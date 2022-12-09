ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ​ ໃນວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ແລະ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ກົດ​ໝາຍຊາ​ເຣຍ ​ຂອງ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຕໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ໂດຍ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ” ແລະ “ແຊກ​ແຊງ” ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ບີ​ຮູ​ລ​ລ​າ ມູ​ຈາ​ຮີ​ດ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງ​ການ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ “ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງ​ໂຊກ” ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ແລະ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 99 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

ທ່ານ​ມູ​ຈາ​ຮິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ແລະ​ລະ​ບົບ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ພວກຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຍຶດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ເຖິງຕາຍ ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ສະ​ໜາມ​ກິ​ລາ ​ຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ຟ​າ​ຣາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເບິ່ງ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ. ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂດຍ ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ​ແມ່ນ​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ກັບ “ກິ​ຊາ​ສ” ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ທີີ່​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ ກັ​ບ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ວ່າ​ເປັນຮູບ​ແບບ​ຂອງ “ຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແບບບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ ຫລື​ບໍ່ມີ​ກຽດ​ສັກ​ສີ” ​ແລະ “ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ກັບ​ສິດ​ທິປ້ອງ​ກັນໃຫ້ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​” ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ.

ທ່ານ​ມູ​ຈາ​ຮີດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດຢູ່ໃນທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ “ໄ​ດ້​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ຢູ່ໃນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.”

The hardline Taliban government in Afghanistan pushed back Thursday against an international outcry over its first public execution and application of Sharia, or Islamic law, to criminal justice at large, calling it "reprehensible" and "interference" in the country's internal affairs.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the criticism had "unfortunately" stemmed from a lack of understanding and research about Islam as well as Afghanistan, where he said more than 99% of the population are Muslim.

"They have rendered many sacrifices for the enforcement of Islamic laws and system in the country," Mujahid said.

On Wednesday, the radical Taliban carried out their first public execution since seizing power last year, putting to death a man convicted of murder, causing outrage among global human rights defenders. The United States called the execution "despicable."

The execution was staged in a sports stadium in western Farah province, where top Taliban leaders were among hundreds of spectators. Officials said the sentence, carried out by the father of the victim, was in line with "qisas," an Islamic law stipulating the person is punished in the same way the victim was murdered.

The United Nations decried the action as a form of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" and "contrary to the right to life protected" under international laws.

Mujahid defended the public execution, saying death penalties "are given all over the world, even in America and Europe."