ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຊູດານ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ທາງການເມືອງ

ປະເທດ ຊູດານ ໄດ້ຕົກເຂົ້າສູ່ສະພາບຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍມທາງການເມືອງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ເວລາທີ່ນາຍົກລັດ ຖະມົນຕີ ອັບດາລລາ ຮຳດັອກ ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ, ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນການໂອນອຳນາດໄປສູ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງສັນຕິ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ຮຳດັອກ ໄດ້ທຳການປະກາດໃນຄຳປາໄສ ຖ່າຍທອດອອກໂທລະພາບ.

ທ່ານ ອັບດາລລາ ຮຳດັອກ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຊູດານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕົກເຂົ້າໄປໃນໄພຫາຍະ ນະ, ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງຜ່ານຜ່າຈຸດຫັນປ່ຽນທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ການຢູ່ລອດຂອງມັນທັງໝົດ ຖ້າມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກແກ້ໄຂຢ່າງໄວວາ.”

ທ່ານ ຮຳດັອກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວສຳລັບຄົນອື່ນທີ່ຈະນຳພາການຫັນປ່ຽນໄປສູ່ “ປະ ເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ປົກຄອງໂດຍພົນລະເຮືອນ” ເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງ “ຄວາມປອດໄພ, ສັນ ຕິ, ຍຸດຕິທຳ ແລະ ສິ້ນສຸດການນອງເລືອດ.”

ການລາອອກຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງເດືອນ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ກັບເຂົ້າມາຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄືນ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມໂດຍທະຫານ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ຮຳດັອກ ໄດ້ກັບຄືສູ່ຕໍາແໜ່ງຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບທະຫານ ເພື່ອຮັກສາ ຊູດານ ໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງໄປສູ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ ໃນປີ 2023.

ທ່ານ ຮຳດັອກ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນັກເສດຖະສາດ ແລະ ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ນຳພາລັດຖະບານຂ້າມຜ່ານທີ່ໄດ້ໄຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມອະດີດປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ໂອມາ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ 2019 ທ່າມກາງການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປົກຄອງແບບຜະເດັດການມາຍາວນານຂອງທ່ານ.

ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກຄັ້ງ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງທັບໄດ້ປົດທ່ານ ຮຳດັອກ ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນ ທີ 25 ຕຸລາ ແລະກໍໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຫຼັງຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຖືກເຊັນ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກໂດຍທ່ານ ຮຳດັອກ ແລະ ຫົວໜ້າກອງທັບ ນາຍພົນ ອັບແດລ ຟັດທາ ອາລ-ເບີຮານ. ກອງທັບໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍກຳລັງ, ໂດຍໃຊ້ແກັສນໍ້າຕາ, ລູກປືນແທ້ ແລະ ລູກປືນຢາງ ເພື່ອແຍກຍ້າຍການປະທ້ວງ.

ຫ້ອງການ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການໃນອາຟຣິກາ ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃນບັນຊີ ທວິດເຕີ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼັງຈາກ ທ່ານ ຮຳດັອກ ໄດ້ລາອອກ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຊູດານ “ແຍກສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນ, ຊອກຫາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນການປົກຄອງໂດຍພົນລາເຮືອນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງ ຊູດານ ແລະ ຄະນະລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຄວນຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໂດຍສອດຄ່ອງກັບຖະແຫຼງການລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ເພື່ອບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສລີພາບ, ສັນຕິພາບ, ແລະ ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ.”

ຫ້ອງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ “ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງກັບປະຊາຊົນແຫ່ງ ຊູດານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າທຳການຜັກດັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ” ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດການປາບປາມ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຕ້ອງຍຸຕິ.”

Sudan was plunged into further political turmoil Sunday when Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, citing his failure to ensure a peaceful transition to democracy.

Hamdok made the announcement in a televised speech.

“I tried as much as I could to avoid our country slipping into a catastrophe, and now our country is going through a dangerous turning point that may threaten its entire survival if it is not remedied soon.”

Hamdok said it was time for someone else to lead the transition into a “civilian democratic country” in the interest of “security, peace, justice and an end to bloodshed.”

His resignation Sunday came more than a month after he was reinstated as prime minister after being overthrown by the military in October.

Hamdok had returned to office after reaching an agreement with the military to keep Sudan on a path towards planned elections in 2023.

An economist and former United Nations official, Hamdok was picked to lead the transitional government formed after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 amid a popular uprising against his longtime autocratic rule.

The protests flared again after the military removed Hamdok from office on October 25 and continued even after the November agreement signed by Hamdok and military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The military has responded with force, using tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrations.

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs issued a statement on its Twitter page after Hamdok resigned urging Sudanese leaders to “set aside differences, find consensus, and ensure continued civilian rule. Sudan’s next PM and cabinet should be

appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people’s goals of freedom, peace, and justice.”

The bureau also said that the United States “continues to stand with the people of Sudan as they push for democracy” and called on authorities to end the crackdown, saying “violence against protestors must cease.”