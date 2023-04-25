ການຢຸດຍິງສາມວັນ ລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍທີ່ສູ້ລົບກັນ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ຫລັງຈາກສະຫະລັດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ “ມີການເຈລະຈາຢ່າງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວ.”
ທັງກອງທັບຊູດານ (SAF) ແລະກອງກຳລັງເຄື່ອນທີ່ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ຫຼື (RSF) ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ທີ່ຈະໂຈະການສູ້ລົບ.
“ເພຶື່ອໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ການສິ້ນສຸດແບບຍາວນານຕໍ່ການສູ້ລົບ ສະຫະ ລັດຈະປະສານງານກັບພາຄີຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ແລະສາກົນ ແລະພວກພົນລະເຮືອນຊູດານທີ່ພົວພັນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍສ້າງຄະນະກຳມະການດູແລການເຈລະຈາ ຮວມທັງການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິສົງຄາມຢ່າງເປັນການຖາວອນ ແລະຈັດແຈງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.
ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບທຸກພັກຝ່າຍໃນຊູດານ “ໄປສູ່ເປົ້າໜາຍຮ່ວມໃນການກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ລັດຖະບານພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ.”
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 427 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,700 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດ ເຈັບ ອີງຕາມພະແນກການຕ່າງໆຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ນັບແຕ່ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 15 ເມສາ.
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ “ໃຫ້ນຳເອົາການປະຕິບັດຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ກັບທຸກພັກຝ່າຍເພື່ອໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຟື້ນຟູຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ ແລະກັບຄືນສູ່ເສັ້ນທາງໄປສູ່ປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕ.”
ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມກ່ຽວກັບຊູດານໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.
ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະບໍ່ປະຖິ້ີ້ມຊູດານ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຍົກ ຍ້າຍຊົ່ວຄາວ “ຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ” ຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກພະນັກງານ ຢູ່ໃນ ແລະນອກປະເທດ.
ທ່າມກາງການສູ້ລົບ ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆພາກັນຮີບຮ້ອນຍົກຍ້າຍນັກການທູດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຄົນສັນຊາດຂອງອອກຈາກຊູດານ.
A three-day cease-fire between Sudan’s warring factions went into effect Tuesday after what the United States called “intense negotiation.”
Both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) publicly pledged to uphold the halt in fighting.
“To support a durable end to the fighting, the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners, and Sudanese civilian stakeholders, to assist in the creation of a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Blinken added that the U.S. will work with Sudanese parties “toward the shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan.”
SEE ALSO: A related video by VOA's Cindy Saine
At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to U.N. agencies, since fighting began April 15.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday called on U.N. Security Council members “to exert maximum leverage with the parties to end the violence, restore order and return to the path of the democratic transition.”
The Security Council is due to hold a meeting about Sudan on Tuesday.
Guterres also said the U.N. is not leaving Sudan but has temporarily relocated “hundreds” of staff members inside and outside of the country.
Amid the fighting, countries have rushed to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Sudan.