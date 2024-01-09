ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່ຈະມາຮອດນີ້, ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຈະທໍາ​ການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ແລະ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ຊຸດ​ໃໝ່. ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ສາຍ​ສໍາພັນ​ຂອງໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ກັບ ​ຈີນ ເຊິ່ງຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທີ່​ຈະເຂົ້າ​ຢຶດ​ເອົາເກາະນ້ອຍໆທີ່​ເປັນປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕແຫ່ງນີ້. ບີລ ກາລໂລ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໄທເປວ່າ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຍັງຈະສົ່ງຜົນແບບ​ໃດໄປຍັງທົ່ວໂລກ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​, ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ໄລຍະ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ ຂອງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ.

ຄຳ​ຖາມທີ່ສໍາຄັນ​ກໍແມ່ນ ມີ​ວິທີ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກສາ​ເຫດການ​ປະ​ເພດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ທັງໝົດໄດ້ແນວໃດ, ທ່າມກາງ​ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ​ທີ່​ເຫັນວ່າ ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ເປັນດິນແດນຂອງ​ຕົນ?

ໃນ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມນຸມ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປົກ ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້, ວິທີ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ອະທິປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ທ່ານວີລລ້ຽມ ຫຼາຍ (William Lai), ຜູ້ສະຫມັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕກ້າວໜ້າ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

“ແທນ​ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ຈີນ, ການ​ໄວ້​ວາງ​ໃຈຕໍ່ໄຕ້​ຫວັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນດີກວ່າຫຼາຍ. ມັນດີກວ່າຈະອ້າ​ແຂນ​ຮັບ​ເອົາໂລກ.”

ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ວິທີ​ການ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ກໍາລັງພົ້ນຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ທ່ານນາງໄຊອິ້ງ ເຫວິນ. ​ແຕ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ປົກຄອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ, ຈີນ ​ຊໍ້າພັດ​ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ທ່ານຫູ ຢູ-ອີ (Hou Yu-ih) ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບຈີນເພື່ອ​ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ. ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຂອງ ພັກກົກມິນຕັງຫຼື KMT ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ບໍ່ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມກັບ​ ຈີນນັ້ນ ​ສູງ​ເກີນ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານລີ ຮົງ-ຢວນ (Lee Hong-yuan), ຜູ້ສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນພັກກົກມິນຕັງ ແລະເປັນອະອີດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນ້ອຍ​ໆດັ່ງເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາຈໍາເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ດໍາເນີນການດ້ວຍຄວາມສະຫຼາດອີຫຼີ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ ທີ່ຈະແລ່ນເຂົ້າສູ່ສົງຄາມກັບຈີນໄດ້."

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງ ທ່ານນາງໄຊ, ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ທາງ​ ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ແລະ​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ.

ຈີນ ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ໃຈຮ້າຍ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເຄີຍປິດ​ລ້ອມ ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນໄຟ, ອັນ​ເປັນ​ສັນຍານວ່າ ມັນເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ຍາກ​ສໍາລັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັກສາ​ສະຖານະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ.

ທ່ານນາງອະແມນດາ ຊາວ (Amanda Hsiao), ນັກວິເຄາະ​ອະວຸໂສກ່ຽວກັບ ຈີນ ​ຈາກກຸ່ມວິກິດການສາ​ກົນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ແລະແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ເພື່ອຮັກສາສະຖຽນລະພາບ ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ຮູ້ ວ່າພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຮັບ​ມືກັບ ຈີນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງກວ່າ, ​ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ສະຫະ ລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງ​ທາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ, ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນກໍມີລັກສະນະ ບໍ່ສົນໃຈ ຕໍ່ການລວມກັນເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວ.”

ແຕ່​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຈໍານວນບໍ່​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ​ມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບ​ສົງຄາມ, ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຈີນ​ຈະ​ທໍາການຂົ່ມຂູ່​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ທ່ານເລັບວ໌ ນາຈແມນ (Lev Nachman), ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍສາດສະດາຈານທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຊັງຊີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມີເຮືອບິນລົບຈໍານວນຫລາຍ ບິນອ້ອມໄຕ້ຫວັນຈາກສາທາລະ ນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນຫຼື ສ​ປ ຈີນ, ບໍ່ໄດ້ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄປຮ້ານ Starbucks ຫນ້ອຍລົງ, ຍ້ອນວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ດໍາເນີນມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດຕໍ່ທົດສະວັດ ແລະນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ຍຸຕິຜູ້ຄົນຈາກການດໍາລົງຊີວິດປະຈໍາວັນຂອງພວກເຂົາໄດ້, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຮູ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມໂຕຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຕາມ."

ບີລ ກາລໂລ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່່າວວ່າ:

"ຢູ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນນີ້, ສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນແທ້ໆ ສຳລັບຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຫຼາຍຄົນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຈຳ ເປັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື ຈີນ. ເປົ້າໝາຍຫຼັກຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ວິທີ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກສາ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ ​ໃຫ້​ດົນ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຊິດົນໄດ້.”

On Saturday, Taiwan will elect a new president and legislature. The vote will help determine Taiwan’s ties with China, which threatens to take over the small island democracy. As VOA’s Bill Gallo explains from Taipei, the vote also has major global implications.

Democracy in action, as Taiwan enters the final stage of a general election.

The big question is how to preserve these kinds of events at all, amid threats from China, which sees Taiwan as its own.

At this rally of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, the solution is to keep pushing Taiwan’s sovereignty.

William Lai, DPP Presidential Candidate, In Mandarin, male.

“Instead of relying on China, it's better to trust Taiwan. It's better to embrace the world.”

That is the approach of outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen. But under her administration, China has become more aggressive.

Main opposition candidate Hou Yu-ih wants dialogue with China to lower tensions. Supporters of his Kuomintang (KMT) party say the risks of not getting along with China are too high.

Lee Hong-yuan, Former Interior Minister, In English, male.

“For a small country like Taiwan, we really have to play smart. We cannot afford to run into war with China.”

Under Tsai, Taiwan has increased military spending and sought closer ties with the United States.

China has responded angrily, once even encircling Taiwan with missiles, a sign it has become more difficult to preserve the status quo.

Amanda Hsiao, International Crisis Group, Female voice, in English.

“And really to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, given that we are dealing with a much stronger China, given that the U.S. and China are in a strategic rivalry, and Taiwan is really quite steadfastly uninterested in unification.”

But few in Taiwan seem concerned about war, despite the Chinese threat.

Lev Nachman, National Chengchi University, In English, male.

“Just because there’s a lot of fighter jets flying around Taiwan from the PRC [[People’s Republic of China]] doesn’t mean that people in Taiwan go to Starbucks any less. Because it’s been going on for decades and decades and that’s not going to stop people from living their everyday life, even if they are keenly aware of what’s around them.”

Bill Gallo, VOA News.

“Here in Taiwan, what really matters to many voters isn’t necessarily the United States or China. The big focus here is how to preserve democracy for as long as possible.”