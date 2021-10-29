ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນຕ້ອງຕຽມພ້ອມປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Thursday that Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself and could not entirely depend on other countries to help if China were to launch an attack against the island.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades, with Beijing sending record-breaking numbers of fighter jets toward international airspace close to the island, stepping up a campaign of military harassment.

Taiwan’s defense ministry has said that China would have “comprehensive” capabilities to invade the island by 2025.

“When the defense ministry colleagues do analysis on China’s many moves, we have to accumulate data. This means that arriving to a certain stage but some of the actions are continuous. They are not going to stop just like that. So, I think that around Taiwan we are not going to see a clear calming down anytime soon. This is not that easy.”

China claims Taiwan as part of its national territory although the island has been self-ruled since it split from the communist-ruled mainland in 1949 after a long civil war.

Chiu has called the rising tensions between China and Taiwan the most “severe” he has seen in 40 years.