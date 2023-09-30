ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ພົບວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຖິງນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມ ໄດ້ຍິນສຽງນອງນັນ ໃນລະດັບເຖິງຂັ້ນທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການໄດ້ຍິນສຽງດັງແຮງຫຼາຍເປັນເວລາດົນ ອາດເປັນເງື່ອນໄຂໃຫ້ສ່ຽງ ຕໍ່ການເປັນໂຣກຫົວໃຈທາງດ້ານຫຼອດເລືອດ. ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນເມືອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຈຳນວນຂອງປະຊາກອນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ສຽງດັງທີ່ສຸດອີກດ້ວຍຊຶ່ງການຫລີກເວັ້ນສຽງດັງນັ້ນ ສາມາດເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ. ອາຣອນ ຣາເນັນ ມີເລື້ອງລາວ ຈາກເມືອງທີ່ຖືກຂະໜານນາມວ່າ Big Apple ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ້າວຣິກກີ ຫງວຽນ ພົນລະເມືອງທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃຈກາງຄຸ້ມຊາວຈີນ ຫຼື Chinatown ຂອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ບ່ອນທີ່ສຽງນອງນັນທີ່ເກີດຈາກການກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລົບກວນການດຳລົງຊີວິດໃນແຕ່ລະວັນຂອງລາວຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ຊຶ່ງລາວເວົ້າວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງແທກສຽງ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຊື້ມາ.”

ສຽງນອງນັນທີ່ດັງຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດເວລາເຖິງຂັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ້າວຫງຽນ ບັດນີ້ວັດແທກສຽງທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ລາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຫາກມັນຍັງສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນຊາວເອເຊຍທີ່ເຖົ້າແກ່ ຜູ້ດຳລົງຊີວິດຢ່າງໜຽວແນັ້ນຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມນີ້.

ທ້າວຫງຽນກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຈິນຕະນາການບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍ ສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ເຖົ້າທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຕຶກຫຼັງນັ້ນ ພວກເພິ່ນເປີດປ່ອງຢ້ຽມ ແລະພວກເພິ່ນຢູ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບສຽງດັງນອງນັນທັງໝົດເລີຍ.”

“ຂ້ອຍອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໄດ້ 11 ປີແລ້ວ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍຢາກຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຕໍ່ໄປອີກ 11 ປີ.”

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບປະຊາຊົນ 130,000 ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ລະບົບກວດຫາສຽງຢູ່ໃນໂມງແອັບໂປລຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຜີຍແບເຖິງຜົນກະທົບຕ່າງໆທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ໂດຍນັກສືບຫຼັກຂອງການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານຣິກ ນີຕໂຊລ ອາຈານສອນວິຊາວິທະຍາສາດດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ມິຊິແກັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມ ວ່າ “ຜົນສະຫລຸບໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍເຖິງ 1 ໃນ 3 ຄົນໃດ ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຍິນສຽງໃນລະດັບທີ່ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງທ່ານນີຕໂຊລ ຍັງໄດ້ເຜີຍແບການພົບເຫັນ ສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຄາດຄິດອື່ນໆເລີຍນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນີຕໂຊລ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ບໍ່ໝົດທຸກຄົນດອກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບສຽງນອງນັນເທົ່າໆກັນ. ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ພວກທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການສຶກສາຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຄົນຜິວດຳ ຫຼືຄົນທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາສະເປນ ມີແນວໂນ້ມສູງກວ່າໝູ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິນສຽງນອງນັນຫຼາຍກວ່າພວກຊົນຊາດອື່ນ ແລະບັນດາກຸ່ມຊົນເຜົ່າອື່ນໆ.”

ໃນການສຶກສາອີກຕ່າງຫາກ ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍໃຫຍ່ຂອງລັດແມສສະຊູເສັຕສ໌ ໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງການໄດ້ຍິນສຽງລົບກວນເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ກັບບັນຫາທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ອາດຈະນຳໄປສູ່ຜົນຮ້າຍແຮງຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານໝໍໂຣກຫົວໃຈ ໄມໂກລ ອອສໂບນ ປະຈຳໂຮງໝໍໃຫຍ່ຂອງລັດແມສສະຊູເສັຕສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈາກຂໍ້ມູນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະວຽກງານຂອງຄົນອື່ນໆ ມັນປາກົດວ່າ ສຽງລົບກວນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຍອມຮັບ ແລະເປັນເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງຄວາມສ່ຽງພຽງລຳພັງ ສຳລັບການພັດທະນາມາເປັນໂຣກຫົວໃຈ.”

