ສານສູງສຸດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນເອົາ ຄຳຕັດສິນທີ່ມີອາຍຸນຶ່ງເດຶອນ ຊຶ່ງອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສິ້ນສຸດນະໂຍບາຍຫຼັກກ່ຽວກັບຊາຍແດນ ໃນສະໄໝທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ຂໍການລີ້ໄພ ທີ່ລໍຖ້າຢູ່ເມັກ ຊິໂກ ເພື່ອການພິຈາລະນາຮັບຟັງຢູ່ສານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງສະຫະລັດ ອັນເປັນກົດໝາຍທີ່ເປັນທາງການນັ້ນ ໄດ້ດືງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈ ທ່າມກາງການມິດງຽບທັງໝົດ ຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເວລາໃດ ເຮັດແນວໃດ ແມ່ນແຕ່ວ່າ ຕົນຈະທັບມ້າງນະໂຍບາຍນັ້ນຫຼືບໍ່.
ຄຳເວົ້າສອງຄຳໃນສຳເນົາທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປຫາສານອ່ານວ່າ “ບັນຫາຄວາມເປັນທຳ” ເພື່ອບັນທຶກວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ພິ ພາກສາ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 5 ຕໍ່ 4 ໃນກນຕັດສິນບັນຫາ ໃນວັນທີ 30 ມິຖຸນາ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານສາມາດລົບລ້າງນະໂຍບາຍ “ໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນເມັກຊິໂກຕໍ່ໄປ” ທີ່ເປັນການປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງສານຊັ້ນຕົ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຫ້ຟື້ນຄືນ ໃໝ່ນະໂຍບາຍນີ້ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານອາເລຮັນໂດຣ ມາໂຢກາ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຫລັງຈາກສານສູງສຸດຊະນະຍຸຕິທຳຈະຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະສື່ສານການຕັດສິນຕໍ່ສານຊັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຊຶ່ງກັບຄືນສົມຄວນທີ່ ຈະຍົກຄຳສັ່ງ ເພື່ອຮັກສານະໂຍບາຍໄວ້ບ່ອນເກົ່າ ທີ່ຍືນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໂດຍລັດເທັກຊັສ. ເໜືອໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ພວກ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວເລັກນ້ອຍ ຮວມທັງວ່າບັນຫາຫລາຍພັນຢ່າງຕໍ່ນະໂນບາຍ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນທັນວາ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ ແລະຮັກສາໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍລະນີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາຢູ່ໃນສານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ.
The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy.
The two-word docket entry read "judgment issued" to record that the justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the "Remain in Mexico" policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated in December.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said shortly after the Supreme Court victory that justices would need to communicate the decision to a lower court, which, in turn, should lift the order to keep the policy in place in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas. Beyond that, administration officials have said little, including whether any of the thousands subject to the policy since December will be allowed to enter and remain in the United States while their cases are being considered in immigration court.