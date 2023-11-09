ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ພວມຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ ກອງເຮືອລົບຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ກອງທັບຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງກອງກຳລັງໄປຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງກອງເຮືອລົບຂອງຈີນນຳໜ້າໂດຍ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ຊານດົງ ທີ່ກຳລັງແລ່ນຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ກຳປັ່ນ ຊານດົງ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການຊ້ອມລົບທາງດ້ານທະຫານຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ແລະ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າສູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ກະຊວງຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ວ່າ ຍຸດທະວິທີຂອງກອງເຮືອລົບນຳໜ້າໂດຍ ຊານດົງ ໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປໃນຊ່ອງແຄບ ທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແຕ່ແລ່ນຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນຂະໜານຟາກແລວນ້ຳຂອງຈີນ, ອັນເປັນເສັ້ນເຂດແດນລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງຝ່າຍຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ.

ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເສັ້ນທາງທະເລສາກົນ ແລະວ່າ ຕົນພຽງລຳພັງມີອະທິປະໄຕຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງທັງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ກໍໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ. ສະຫະລັດສົ່ງກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍລຳແລ່ນຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງການາດາ ແລ່ນຄຽງຄູ່ໄປນຳດ້ວຍ.



Taiwan's military has sent forces to keep watch on a Chinese naval formation led by the aircraft carrier Shandong sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday.

The Shandong participated in Chinese military drills around Taiwan in April, and again entered the Pacific last month.

The ministry said in a statement that the formation led by the Shandong entered the narrow Taiwan Strait on Wednesday afternoon sailing in a northerly direction but keeping to the Chinese side of the waterway's median line, an unofficial barrier between the two.

China says the Taiwan Strait is not an international waterway and that it alone has sovereignty there, which both Taiwan and the United States dispute. The United States frequently sends warships through the strait, most recently last week, that time accompanied by a Canadian frigate.