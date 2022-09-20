ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ທ້າວ​ມາກ ເຟ​ຣ​ຣິ​ສ​ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ດຽວ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຖືກຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນໂຕ ​ກັບຣາ​ຊາ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ ທ້າວບາ​ເຊຍ ນູສໄຊ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃຫ້ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເມຍ ຄານ ມຸດ​ຕາ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄ​ອນ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ເຖີງ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ນັກ​ໂທດ ລ​ະຫວ່າງ​ລັດຖະ​ບານ​ຊອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ້າວ​ເຟ​ຣິິ​ສ​ ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິ​ກັນ ອາ​ຍຸ​ເກືອບ 60 ປີ ​ນັກ​ວິຊະ​ວະ​ກອນ ແລະ ນັກ​ລົບ​ເກົ່າ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລັ​ກ​ພາ​ໂຕໃນ​ນະ​ຄອ​ນ​ຄາ​ບູ​ລ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ 2020 ເວ​ລາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເນ​ໂຕ ໄດ້​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ກັບພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ທີ່ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

​ທ້າວ​ນູສ​ໄຊ ທີ່ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຊື່​ ຮາ​ຈີ ບາ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ​ ເມື່ອປີ 2005 ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ລັກ​ລອບ​ຢາ​ເຮ​ໂຣ​ອິນເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ​ຜູ້​ພົ​ວ​ພັນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ ​ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ທຶນ ແລະ​ອາ​ວຸດແກ່ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຈາກ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ໃນ​ການຂາຍ​ເຮ​ໂຣ​ອິນ.

ທ່ານ​ມຸດ​ຕາ​ກີ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫ​ວັດ​ສາດ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນີ​ສ​ຖານ” ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຜົ​ນ​ຂອງ​ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຕາ​ລິບ​ານ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ນັກ​ໂທດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງຝ່າຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັດ​ຕູ ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ນອ​ກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

“ມື້​ເຊົ້າ​ນີ້​ເວ​ລາ 10 ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າ ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທີມອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຢູ່​ສ​ະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ທ້າວ​ຮາ​ຈີ ບາ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ເອ​ເມີ​ຣັ​ສ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ມຸດ​ຕາ ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຊື່​ທາງ​ການຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ.

​ທະ​ນາ​ຍ​ຄວາມ​ຊອງ​ທ້າວ​ນູ​ສ​ໄຊ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ​ລູກ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານບໍ່​ແມ່ນ ຣາ​ຊາ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ແລະ​ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງ​ການກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ລາວ​ວ່າ ຄວນ​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຫລອກ​ລວງ​ລາວເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ການ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ.

​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເກືອບ​ສອງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ ​ກັບກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ແຜ້ວທາງ​ໃຫ້ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມ ​ເຂົ້າຍຶດ​ອຳ​ນາດ.

The Taliban Monday freed Mark Frerichs, the only American hostage remaining in Afghanistan, in exchange for a Taliban drug lord, Bashir Noorzai, who was serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul the prisoner swap between his government and a U.S. delegation took place at the Afghan capital’s airport.

Frerichs, the nearly 60-year-old American engineer and Navy veteran, was abducted in Kabul in early 2020 when the U.S. and NATO troops were battling the then-Taliban insurgency in support of the Western-backed Afghan government.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said that Frerichs was on his way home from Afghanistan after 31 months in captivity there. Biden said he had spoken and shared the “good news” with Frerichs’ family.

“His release is the culmination of years of tireless work by dedicated public servants across our government and other partner governments, and I want to thank them for all that effort.,” Biden said.

“Bringing the negotiations that led to Mark’s freedom to a successful resolution required difficult decisions, which I did not take lightly.,” the U.S. president stated.

Biden said that his administration continues to prioritize the safe return of all Americans who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, and the U.S. will not stop until they are reunited with their families.

Noorzai, known as Haji Bashir, was arrested in New York in 2005 and subsequently charged with trafficking millions of dollars’ worth of heroin into the United States. The top Taliban associate reportedly helped fund and arm the insurgents with proceeds from heroin trafficking.



Muttaqi described the prisoner swap as an “unprecedented in the history of Afghanistan” and said it was the outcome of a long negotiation process between the Taliban and the U.S. He said until now prisoner swaps between the two former adversaries had taken place outside Afghanistan.

“This morning at 10 a.m. the American citizen was handed over to an American team at the Kabul airport and Haji Bashir was handed over to the Islamic Emirate,” Muttaqi said, using the official name for the Taliban government.

Noorzai’s lawyer had denied his client was a drug lord and argued the charges against him should be dismissed because U.S. officials duped him into believing he would not be arrested.

International forces completely withdrew from the country in August of last year after almost two decades of war with the Taliban, paving the way for the resurgent Islamist group to seize power.