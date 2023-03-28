ມືປືນສັງຫານ 6 ຄົນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ໃນເມືອງ ແນສວິລ

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນລັດ ເທັນເນັສຊີ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານເດັກນ້ອຍສາມຄົນ ແລະ ຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ສາມຄົນ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ທຳການສອດແນມກ່ອນທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີ.

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດເທດສະບານ ແນສວິລ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເດຣກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ມືປືນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຍິງຕາຍໂດຍ ຕຳຫຼວດ, ໄດ້ແຕ້ມແຜນທີ່ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນ, ລວມທັງຈຸດ ທີ່ອາດເປັນທາງເຂົ້າ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ລະບຸຕົວມືປືນວ່າເປັນນາງ ອໍເດຣ ເຮລ ອາຍຸ 28 ປີ, ອະດີດນັກ ຮຽນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນາງ ເຮລ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມ “ຈົດໝາຍແຮງຈູງໃຈ” ແລະ ໜັງສື ອື່ນໆໄວ້, ເຊິ່ງຕຳຫຼວດແມ່ນກຳລັງທຳການກວດກາຢູ່, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ ເດຣກ.

ທ່ານ ດອນ ແອຣອນ, ໂຄສົກຂອງກົມຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນຄົນນັ້ນມີ ປືນຍາວເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສອງກະບອກ ແລະ ປືນສັ້ນນຶ່ງກະບອກ.

Police in the southern U.S. state of Tennessee said a shooter who killed three children and three adults at a Christian grade school Monday had carried out surveillance before the attack.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters Monday evening that the shooter, who was shot dead by police, had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points.

He identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student at the school. Hale left behind a "manifesto" and other writings, which investigators are examining, Drake said.

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the police department, said the shooter was armed with at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun.