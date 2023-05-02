ສປຊ ວ່າ ການສູ້ລົບໃນຊູດານ ອາດກົດດັນ ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ 800,000 ຄົນພາກັນຫຼົບໜີຈາກປະເທດ

ການສູ້ລົບກັນຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ລະຫວ່າງກອງກຳລັງທະຫານສອງຝ່າຍທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ອາດກົດດັນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 800,000 ຄົນ ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ປະທະກັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການຕໍ່ເວລາຂອງການຢຸດຍິງທີ່​ສັ່ນ​ຄອນ ອອກໄປຕື່ມອີກເປັນມື້ທີສາມ ກໍຕາມ.

ຮອງຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼື UNHCR ທ່ານຣາອູຟ ມາຊູ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ອົງການເພື່ອອົບພະຍົບ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນການສຳລັບ ປະຊາຊົນ 815,000 ຄົນທີ່ຈະຫລົບໜີອອກຈາກຊູດານ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຕ່າງໆ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ລວມທັງຊາວຊູດານ 580,000 ຄົນ ພ້ອມທັງຊາວອົບພະຍົບຕ່າງຊາດ ທີ່ໃນເວລານີ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຊູດານ.

ປະມານ 73,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດຊູດານແລ້ວ ທ່ານມາຊູ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ UNHCR ທ່ານຟີລິບໂປ ກຣານດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງທວີເຕີ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ອົງການນີ້ ຫວັງວ່າ ຕົວເລກໃນແຜນການຂອງຕົນ ປາກົດວ່າສູງຫຼາຍໂພດ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຖ້າຄວາມຮຸນແຮງບໍ່ຍຸຕິ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນປະຊາຊົນຖືກກົດດັນໃຫ້ໜີຈາກຊູດານ ໄປຫາບ່ອນທີ່ປອດໄພ.”

ພົນລະເມືອງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຄາຣ໌ທູມຂອງຊູດານ ແລະເມືອງໃກ້ຄຽງຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຍິນສຽງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ແລະການຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການເລື່ອນເວລາຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນການຢຸດຍິງ ອອກໄປເປັນເວລາ 72 ຕື່ມອີກໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ກໍຕາມ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງຊົ່ວຄາວ ໄດ້ຖືກລະເລີຍຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍໂດຍທັງສອງຝ່າຍ. ການຢຸດຍິງ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍທັງສອງຝ່າຍທີ່ສູ້ລົບກັນ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະ ຊາຊົນຜ່ານອອກໄປຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະເປີດທາງໃຫ້ປະເທດຮັບເອົາການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢູ່ໃນບາງພື້ນທີ່ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງມີການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນໜັກຢູ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ກັນແລະກັນໃນການລະເມີດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນຊູດານ ທ່ານໂວລເກີ ເປີເທັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພວກນາຍພົນຂອງຊູດານທີ່ສູ້ລົບກັນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງຕົນ-ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ໄປຍັງປະເທດຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ເພື່ອການເຈລະຈາ.

Fighting in Sudan between two military factions could force more than 800,000 people to flee the country, the United Nations warned Monday, as the two sides continued to clash despite another three-day extension to a shaky cease-fire.

The deputy head of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Raouf Mazou, said Monday that the refugee agency was planning for 815,000 people to flee Sudan into seven neighboring countries. He said that included 580,000 Sudanese along with foreign refugees now living in Sudan.

Around 73,000 people have already left Sudan, he said.

UNHCR head Filippo Grandi said in a tweet Monday that the agency hopes its planning figures turn out to be too high, but said “if violence doesn’t stop, we will see more people forced to flee Sudan seeking safety.”

Residents in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and its neighboring cities, reported hearing airstrikes and artillery fire Monday despite the extension Sunday of a cease-fire agreement for another 72 hours.

A string of temporary truces has been widely ignored by both sides. The cease-fires were established by the two warring factions to allow people safe passage and to open a means for the country to receive humanitarian aid. However, while fighting has abated in some parts of the capital, heavy fighting has continued elsewhere. Each side has blamed the other for the infractions.

The top U.N. official in Sudan, Volker Perthes, told The Associated Press Monday that Sudan's warring generals have agreed to send representatives — potentially to Saudi Arabia — for negotiations.