ການສຶກສາຂອງທ່ານໝໍ ອອສໂບນ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ພວກຄົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນທີ່ມີສຽງຂອງການສັນຈອນໃນລະດັບສູງ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຢູ່ໃກ້ສະໜາມບິນ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບເຫດການໃຫຍ່ຕ່າງໆ ທາງດ້ານຫົວໃຈເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານໝໍອອສໂບນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ມີແນວ ທາງທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງສຽງລົບກວນກັບໂຣກຫົວໃຈ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນມາຈາກສະໝອງ ແລະພົວພັນກັບການອັກເສບຂອງເສັ້ນເລືອດ ທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ຜົນສະທ້ອນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆອັນນີ້, ມັນມັກຈະເປັນການບໍ່ຍອມຮັບເຖິງເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງຄວາມສ່ຽງສຳລັບໂຣກຫົວໃຈ.”

ໃນການຮັບມືກັບຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບໄພອັນຕະລາຍຂອງມົນລະພິດທາງສຽງໄດ້ຖືກເຜີຍແພ່ອອກຜ່ານທາງເວັບໄຊ ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງ ແລະແອັປຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໃຫ້ພວກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຄຸ້ມບ້ານທັງຫຼາຍງຽບສະຫງົບຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອາຣລີນ ບຣອນຊາຟຕ໌ ເປັນນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນດ້ານຂອງການຫລຸດຜ່ອນສຽງທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ມີບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມົນລະພິດໜ້ອຍລົງ ມາເຖິງດຽວນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍຄົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ມີການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະພວກເຮົາຫາກໍມີສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳທ່ານຍິງຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ທຶນຄືນຕໍ່ຫ້ອງການເພື່ອການຫລຸດຜ່ອນແລະຄວບຄຸມສຽງນອງນັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ອົງການປ້ອງກັນສະພາບແວດລ້ອມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື EPA.”

ດ້ວຍການເຂົ້າມາແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຕໍ່ໄພຄຸກຄາມທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດແນມເຫັນໄດ້ອັນນີ້, ມົນລະພິດທາງສຽງອາດກາຍມາເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າມົນລະພິດທາງອາກາດ.

Research shows that prolonged exposure to high levels of noise may be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. In New York City, not only the largest U.S. city by population but also one of the loudest, avoiding noise can be an everyday struggle. Aron Ranen has the story from the Big Apple.

Ricky Nguyen resides in the heart of New York City's Chinatown, where the cacophony generated by ongoing construction has drastically disrupted his daily life.

(Ricky Nguyen, New York City Resident)

"This is a noise meter. I had to buy one."

The relentless clamor has grown to such an extent that Nguyen now measures the noise that affects not only him but also the tightly knit community of older Asians who live on his block.

(Ricky Nguyen, New York City Resident)

"I can’t imagine for the elderly that's living in that building over there, they have open windows and they're directly adjacent to all the noise.”

"I lived here for 11 years, and I wanted to live here for the next 11 years."

Recent research involving 130,000 people who used the noise detector feature on their Apple Watches has uncovered concerning results, as disclosed by the study's principal investigator.

(Rick Neitzel, University of Michigan Environmental Health Sciences)

“Preliminary results suggest that potentially as many as one in three Americans are exposed to levels of sound that might be harmful to their health.

Neitzel's research also revealed other unexpected findings.

(Rick Neitzel, University of Michigan Environmental Health Sciences)

“We've also found that not everybody is equally exposed. In fact, our participants who are Black or Hispanic have tended to have higher noise exposures than folks from other racial and ethnic groups."

In a separate study, researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital have correlated ((end courtesy)) prolonged noise exposure to significant health issues, potentially leading to fatal outcomes.

(Dr. Michael Osborne, Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiologist)

“From our data and the work of others, it appears that noise has been under-recognized and independent risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease.”

Osborne’s study also found that people living in areas with high levels of transportation noise, such as near airports, face an increased likelihood of major cardiac events.

(Dr. Michael Osborne, Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiologist)

“We found, basically, that there was a pathway linking noise to cardiovascular disease that came through the brain and involved inflammation of the arteries leading to this downstream consequence, it's likely an under-recognized risk factor for cardiovascular disease.”

In response to such health concerns, information about the hazards of noise pollution has expanded through websites, organizations, and apps that empower people to gather data and push for quieter neighborhoods.

(Arline Bronzaft, Noise Harm Reduction Activist)

“When I started, there were fewer people who were fighting for less pollution to now there are more people. There are more studies, and we've just had a congresswoman introduce legislation to re-fund the office of noise abatement and control at the EPA. [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency]

With the federal government potentially addressing this invisible menace, noise pollution may soon become as prominent a concern as air pollution.