ຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ ຢຸດຊະງັກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການສົ່ງອອກ ສະຫະລັດ ໄປໃຫ້ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ໃນເອເຊຍ ຊ້າອອກໄປ

ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນຕ່ອງໂສ້ ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າໄ ດ້ສືບຕໍ່ເລື່ອນເວລາການນຳເຂົ້າຈາກທະວີບເອເຊຍ. ແລະການເລື່ອນເວລາທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນຜົນສະທ້ອນ ກັບ ສຳລັບຜູ້ສົ່ງອອກທີ່ສົ່ງສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ໄປເອເຊຍ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ທີທີ ແທຣນ ມີລາຍງານຈາກພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ທ່າເຮືອ ລອງ ບີດຈ໌ ແລະ ທ່າເຮືອ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ແມ່ນທ່າເຮືອຕູ້ສິນຄ້າທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດສອງແຫ່ງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ການຢຸດຊະງັກຂອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ ທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກໄວຣັສ COVID-19 ແລະ ການຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິ ໂພກໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມັນຈະມີສິນຄ້າເຂົ້າ ມາສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າທ່າເຮືອພວກນີ້ຈະຮັບມືໄດ້.

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານເກືອບ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທຸກມື້, ມັນມີບາງຄັ້ງທີ່ກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70 ລຳ ໄດ້ຈອດຢູ່ກາງທະເລເພື່ອລໍຖ້າໃຫ້ຂົນສິນຄ້າລົງ.

ທ່ານ ມາຣີໂອ ຄໍເດໂຣ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງທ່າເຮືອ ລອງ ບີດຈ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນວິກິດການຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ. ຕູ້ສິນຄ້າຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂົນອອກເປັນເວລາ 9 ວັນ ຫຼື ດົນກວ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາມີບັນຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຮງງານທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ. ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ແມ່ນບັນຫາຂອງຜູ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິ ການເທົ່ານັ້ນ,​ ມັນແມ່ນບັນຫາທີ່ປະກອບມີຜູ້ຖືຜົນປະໂຫຍດຮ່ວມ, ຄົນຂັບລົດບັນທຸກ, ສາງເກັບເຄື່ອງ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່າເຮືອ, ແລະ ຜູ້ປະຕິບັດການທາງທະເລ.”

ບັນຫາຂອງທ່າເຮືອໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປໄກເຂົ້າໃນປະເທດ ເຖິງນາຂອງລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜະ ລິດຕະພັນໄປໃຫ້ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກໃນ ເອເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ຫຼຸຍ ຄັດຊຸຣາຢາມະ, ຜູ້ປະສານງານການປະຕິບັດການສວນໝາກອະງຸ່ນ ແຈສມິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຫຼ້າຊ້າຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອ, ມັນຈະກອງກັນຂຶ້ນ.”

ສວນໝາກອະງຸ່ນ ແຈສມິນ ປູກໝາກອະງຸ່ນ 12 ຊະນິດແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນການສົ່ງ ອອກລະດັບສູງທາງດ້ານກະສິກຳຂອງລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຈາກສິບຕະຫຼາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບໝາກອະງຸ່ນ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, 6 ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ ເອເຊຍ.

ກ່ອນໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນ, ສວນອະງຸ່ນ ແຈສມິນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງອອກຕູ້ສິນຄ້າທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍໝາກອະງຸ່ນ 300 ຫາ 350 ຕູ້ຕໍ່ປີໄປຍັງທະວີບ ເອເຊຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເກັບກ່ຽວເດືອນ ກໍລະກົດ ຫາເດືອນຕຸລາ. ປີນີ້, ສວນອະງຸ່ນໄດ້ສົ່ງຕໍ່າກວ່າ 10 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຈຳນວນນັ້ນ.

ສຳລັບການບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງຕູ້ສິນຄ້ານຶ່ງ, ສວນອະງຸ່ນຈະສູນເສຍລາຍໄດ້ 45,000 ໂດລາ. ທ່ານ ຄັດຊຸຣະຢາມະ ຄິດໄລ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນການສູນເສຍ 15 ຫາ 20 ລ້ານໂດລາໃຫ້ບັນຫາການຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໂຣກລະບາດໃນປີນີ້.

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງສິ່ງທ້າທາຍສຳລັບຜູ້ສົ່ງອອກກໍແມ່ນການບັນລຸຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງ ການ. ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກພາກັນສັ່ງຊື້ທາງອອນໄລນ໌ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ 7 ວັນ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ຜະລິດບໍ່ສາມາດຜະລິດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທຸກມື້ ແລະ ສອງສາມຢ່າງທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງໃນຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ ແມ່ນປະຕິບັດງານຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ.

Supply-chain snarls continue to delay imports from Asia. And those delays are mirrored for exporters shipping goods to Asia. Titi Tran reports from Southern California.

The Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angles are the two largest container ports in the United States.

Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID 19 and rebounding consumer demand mean there are more goods coming into the US than these ports can handle.

Even operating close to 24/7, there are sometimes more than 70 ships at anchor waiting to be unloaded.

“It’s a global supply chain crisis. Containers at the port are staying 9 days or longer. We have a real capacity issue. It’s not just the carrier issues, it’s the issues involving all stakeholders --- truckers, warehouses, the port authority, maritime operators.”

The ports’ problems ripple far inland to California farms that ship products to Asian consumers.

Once we fell behind on the ports, it’s all been a snowball effect.

Jasmine Vineyards grows 12 varieties of table-grapes---one of the state’s top agricultural exports. Of the 10 biggest markets for California table grapes, six are in Asia.

Before the pandemic, Jasmine Vineyards shipped 300 to 350 grape-filled containers a year to Asia during the July through October harvest. This year, the vineyard shipped less than 10% of that.

For each container not shipped, the vineyard loses $45,000 in profits. Kastsurayama figures that’s 15 to 20 million dollars lost to pandemic-related logistics problems this year.

Part of the challenge for exporters is meeting demand. Consumers shop online 24/7 but producers can’t produce 24/7 and few links in the supply chain operate round the clock.