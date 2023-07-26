ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ການຫ້າມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮ້ານເສີມສວຍທັງຫຼາຍ ຂອງຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມກ່ຽວກັບຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ ທົ່ວປະເທດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ກຳນົດເວລານຶ່ງເດືອນ ທີ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດທັງຫຼາຍປິດກິດຈະການນັ້ນ ໝົດອາຍຸລົງ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາ ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາກຳອຳນາດ ເກືອບສອງປີຜ່ານມາແລ້ວນັ້ນ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຜະເດັດການ ໄດ້ວາງຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງຕໍ່ສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ໂດຍຫວງຫ້າມພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກ ການສຶກສາ, ສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະຕ່າງໆ ແລະວຽກງານເກືອບວ່າທຸກປະເພດ.

ຮ້ານເສີມສວຍທັງຫຼາຍ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນໂອກາດຂອງວຽກງານທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ບໍ່ຫຼາຍສຳລັບພວກແມ່ຍິງຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ, ແລະເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຫຼາຍສຳລັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະຄົບຫາກັນໄດ້. ພວກຄົນງານຂອງຮ້ານເສີມສວຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນພຽງແຫ່ງດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຂອງລາຍໄດ້ສຳ ລັບລ້ຽງຊີບຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ການຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດຮ້ານເສີມສວຍທີ່ແມ່ຍິງເປັນຜູ້ປະກອບການ ປະມານ 12,000 ຮ້ານ ຖືກປິດລົງ ລວມທັງ 3,000 ຮ້ານຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ທີ່ວ່າຈ້າງຄົນງານພວກແມ່ຍິງ ກະປະມານ 60,000 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມສະມາຄົມເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan enforced a nationwide ban on beauty parlors Tuesday after the expiration of a one-month deadline for owners to close the businesses, leaving tens of thousands of women without work in a country grappling with poverty.

Since returning to power nearly two years ago, the hardline Taliban have placed sweeping restrictions on the rights of women, barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.

Beauty parlors were one of the few remaining employment opportunities for Afghan women, and a rare public place for them to socialize. Many of their workers were said to be the sole source of income for their households.

The ban puts out of business roughly 12,000 female-run salons, including 3,000 in the capital of Kabul, employing an estimated 60,000 women, according to an Afghan association of the owners.