ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ໄດ້​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນເອົາ ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນທີ່ມີອາ​ຍຸນຶ່ງ​ເດຶອນ ຊຶ່ງອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຫຼັກກ່ຽວກັບຊາຍ​ແດນ​ ໃນ​ສ​ະໄໝ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຜູ້ຂໍການ​ລີ້​ໄພ ທີ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢູ່​ເມັກ ​ຊິ​ໂກ ເພື່ອ​ການພິຈາລະນາຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຢູ່​ສານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອັນເປັນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍທີ່ເປັນທາງການນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ດືງ​ດູດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ທ່າມ​ກາງການ​ມິດ​ງຽບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ ເຮັດ​ແນວໃດ ແມ່​ນ​ແຕ່ວ່າ ຕົນຈະທັບ​ມ້າງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍນັ້ນຫຼືບໍ່.

ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ສອງ​ຄຳໃນສຳເນົາທີ່ສົ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສານອ່ານ​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ທຳ” ​ເພື່ອບັນ​ທຶກ​ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ພິ ພາກ​ສາ ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ 5 ຕໍ່ 4 ໃນ​ກນ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ບັນ​ຫາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 30 ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ “ໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກຕໍ່ໄປ” ທີ່ເປັນການປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງສ​ານຊັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕັດສິນໃຫ້ຟື້ນ​ຄືນ ​ໃໝ່ນະໂຍບາຍນີ້ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເລ​ຮັນ​ໂດ​ຣ ມາ​ໂຢ​ກາ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວ​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສື່​ສານ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຕໍ່​ສານ​ຊັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນສົມ​ຄວນ​ທີ່ ​ຈະ​ຍົກຄຳ​ສັ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ໄວ້​ບ່ອນ​ເກົ່າ ​ທີ່​ຍື​ນຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ. ​ເໜືອ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ພວກ​ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ວ່າບັນ​ຫາ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ນະ​ໂນ​ບາຍ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ ແລະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ກໍ​ລະນີ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຢູ່ໃນສານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ.

The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy.

The two-word docket entry read "judgment issued" to record that the justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the "Remain in Mexico" policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated in December.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said shortly after the Supreme Court victory that justices would need to communicate the decision to a lower court, which, in turn, should lift the order to keep the policy in place in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas. Beyond that, administration officials have said little, including whether any of the thousands subject to the policy since December will be allowed to enter and remain in the United States while their cases are being considered in immigration court.