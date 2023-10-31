ການສຶກສາໃໝ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ອີກພຽງ 5 ປີປາຍ ໂລກຂອງເຮົາຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະມີອຸນຫະພູມຕ່ຳກວ່າຂີດຈຳກັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນໃນສາກົນ ສຳລັບພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຈູດນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ຟອສຊິລ ໃນລະດັບປັດຈຸບັນ. ການສຶກສາຂອງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເປັນການຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ສາມປີ ເຖິງວັນທີ່ລະດັບການປ່ອຍຄວັນພິດຄາບອນໃນໂລກ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ໃນທີ່ສຸດໂລກຈະເຖິງຈຸດເລີ່ມຕົ້ນດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ມັນໄວກວ່າທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄິດໄລ່ໄວ້ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ເພາະວ່າໂລກໄດ້ທຳຄວາມສະອາດຊະນິດຂອງອາຍມົນລະພິດ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກເຢັນລົງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແລະ ປົກຄຸມຜົນກະທົບຂອງການຈູດຖ່ານຫີນ, ນ້ຳມັນ ແລະ ແກັສທຳມະຊາດ.
A new study says that in a little more than five years the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate. Monday's study moves three years closer the date when global carbon pollution levels make it probable that the world will eventually hit a critical climate threshold. It's earlier than initially calculated because the world is cleaning up a different type of air pollution that slightly cools the planet and masks the effects of burning coal, oil and natural gas.