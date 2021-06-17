ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ພົບວ່າ ເກືອບ 25 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຄົນປ່ວຍໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ມີອາການຂອງພະຍາດຕິດຕາມມາ

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ເກືອບ 25 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງພວກ ຄົນປ່ວຍໂຄວິດ-19 ປະສົບກັບບັນຫາໃໝ່ທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ຫຼັງຈາກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ກວດພົບເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ.

ກຸ່ມ ແຟ ແຮລທ໌ (FAIR HEALTH) ທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ ໄດ້ວິເຄາະເບິ່ງການ ຂໍເງິນຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຈາກປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບເກີືອບສອງລ້ານຄົນ ລະຫວ່າງເດືອນ ກຸມພາປີ 2020 ແລະເດືອນກຸມພາຂອງປີນີ້. ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ສະພາບ ການໃໝ່ທີ່ມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນໝູ່ຂອງພວກທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ຄົນປ່ວຍ “ໂຄວິດຍາວນານ” ຮວມທັງອາການເຈັບປວດ ຫາຍໃຈຍາກ ຄວາມດັນເລືອດສູງ ໄຂມັນສູງ ແລະ ເໝື່ອຍ.

ຄວາມເຈັບປວດໃໝ່ໄດ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄົນປ່ວຍທຸກໆກຸ່ມອາຍຸ ຮວມທັງພວກເດັກ ນ້ອຍ ແລະແມ່ນຮວມທັງພວກຄົນປ່ວຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກ ຫຼືບໍ່ມີອາການໃດໆທັງສິ້ນ. ການສຶກສາໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງການບໍ່ມີອາການ ຂອງຄົນປ່ວຍ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ເກີດມີອາການໂຄວິດຍາວນານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 27 ເປີເຊັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີ ອາການເລັກໜ້ອຍ ຫຼືປານກາງ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ແລະ 50 ເປີເຊັນຂອງ ພວກທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ.

ການເຈັບປ່ວຍອື່ນໆໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຢູ່ໃນການສຶກສາຮວມທັງອາການຢູ່ໃນໃສ້ ຫົວ ໃຈບໍ່ປົກກະຕິ ແລະບັນຫາໂລກຈິດ ເຊັນວ່າໂສກເສົ້າ ແລະຄວາມກັງວົນ.

ສູນກາງປ້ອງກັນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ແດລຕາ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຮນາ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເປັນໂຄວິດ-19 ນັ້ນ “ເປັນສາຍພັນທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານສຸຂະພາບກ່າວວ່າ ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ແດລຕາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນເທື່ອ ທຳອິດຢູ່

ປະເທດອິນເດຍ ມີການຕິດຕໍ່ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ ແລະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ ອາການທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ຮວມທັງເຈັບທ້ອງ ວິນຫົວ ຮາກ ບໍຢາກກິນເຂົ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນ ແລະເຈັບຂໍ້ຕໍ່. ໄວຣັສສາຍພັນ

ໃໝ່ ເວລານີ້ ໄດ້ແຜ່ໄປສູ່ 74 ປະເທດ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດ ທີ່ສາຍພັນໃໝ່

ແດລຕານີ້ໄດ້ລ້ຳໜ້າຕໍ່ສາຍພັນອາລ ຟາ (Alpha) ທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນອັງກິດເອງນັ້ນ.

The non-profit group FAIR Health analyzed the health insurance claims of nearly two million people between February 2020 and February of this year. The study found the most common new conditions among so-called “Long COVID” patients included pain, breathing difficulties, high blood pressure, high levels of cholesterol and fatigue.

The new ailments affected patients of all ages, including children, and even included patients who were asymptomatic, or experienced no symptoms whatsoever. The study found 19% of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients came down with Long COVID symptoms, increasing to 27% who had mild or moderate symptoms but were not hospitalized, and 50% of those who were hospitalized.

Other ailments revealed in the study included intestinal symptoms, heart disorders and mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday designated the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 “a variant of concern.”

Health experts say the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is far more contagious and can cause more severe symptoms, including stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss and joint pain. The variant has now spread to at least 74 countries, especially in Britain, where it has overtaken the homegrown Alpha variant.