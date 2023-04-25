ການຢຸດຍິງສາມວັນ ລະຫວ່າງພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ທີ່​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ຫລັງຈາກສະຫະລັດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ “​ມີການເຈລະຈາ​ຢ່າງ​ຂຸ້ນ​ຂ້ຽວ.”

ທັງກອງທັບຊູດານ (SAF) ແລະກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ ຫຼື (RSF) ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ທີ່ຈະໂຈະການສູ້ລົບ.

“ເພຶື່ອໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່​ການສິ້ນສຸດ​ແບບຍາວນານຕໍ່ການສູ້ລົບ ສະຫະ ລັດຈະປະສານງານກັບພາ​ຄີ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງເຂດ ແລະສາກົນ ແລະພວກພົນລະເຮືອນຊູດານທີ່ພົວພັນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍສ້າງຄະນະກຳມະການດູແລການເຈລະຈາ ຮວມທັງການຈັດ​ຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ເພື່ອຍຸ​ຕິສົງຄາມ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຖາ​ວອນ ແລະຈັດແຈງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ​ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.

ທ່ານບລິງ​ເກັນ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບທຸກພັກຝ່າຍ​ໃນຊູດານ “ໄປສູ່ເປົ້າໜາຍຮ່ວມ​ໃນການກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ລັດຖະບານພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ.”

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 427 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,700 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດ ເຈັບ ອີງຕາມພະ​ແນກ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ນັບແຕ່ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 15 ເມສາ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ​ກູເຕເຣັສ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ “ໃຫ້ນຳເອົາການປະຕິບັດຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ກັບທຸກພັກຝ່າຍເພື່ອໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຟື້ນ​ຟູຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ ແລະກັບຄືນສູ່​ເສັ້ນທາງ​ໄປ​ສູ່ປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕ.”

ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມກ່ຽວກັບຊູດານໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະບໍ່ປະຖິ້ີ້ມຊູດານ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຍົກ ຍ້າຍຊົ່ວຄາວ “ຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ” ຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກພະນັກງານ ຢູ່ໃນ ແລະນອກປະເທດ.

ທ່າມກາງການສູ້ລົບ ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆພາກັນຮີບຮ້ອນຍົກຍ້າຍນັກການທູດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຄົນສັນຊາດ​ຂອງອອກຈາກຊູດານ.

A three-day cease-fire between Sudan’s warring factions went into effect Tuesday after what the United States called “intense negotiation.”

Both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) publicly pledged to uphold the halt in fighting.

“To support a durable end to the fighting, the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners, and Sudanese civilian stakeholders, to assist in the creation of a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken added that the U.S. will work with Sudanese parties “toward the shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan.”

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to U.N. agencies, since fighting began April 15.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday called on U.N. Security Council members “to exert maximum leverage with the parties to end the violence, restore order and return to the path of the democratic transition.”

The Security Council is due to hold a meeting about Sudan on Tuesday.

Guterres also said the U.N. is not leaving Sudan but has temporarily relocated “hundreds” of staff members inside and outside of the country.

Amid the fighting, countries have rushed to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Sudan.