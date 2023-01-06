ເມືອງຊູມີ ໃນພູມິພາກກີຢິບ ຄົ້ນພົບແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານທົດແທນ

ໂດຍ​ການ​ແນ​ຈະຫຼວດ​ໂຈມ​ຕີເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງພະລັງງານ ແລະ​ຕາ​ຄ່າຍ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າໃນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ, ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຊູມີ (Sumy) ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ ຫວັງທິ່ຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ​ການຜະລິດເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີພະລັງງານແສງຕາເວັນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອສາມາດເປີດໄຟໃຊ້ໄດ້. ໂອ​ເລ​ນາ ອາ​ດາ​ເມັນ​ໂກ (Olena Adamenko) ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ​ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດຈາກເມືອງຊູມີ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆນະຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ ໄດ້ພາກັນປະຕິບັດງານເພື່ອພັດທະນາແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານທົດແທນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນຂອງຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ທໍາລາຍພະລັງງານ ທີ່ເປັນພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ກໍພາກັນຫວັງວ່າ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້.

ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊີ ໂດຣສເດັນໂກ (Oleksiy Drozdenko), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລຊູມີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮັກໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າລົງມືປະຕິບັດ; ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ‘ພວກເຮົາຈະຢູ່ສະບາຍດີ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຫາກຍັງມີ ໂອເລັກຊີ ຢູ່ໃກ້.’”

ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊີ ໂດຣສເດັນໂກ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ເມືອງຊູມີ ມີ ແລະແບ່ງປັນແຜງພະລັງງານແສງຕາເວັນ ໂດຍຕິດຕັ້ງຢູ່ເທິງຫຼັງຄາເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໂທຫາອູ່ລົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້ອມແປງລົດໄຟຟ້າ ເຊິ່ງຖືກທໍາລາຍຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງກີຢິບ, ແລະເມືອງຄາກີບ ພ້ອມທັງໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຂາຍເຄື່ອງສາກໝໍ້ໄຟທີ່ຍັງຄົງເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ສຸດທ້າຍແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດຈັດສົ່ງໄຟຟ້າປະມານ 10 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເຮືອນສາມ ຫຼື ສີ່ຫຼັງໄດ້ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້, ໂດຍໃຊ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງເປັນອິດສະຫຼະທີ່ສຸດ.”

ທ່ານໂດຣສເດັນໂກ ເປັນຮອງຫົວໜ້າຂອງພະແນກວິທະຍາສາດຄອມພິວເຕີ້ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ຂອງ​ເມືອງຊູມີ, ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທີມງານຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໄດ້ພາກັນປະດິດແຜງພະລັງງານແສງອາທິດແບບຫິ້ວໄດ້.

ລົດພ້ວງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຄັນນຶ່ງ ມີລາຄາໜ້ອຍກວ່າ 4,000 ໂດລາ. ພວກມັນກໍາລັງຖືກຜະລິດ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວ​ນ​ຫຼາຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເຂດ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ, ລວມທັງພູມິພາກວິນນິດເຊຍ (Vinnytsia) ແລະ ໂວລູນ (Volun) ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊີ ໂດຣສເດັນໂກ, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຊູມີ ກ່່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສະ​ໜອງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ດ່ານກວດຕ່າງໆ, ໂຮງໝໍສະໜາມ ແລະຖານປະຕິບັດການ ດ້ວຍພະລັງງານ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າ. ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງສາມາດ ‘ແກະມັນອອກ’ ແລະປະ​ກອບ​ເຂົ້າຄືນດ້ວຍເວລາສູງສຸດພຽງ 5 ຫາ 7 ນາທີເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ສະຖານີພະລັງງານຊົ່ວຄາວນີ້ ປະກອບດ້ວຍແຜງໂຊລາ 6 ແຜ່ນ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບໝໍ້ໄຟຈາກລົດບັນທຸກທົ່ວໄປ.

ທ່ານໂດຣສເດັນໂກ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເບິ່ງແລ້ວເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ພວກມັນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ມັນຢູ່ທາງກາງໆໝູ່ຫັ້ນ!”

ລົ​ດ​ພ້ວງນີ້ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຮວບຮວມ ແລະເກັບພະລັງງານໄດ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ພວກມັນ ຍັງສາ​ມາດປ່ຽນພະລັງງານ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນແຫຼ່ງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ໄດ້ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊີ ໂດຣສເດັນໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ອົງປະກອບທີສາມ ແມ່ນເປັນໂຕສັບປ່ຽນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ໝໍ້ໄຟທັງ ຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ສາມາດເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ແລະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເພີ້ມແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ເຄື່ອງປັ່ນໄຟຟ້າ.”

ທ່ານໂດຣສເດັນໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຊູມີ ກໍາລັງພາກັນຕິດຕັ້ງແຜງພະລັງງານແສງອາທິດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນຫຼາຍຄົນ ພາກັນຕິດຕັ້ງແຜງພະລັງງານແສງອາທິດ ໃສ່ເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເທິງຫຼັງຄາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ໃນຫ້ອງໃຫຍ່ ແລະຫາຊ່ອງທາງໃນການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ພວກມັນກັບໝໍ້ໄຟ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນບາດກ້າວທໍາອິດ ເພື່ອກ້າວໄປສູ່ການເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ຢ່າງສົມບູນ!”

ບັນດານັກວິສະວະກອນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ເມືອງຊູມີ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານປັບປຸງແຜງໂຊລາດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາໃຊ້ສ່ວນປະກອບອັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນມີລາຄາທີ່ຖືກກວ່າ ແລະປອດໄພກວ່າ ສໍາລັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.

With Russian rockets targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and electrical grid, scientists in the city of Sumy near Kyiv are hoping to start mass producing solar technology that could keep the lights on. Olena Adamenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion, scientists from the city of Sumy in the Kyiv region have been working on developing alternative energy sources – a must since Russia’s war on the Ukraine has destroyed so much of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Residents are hoping scientists can help.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, Sumy State University, UKR

“My neighbors love what we’re doing; they say, ’We’ll be fine as long as Oleksiy is near!’”

Sumy resident Oleksiy Drozdenko gets and shares energy thanks to solar panels installed on top of his roof.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, Sumy State University, UKR

“We call garages that deal with destroyed electric vehicles in Kyiv, Kharkiv and ask them to sell us rechargeable batteries that are still functional. We hope to provide three or four houses with electricity for about ten hours daily as a result, fully autonomous.”

Drozdenko is the deputy head of the computer science department at the Sumy State University and says his team at the university invented the portable solar array.

Each power trailer costs less than $4000. They are being mass produced in parts of Ukraine, including in Vinnytsia and Volyn region.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, Sumy State University, UKR

“We can provide any checkpoint, field hospital or command post with energy in an area where there is no electricity. One person can ‘unpack’ it and pack it back up in 5-7 minutes!”

This makeshift power station consists of six solar panels, as well as batteries from simple trucks.

Drozdenko showing, UKR

“They are over there, in the very middle!”

The trailers not only collect energy and store it, they also convert it into a usable power source.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, Sumy State University, UKR

“The third element is an inverter which makes sure the batteries are working properly and allows us to add other power sources, like generators.”

Drozdenko says Sumy residents are installing solar panels.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, Sumy State University, UKR

“I’ve seen several people install solar panels in their homes, on their roofs, in lobbies and find ways to connect them to batteries. So, it’s a step towards being fully autonomous!”

Sumy engineers are also working to improve the solar panels themselves, using new materials that could make them cheaper and safer for the environment.