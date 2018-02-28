ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລື ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຈາກການໃຊ້ປືນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈະປະຊຸມກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຈາກສອງພັກການ

ເມືອງກຸ່ມນຶ່ງໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືວິທີທາງຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຈາກປືນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກນັກຮຽນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊີວິດລອດຈາກການຍິງກັນໃນ

ໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປຫ້ອງຮຽນໃນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ.

ໂຄສົກຍິງຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເພີ່ມກຳນົດອາຍຸຕໍ່າສຸດສຳລັບການຊື້ອາ

ວຸດປະເພດປືນກົນ, ຄືອັນທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ ໃນການຍິງກັນ ທີ່ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກ

ພິຈາລະນາຢູ່.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ຮັກຄາບີ ແຊນເດີສ ໂຄສົກທຳນຽວຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນແງ່ຂອງແນວ

ຄິດນັ້ນ, ມັນຍັງມີການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສຳລັບສິ່ງນັ້ນ ແຕ່ວິທີທີ່ມັນຈະຖືກປະຕິບັດໃຊ້

ແລະ ສິ່ງທີ່ມັນອາດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າແມ່ນນັ້ນ ຍັງຄົງຈະຖືກປຶກສາຫາລືກັນຢູ່.”

ການຫ້າມປືນກົນຄືອັນທີ່ທ້າວ ນິໂຄລັສ ຄຣູສ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເພື່ອສັງຫານນັກ

ຮຽນ 14 ຄົນ ແລະ ຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ 3 ຄົນທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະ ຍົມໃນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ປາກົດ

ວ່າຈະຖືກນຳມາປຶກສາຫາລື ກັບບັນ ດາສະມາຊິກສະພາບາງຄົນ, ລວມທັງປະທານ

ສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານ ພອລ ຣາຍອັນ “Paul Ryan”.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄວນຫ້າມປືນສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ເຄົາລົບກົດໝາຍ,

ພວກເຮົາຄວນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຄວນມີປືນຕັ້ງແຕ່

ຕອນທຳອິດນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີປືນພວກນັ້ນ. ຍ້ອນ ແນວນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເຫັນຄວາມລົ້ມ

ແຫຼວຂອງລະບົບຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.”

ຫົວໜ້າຂອງສະມາຄົມປືນຍາວແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ກຸ່ມສິດທິໃນການໃຊ້ປືນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຄັດ

ຄ້ານຍ່າງແຮງ ຕໍ່ການຫ້າມປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຈາກການເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງອາວຸດບາງ

ຊະນິດ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະມາຕໍ່າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຫຼາຍຄົນ ຢາກໃຫ້ນຳເອົາກົດໝາຍການ

ຫ້າມປືນກົນຕ້ອງຫ້າມ ທີ່ໄດ້ໝົດອາຍຸດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາກັບມາໃຊ້ຄືນ

ອີກ, ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳສະພາຕໍ່າພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ສະພາສູງມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດ

ຊອບ ທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນຕໍ່ໄປ.

President Donald Trump is meeting Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss ways of addressing gun violence, as students who suvived one of the country's deadliest school shootings head back to class in Florida..



A White House spokeswoman saidraising the minimum age for the purchase of assault-style weapons , like the one used in the Florida shooting is under consideration.



In terms of the concept, there still is support for that but how it would be implemented and what that might look like is still very much of the discussion."



Banningassault weapons like the one Nikolas Cruz allegedly used to kill 14 students and 3 adults in a Florida high school earlier this month. doesn't appear to be up for discussion with some lawmakers, including the leader of the



"we shouldn't be banning guns for law abiding citizens, we should be focusing on making sure citizens who should not get guns in the first place don't get those guns. That's why we see a big breakdown in the system here. ((:11))



The head of the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups are strongly opposed to preventing Americans from owning certain types of weapons.



Many House Democratic members want to reinstate an assault weapons ban that expired more than a decade ago, but House Republican leaders maintain the Senate has the responsibility to take the next steps.