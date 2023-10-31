ກາ​ນ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ໃໝ່​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ອີກພຽງ 5 ປີ​ປາຍ ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ຂີດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ສາ​ກົນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ພາ​ວະ​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຈູດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ ຟອ​ສ​ຊິ​ລ ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ. ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຫຍັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃກ້​ສາມ​ປີ ​ເຖິງວັນ​ທີ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ຄວັນ​ພິດ​ຄາ​ບອນ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໂລກ​ຈະ​ເຖິງ​ຈຸດ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ດ້ານ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ. ມັນ​ໄວ​ກວ່າ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄິດ​ໄລ່​ໄວ້​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ​ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອາດ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ຂອງ​ອາຍ​ມົນ​ລະ​ພິດ​ ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂລກ​ເຢັນ​ລົງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຈູດ​ຖ່ານ​ຫີນ, ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ແລະ ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ.

A new study says that in a little more than five years the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate. Monday's study moves three years closer the date when global carbon pollution levels make it probable that the world will eventually hit a critical climate threshold. It's earlier than initially calculated because the world is cleaning up a different type of air pollution that slightly cools the planet and masks the effects of burning coal, oil and natural gas.