ລັດຖະບານຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ການຮ້ອງໂຮສາກົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຫານຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນທີ່ສາທາລະນະ ແລະການນຳໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຊາເຣຍ ຂອງສາດສະໜາອິສລາມ ຕໍ່ການກະທຳຄວາມຜິດຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍຮ້ອງວ່າ “ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າຕ້ອງຕິ” ແລະ “ແຊກແຊງ” ເຂົ້າໃນກິດຈະພາຍໃນຂອງປະເທດ.
ໂຄສົກຕາລິບານ ທ່ານຊາບີຮູລລາ ມູຈາຮີດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ ການຕຳນິຕິຕຽນ “ບໍ່ເປັນຈັ່ງໂຊກ” ເກີດຈາກຄວາມບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບອິສລາມ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍອັຟການິສຖານ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 99 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນນັບຖືສາດສະໜາອິສລາມ.
ທ່ານມູຈາຮິດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເສຍສະຫລະຫລາຍຢ່າງຕໍ່ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍອິສລາມ ແລະລະບົບໃນປະເທດ.
ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານໄດ້ທຳການປະຫານຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນທີ່ສາທາລະນະເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດອຳນາດປີກາຍນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດເຖິງຕາຍ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຜູ້ປ້ອງກັນສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ສະຫະລັດຮ້ອງການປະຫານຊີວິດນີ້ວ່າ “ໂຫດຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ.”
ການປະຫານຊີວິດໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມກິລາ ຂອງແຂວງຟາຣາ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຕາລິບານ ແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ເບິ່ງຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຫານຊີວິດໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂດຍ ພໍ່ຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ແມ່ນສອດຄ່ອງກັບ “ກິຊາສ” ທີ່ເປັນກົດໝາຍອິສລາມ ທີີ່ສັ່ງໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກລົງໂທດໃນທາງດຽວກັນ ກັບຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ.
ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ປະນາມການກະທຳວ່າເປັນຮູບແບບຂອງ “ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ ເປັນການປະຕິບັດແບບບໍ່ມີຄວາມເປັນມະນຸດ ຫລືບໍ່ມີກຽດສັກສີ” ແລະ “ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບສິດທິປ້ອງກັນໃຫ້ມີຊີວິດ” ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍຂອງສາກົນ.
ທ່ານມູຈາຮີດ ໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນການປະຫານຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນທີ່ສາທາລະນະ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າການລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ “ໄດ້ມີຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແມ່ນແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ ແລະຢູໂຣບ.”
The hardline Taliban government in Afghanistan pushed back Thursday against an international outcry over its first public execution and application of Sharia, or Islamic law, to criminal justice at large, calling it "reprehensible" and "interference" in the country's internal affairs.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the criticism had "unfortunately" stemmed from a lack of understanding and research about Islam as well as Afghanistan, where he said more than 99% of the population are Muslim.
"They have rendered many sacrifices for the enforcement of Islamic laws and system in the country," Mujahid said.
On Wednesday, the radical Taliban carried out their first public execution since seizing power last year, putting to death a man convicted of murder, causing outrage among global human rights defenders. The United States called the execution "despicable."
The execution was staged in a sports stadium in western Farah province, where top Taliban leaders were among hundreds of spectators. Officials said the sentence, carried out by the father of the victim, was in line with "qisas," an Islamic law stipulating the person is punished in the same way the victim was murdered.
The United Nations decried the action as a form of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" and "contrary to the right to life protected" under international laws.
Mujahid defended the public execution, saying death penalties "are given all over the world, even in America and Europe."