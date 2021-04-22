ການເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດ ຂອງກອງທັບ ຊາດ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ດາຟົວ

ນັກວິເຄາະກ່ຽວກັບ ຊູດານ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າການປ່ຽນແປງລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ຂອງ ຊູດານ ຄວນເປັນກາງຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ ຕໍ່ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ດ້ານການເມືອງໃນປະເທດ ຊາດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ ຄຽງ, ໂດຍກ່າວເນັ້ນວ່າການເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊາດ ທ່ານ ອີດຣິສ ເດບີ ແມ່ນ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງໃນທົ່ວພາກພື້ນ ຊາແຮລ ແລະ ອາດແຜ່ຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດ ດາຟົວ ຂອງ ຊູດານ.

ທ່ານ ຊູລີມານ ບາລໂດ, ທີ່ປຶກສາອາວຸໂສຢູ່ກຸ່ມສືບສວນ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍ ເຊັນທຣີ (Sentry) ທີ່ຕິດຕາມການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງທີ່ປະກອບມີອາຊະຍາກອນສົງຄາມ ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ຜູ້ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລຈາກສົງຄາມຂ້າມປະເທດເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ເດບີ ມີບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນພາກພື້ນ ຊາແຮລ. ການຂາດທ່ານ ເດບີ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຊ່ອງຫວ່າງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ອາດສ້າງຜົນຕາມມາທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຳລັບປະເທດ ຊາດ, ເຂດ ດາຟົວ ແລະ ໄກໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ບາລໂດ.

ທ່ານ ບາລໂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລາຍການ South Sudan in Focus ຂອງວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ທ່ານ ອີດຣິສ ເດບີ ໄດ້ເປັນພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມພາກພື້ນ ຊາແຮລ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສົ່ງບັນດານັກລົບຈາກກອງທັບບົກ ຊາດ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກ ຈີຮາດ ຫຼາຍກຸ່ມໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງປະ ເທດ ມາລີ, ກຸ່ມໂບໂກ ຮາຣາມ ໃນປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ແລະ ກາເມຣູນ ແລະ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນໄດ້ສະ ໜັບສະໜູນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນເຂດ ດາຟົວ ຂອງ ຊູດານ. ການຫາຍໄປຂອງທ່ານຈະສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງໃນ ຊາດ,​ ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງນັ້ນແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເຂດ ດາຟົວ ເທົ່ານັ້ນແຕ່ເປັນພາກພື້ນທັງໝົດເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານ ເດບີ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດໃນເຂດ ດາຟົວ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ ຊູດານ ທ່ານ ໂອມາ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ. ຍ້ອນສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດລະຫວ່າງຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆໃນ ຊາດ ແລະ ເຂດ ດາຟົວ ຂອງ ຊູດານ ນັ້ນ, ຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງທາງການເມືອງໃນ ຊາດ ອາດຂະຫຍາຍເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດດາຟົວ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍການຕໍ່ສູ້ລະຫວ່າງຊຸມຊົນຢ່າງກະຈັດກະຈາຍ ລະຫວ່າງ ກຸ່ມ ອາຣັບ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຊົນເຜົ່າ ມາຊາລິດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງ ດາຟົວ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ບາລໂດ.

ທ່ານ ບາລໂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ນອກຈາກຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງໃນ ຊາດ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະ ການຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ຢູ່ນະຄອນ ແອລ ເຈເນນາ ຂອງ ດາຟົວ ຕາເວັນຕົກ. ຜູ້ປົກຄອງນະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວໄດ້ກ່າວ ຫາພວກ ທະຫານບ້ານທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດ ຊາດ ໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງຊົນເຜົ່າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ ດາຟົວ ຕາເວັນຕົກ ເພື່ອໂຈມຕີຊົນເຜົ່າ ມາຊາລິດ ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນນະຄອນ ແອລ ຈາເນນາ. ສະນັ້ນສະຖານະການປະເພດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະສືບຕໍ່ດຳເນີນໄປ.”

A U.S.-based Sudanese analyst says Sudan's transitional government should remain neutral toward the political developments in neighboring Chad, noting the sudden death of Chadian President Idriss Deby is likely to increase instability in the entire Sahel region and could spill across the border into Sudan's Darfur region.



Suliman Baldo, a senior adviser at the Sentry—an investigative and policy team that follows corruption involving African war criminals and transnational war profiteers—says Deby played a key role in fighting terrorism in the Sahel region. Deby's absence leaves a security vacuum that could pose serious consequences for Chad, Darfur and beyond, according to Baldo.



"Idriss Deby has been a trusted military ally of France in policing the Sahel region. He deployed fighters from the Chadian army to fight several jihadist groups in the north of Mali, Boko Haram in Nigeria and in Cameroon, and also supported the movements in the Darfur region of Sudan. His disappearance will create destabilization in Chad, and that destabilization is expected to affect not only Darfur but the entire region," Baldo told South Sudan in Focus.



Deby supported armed groups in Darfur in their fight against former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir. Due to the close ties between communities in Chad and Sudan's Darfur region, political instability in Chad could spill over into Darfur and ramp up sporadic intercommunal fighting between Arab groups and the Masalit in West Darfur, Baldo said.



"Additional destabilization in Chad is going to add oil to this fire. We have seen it in the recent attacks in April on El Geneina, capital of West Darfur. The governor basically accused militiamen coming from Chad of having joined their ethnic kin in West Darfur to attack the settled Masalit and the displaced Masalit who were congregated in El Geneina. So that kind of situation is likely to continue," Baldo told VOA.