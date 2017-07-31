ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ໂລກ

ມືລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ໂຈມຕີສະຖານທູດ ອີຣັກ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ອັຟການິສຖານຄົນໜຶ່ງ ຫຼົບກຳບັງໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ຄວັນໄຟປິວຂຶ້ນທ້ອງຟ້າຈາກ ສະຖານທີ່ການໂຈມຕີລະເບີດ ສະຫຼະຊີບ. ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ, ອັຟການິສຖານ. 31 ກໍລະກົດ, 2017.

ລະເບີດແຕກ ແລະ ການຍິງກັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນ
ວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ມືລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບຄົນໜຶ່ງ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ສະຖານທູດ ອີຣັກ
ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ຍິນສຽງປືນໃນຊຸມຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນໜຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຝຣັ່ງ ວ່າ ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກ
ຍ້າຍອອກຈາກຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງໃນທັນທີທັນໃດວ່າ ມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼື
ບໍ່.

ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ.

Afghanistan Blast
please wait
0:01:12
0:00:00 /0:01:12
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

An explosion and gunfire rocked the Afghan capital Monday.

Officials say a suicide bomber targeted the Iraqi embassy and gunfire was heard afterwards in the central Kabul neighborhood.

One official told the French news agency that civilians are being evacuated from the area.

It was not immediately clear if there are any casualties.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ

ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG