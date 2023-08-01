ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊີເຣຍ ເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຢູ່ໃນ ໂຊມາເລຍ

ບັນດາຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ໂຊມາເຣຍ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ ຍອມແພ້ຕໍ່ຄວາມຝັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະໄດ້ກັບຄືນເມືອບ້ານເກີດ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລໍາບາກໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຢູ່ໃນໂຊມາເລຍ. ອັບດູລກາເດຍ ຊູເບຍ (Abdulkadir Zubeyr) ມີລາຍ ງານເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ້າວວາເອລ ຣາຊີດ (Wael Rashiid), ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊີເຣຍອາຍຸ 28 ປີ ແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມຊະຕາກໍາທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງຈາກປະເທດດຽວກັນກັບລາວ ນາງ ວັບຟາ ບີຊານ (Waffa Bizan) ອາຍຸ 23 ປີ, ໄດ້ແຕ້ມຮູບທີ່​ເປັນ​ຕາ​ຢ້ານ ກ່ຽວກັບຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນໂຊມາເລຍ.

ທ້າວວາເອລ ຣາຊີດ, ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຫຼັບວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເດີນທາງມາປະເທດໂຊມາເລຍ ໃນຖານະຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບ. ຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ມີ ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍ. ໂຊມາເລຍ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກ, ແລະພວກເຮົາ ກໍເປັນຄົນທຸກຍາກເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ເພື່ອເອົາໂຕລອດພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາໄສການເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕະ ຫຼາດ ແລະເຂົ້າໄປໃນວັດມຸສລິມ, ຮ້ອງຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກ​ຄົນ​ແປກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ມີນໍ້າໃຈ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືປ້າຍເພື່ອຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ, ແຕ່ທຸກໆຄັ້ງ ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ມີຄ່າພຽງແຕ່ເທົ່າກັບ 1 ຫຼື 2 ໂດລາຕໍ່ມື້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ້າວຣາຊີດ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມລໍາບາກຈາກບັນຫາທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ຈໍາເປັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການຜ່າຕັດໃນທັນທີ, ແຕ່ລາວບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບການຜ່າຕັດ ໄດ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກລາວບໍ່ມີການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານການເງິນ.

ທ້າວວາເອລ ຣາຊີດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດວຽກໄດ້, ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຢູ່ແຕ່ເຮືອນ. ທັງໝົດ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການແທ້ໆ ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສໍາລັບຜ່າຕັດ.”

ທັງທ້າວຣາຊີດ ແລະ ນາງບີຊານ ກໍາລັງພາກັນຫວັງວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາດ ເຂົ້າມາແຊກແຊງ ແລະສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊີເຣຍ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຊາວໂຊມາເລຍຜູ້ທຸກຍາກຢູ່ໃນປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້.

ນາງບີຊານ ໄດ້ເລົ່າເຖິງຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງລາວໃຫ້ຟັງ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ບັນຫາທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ເປັນອຸປະສັກຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຍ່າງເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ.

ນາງວັບຟາ ບີຊານ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຫຼັບວ່າ:

“ຂະໜາດວ່າຂ້ອຍນັ່ງຢູ່ນີ້, ຂ້ອຍຍັງຮູ້ສຶກເຈັບ. ພວກເຮົາສູນເສຍໂອກາດຂອງ ພວກເຮົາເອງ ແລະໂອກາດຂອງລູກໆພວກເຮົາໃນການຫາອາຫານ ແລະບໍ່ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍຄ່າເຊົ່າໄດ້ເລີຍ. ລູກໆຂອງຂ້ອຍທັງໝົດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເຈັບປ່ວຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມອຶດຫິວ. ມັນເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລໍາບາກຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່າມກາງຄວາມຍາກລໍາບາກດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ, ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊີເຣຍບາງຄົນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນໂຊມາເລຍ ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະສ້າງຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຶ້ນມາ ໃໝ່.

ທ້າວໂມຮາມັດ ອັບດູລຮາມີດ ຊາລະ (Mohamud Abdulhamid Saleh), ເຊິ່ງເປັນໝໍແຂ້ວ ອາຍຸ 40 ປີ ແລະເປັນແພດຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບກະດູກຄາງ ກະໄຕຈາກຊີເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ເມື່ອລາວໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາເຖິງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂມກາດິສຊູໃນປີ 2018, ລາວພົບໂອກາດຕ່າງໆທີ່ລາວບໍ່ສາມາດພົບໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນ ປະເທດຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ຖືກທໍາລາຍຍ້ອນສົງຄາມ.

ລາວກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຫຼັບວ່າ:

“ບັນຫາເສດຖະກິດບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກສົງຄາມ. ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ມັນ ແຮງບໍ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າອີກ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ທ້າທາຍ, ແຕ່ທ້າວຊາລະ ກ່າວວ່າລາວຍັງໄດ້ຮັບ ການຮັບຕ້ອນທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນຈາກຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າບ້ານຊາວໂຊມາເລຍຂອງລາວ.

ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນສອງປີ ລາວກໍໄດ້ນໍາເອົາຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວມາປະເທດໂຊມາເລຍ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ສ້າງຊີວິດນໍາກັນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ລູກໆຂອງລາວໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນ ຢູ່ໃນໂຊມາເລຍ, ແລະກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ້າວຊາລະ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເມຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຄູສອນພາສາອາຣັບ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນໃນ ໂຊມາເລຍ. ລາວເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບເດັກນ້ອຍຊາວໂຊມາເລຍ ແລະສອນພາ ສາອາຣັບໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ນາງເປັນຄົນທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຫຼາຍກວ່າຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າອີກ.”

ສໍາລັບທ້າວຊາລະເອງແລ້ວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຕໍາແໜ່ງທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍອີຈິບ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູ, ໂດຍເປັນແພດຊ່ຽວຊານພິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຜ່າຕັດກະດູກຄາງກະໄຕທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ທ້າວຊາລະ ຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູ, ແຕ່ລາວກໍຍັງຫວັງວ່າ ສະຖານະການຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ ໃນມື້ໃດມື້ນຶ່ງ.

Syrian refugees in Somalia haven’t given up on their dreams to return home, as they struggle as refugees in Somalia. Abdulkadir Zubeyr has more from Mogadishu in this report narrated by Salem Solomon.

Wael Rashiid, a 28-year-old Syrian refugee, and his fellow countrywoman, 23-year-old Waffa Bizan, paint a grim picture of their lives in Somalia.

Wael Rashiid, Syrian Refugee, Male, in Arabic

“We came to Somalia as refugees. Life here is very difficult. Somalia is a poor country, and we are poor people.”

To survive, they said, they rely on visiting markets and mosques, appealing to the kindness of strangers. Carrying a sign, they plead for help, but often receive only the equivalent of one or two dollars a day.

Rashiid says he suffers from a medical condition that urgently requires surgery, but he can’t get it without financial assistance.

Wael Rashiid, Syrian Refugee, Male, in Arabic

“I cannot work, and I’m forced to stay at home. All I need is some help for the surgery.”

Both Rashiid and Bizan are hoping authorities might intervene and provide assistance to Syrian refugees and poor Somalis in the country.

Bizan shared her own challenges, including health issues that impede her ability to walk for extended periods.

Waffa Bizan, Syrian Refugee, Female, in Arabic

“Even as I’m sitting down here now, I feel the pain. We deprive ourselves and our children of food to be able to pay rent. My children there are all sick due to hunger. It's a tough situation.”

Amid hardships, some Syrian refugees in Somalia have managed to rebuild their lives.

Mohamud Abdulhamid Saleh, a 40-year-old dentist and maxillofacial specialist from Syria, says when he arrived in Mogadishu in 2018, he found opportunities he could not in war-torn Syria.

Mohamud Abdulhamid Saleh, Syrian Refugee, Male, in Arabic

“The economic situation was bad because of the war. It’s actually worse now.”

Despite the challenges, Saleh says he received a warm reception from his Somali hosts.

After two years, he brought his family to Somalia, and they have built a new life together. His children attend Somali schools and have integrated into the local community.

Mohamud Abdulhamid Saleh, Syrian Refugee, Male, in Arabic

“My wife is now an Arabic language teacher at the Somali school. She works with Somali children and teaches them Arabic. She is more popular than me here.”

Saleh himself has established a reputable position at an Egyptian hospital in Mogadishu, specializing in complex maxillofacial surgeries.

For now, Saleh intends to stay in Mogadishu, but he remains hopeful the situation in Syria will improve someday.