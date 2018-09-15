ຜູ້ປົກຄອງ ລັດແມັດຊາຈູເສຕສ໌ ປະກາດ ພາວະສຸກເສີນ ຫຼັງຈາກ ແກັສໃນທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ລະເບີດ

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງ ລັດແມັດຊາຈູເສຕສ໌ ທ່ານ ຊາຣລີ ເບກເກີ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ ສຳລັບ

ເຂດຮ່ອມພູ ເມີຣີແມັກຄ໌ ບ່ອນທີ່ 3 ເມືອງຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນ ບອສຕັນ ໄດ້

ຖືກສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ໂດຍແກັສລະເບີດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້.

ທ່ານ ເບກເກີ ໄດ້ປະກາດມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ

ຍັງບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ກັບແນວທາງການຮັບມື ຕໍ່ວິກິດການ ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ໂຄລຳເບຍ ແກັສ ທີ່ເປັນ

ບໍລິສັດແກັສໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ໄດ້ບົ່ງຊີ້ວ່າ ມີແຮງກົດດັນ

ສູງຢູ ໃນທໍ່ແກັສ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດການລະເບີດຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ເຮືອນ

60 ຫາ 80 ຫລັງ.

ຊາຍໜຸ່ມ ອາຍຸ 18 ປີ ຊື່ວ່າ ທ້າວ ລີໂອແນລ ຣອນດັນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເວລາ ປ່ອງ

ເຕົາໄຟຂອງເຮືອນທີ່ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງມາທັບລົດຂອງລາວ. ພວກຄົນອີກ

ຈຳນວນ 25 ຄົນ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະມານ 8,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກກົດດັນໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກ

ບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພວກພະນັກງານສຸກເສີນ ກວດສອບເບິ່ງທີ່

ຢູ່ອາໄສ ໃນແຕ່ລະຫລັງ ໂດຍ ບໍລິສັດ ໂຄລຳເບຍ ແກັສ ເພື່ອປິດທໍ່ສາຍສົ່ງແກັສ.

ສ່ວນສາຍໄຟຟ້າຕໍ່ໄປຫາເຮືອນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຕັດເຊັ່ນກັນ ເພື່ອຫລີກເວັ້ນ ການເກີດ

ໝັດໄຟ ທີ່ອາດເປັນຄະນວນໃຫ້ແກັສ ທີ່ຮົ່ວອອກມານັ້ນລຸກໄໝ້ ແລະ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄພພິບັດຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານເບກເກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕຳໜິ ວິທີການຮັບມືກັບເຫດການ ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ

ໂຄລຳເບຍ ແກັສ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກເກີດລະເບີດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມ ບອສຕັນ ໂກຣບ

ວ່າ “ການຕິດຕາມກວດສອບ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີເລີຍ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຜ່ານຜ່າຈຸດນີ້ໄປ.”

Baker announced the move Friday, saying he is not satisfied with the way the local gas company, Columbia Gas, has handled the crisis. Preliminary investigations indicate high pressure in the gas lines may have caused the sudden explosions that ignited fires in 60 to 80 homes.



A teenager, 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, was killed when the chimney of a house that exploded fell on his car. Some 25 other people were injured.



Officials say some 8,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes while emergency workers check each dwelling serviced by Columbia Gas to shut off the gas lines. Electrical power to those homes has also been shut off, to avoid a spark that could ignite any leaked gas and cause a new disaster.



Governor Baker on Friday criticized the way Columbia Gas handled the aftermath of the explosions. "The follow-through just wasn't there," he told the Boston Globe. "We need to get on with this."