dedicated public servants across our government and other partner governments, and I want to thank them for all that effort.,” Biden said.
“Bringing the negotiations that led to Mark’s freedom to a successful resolution required difficult decisions, which I did not take lightly.,” the U.S. president stated.
Biden said that his administration continues to prioritize the safe return of all Americans who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, and the U.S. will not stop until they are reunited with their families.
Noorzai, known as Haji Bashir, was arrested in New York in 2005 and subsequently charged with trafficking millions of dollars’ worth of heroin into the United States. The top Taliban associate reportedly helped fund and arm the insurgents with proceeds from heroin trafficking.
Muttaqi described the prisoner swap as an “unprecedented in the history of Afghanistan” and said it was the outcome of a long negotiation process between the Taliban and the U.S. He said until now prisoner swaps between the two former adversaries had taken place outside Afghanistan.
“This morning at 10 a.m. the American citizen was handed over to an American team at the Kabul airport and Haji Bashir was handed over to the Islamic Emirate,” Muttaqi said, using the official name for the Taliban government.
Noorzai’s lawyer had denied his client was a drug lord and argued the charges against him should be dismissed because U.S. officials duped him into believing he would not be arrested.
International forces completely withdrew from the country in August of last year after almost two decades of war with the Taliban, paving the way for the resurgent Islamist group to seize power.