ຜູ້ຊາຍອັອສເຕຣເລຍ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ພົບເຫັນງູພິດ ຢູ່ໃນຜັກສະລັດ ຊື້ມາຈາກຕະຫຼາດ

ທ້າວອາເລັກສ໌ ໄວທ໌ ຄິດວ່າລາວກຳລັງເບິ່ງໂຕບົ້ງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ເໜັງຕີງໃນ ຜັກສະລັດທີ່ຖືກຫໍ່ດ້ວຍປລາສຕິກ ທີ່ລາວຫາກໍນໍາເອົາມາບ້ານຈາກ ຕະຫຼາດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າທ່ານເຫັນງູແລບລິ້ນອອກມາ.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕື່ນຕົກໃຈຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ເວລາໄດ້ເຫັນລີ້ນນ້ອຍໆອອກມາຈາກປາກຂອງມັນ ແລະເລີ້ມແລບລີ້ນໄປມາ ແລະສຳນຶກໄດ້ວ່າມັນແມ່ນງູ ເພາະວ່າໂຕບົ້ງບໍ່ມີລີ້ນ” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ້າວ ໄວທ໌ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕື່ນຕົກໃຈໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”

ມັນແມ່ນງູພິດ pale-headed ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ 870 ກິໂລແມັດ

ມາຫານະຄອນຊິດນີ ຈາກໂຮງງານຫໍ່ຜັກຢູ່ເມືອງທູວູມບາ ຢູ່ໃນ ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ

ທີ່ຖືກຫໍ່ຜັກສະລັດສອງຫົວດ້ວຍປລາສຕິກ.

ຜູ້ສະໜອງສິນຄ້າແຊ່ເຢັນຂອງຕະຫຼາດ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ງູນ້ອຍເລືອດເຢັນໂຕນີ້ບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກໂຕຈົນ

ກວ່າ ທ້າວ ໄວທ໌ໄດ້ຊື້ຜັກສະລັດຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດ ALDI ໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ແລະຂີ່ລົດຖີບຂອງລາວເມື່ອບ້ານກັບຜັກສະລັດ ແລະ ມີງູຢູ່ໃນຖົງເປ້ຫຼັງຂອງລາວ. ທ້າວ

ໄວທ໌ ແລະ ແຟນຂອງລາວ ນາງອາມີເລຍ ນີດທ໌ ໄດ້ເຫັນງູເໜັງຕີງໃນ ທັນທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້

ເປີດຜັກສະລັດອອກມາຢູ່ໂຕະເຮືອນຄົວ.



ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງສັງເກດວ່າຫໍ່ປລາສຕິກໄດ້ຂາດ ແລະ ງູອາດໜີອອກໄປໄດ້ ເພາະສະ ນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຮີບຍັດງູໃສ່ຜັກສະລັດ ເຂົ້າໃສ່ໃນກ່ອງເກັບອາຫານ. ທ້າວ ໄວທ໌ ໄດ້ໂທລະສັບຫາອົງການໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພ WIRES ແລະຄົນ ຈັບງູໄດ້ເອົາງູອອກໄປໃນຄືນນັ້ນ.

Alex White thought he was watching a huge worm writhing in plastic-wrapped lettuce he'd just brought home from a Sydney supermarket — until a snake tongue flicked.

"I kind of completely freaked out when I saw this little tongue come out of its mouth and start flicking around and realized it was a snake because worms don't have tongues," White said on Thursday.

"I definitely kind of panicked a bit," he added.

It was a venomous pale-headed snake that authorities say made an 870-kilometer (540-mile) journey to Sydney from a packing plant in the Australian city of Toowoomba wrapped in plastic with two heads of cos lettuce.

The refrigerated supermarket supply chain likely lulled the cold-blooded juvenile into a stupor until White bought the lettuce at an ALDI supermarket on Monday evening and rode his bicycle home with salad and snake in his backpack.

White and his partner Amelia Neate spotted the snake moving as soon as the lettuce was unpacked onto the kitchen table.

They also noticed the plastic wrapping was torn and that the snake could escape, so they quickly stuffed the reptile with the lettuce into a plastic food storage container.

White phoned the WIRES rescue organization and a snake handler took the snake away that night.