ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມື້ນີ້, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີເລື່ອງນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ພິ​ການ

ຫູ ຫຼື ຫູໜວກຄົນນຶ່ງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຂະຫຍັນໝັ່ນພຽນ ແລະ ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນຢາກສຶກ

ສາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພັນທຸກຳຂອງມະນຸດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະພັນທຸກຳທີ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນຫູໜວກຄື

ລາວ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມານຳສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ເຫັນ​ຕາ​ລະ​ລາງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຂອງ​ນາງ ເມ​ແກັນ ມາ​ໂຮ​ຈາ, ມັນ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​

ທ່ານເມື່ອຍນຳລາວແນ່ນອນ.

ຕອນເປັນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ປະ​ລິ​ຍາ​ຕີ​, ລາວ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຝຶກ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ສາມ​ບ່ອນ. ລາວ​ຮູ້​ສາມ​ພາ​ສາ

ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມລະຄອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແພດ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຄື “Grey’s

Anatomy”. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນລາວຍັງຮັກໃນການອ່ານ, ອອກກຳລັງກາຍ ແລະ ອົບເຂົ້າ

ໜົມ, ທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນກິດຈະກຳທີ່ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດ ໃນເວລາທີ່ກຳລັງຈະຮຽນຈົບມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາໄລ.

ນາງ ມາ​ໂຮ​ຈາ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຮ​ຽນ​ຊີ​ວະ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ແລະ ຢາກ​ເປັນ​ແພດ​ໝໍ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ພໍ່​

ແມ່ຂອງລາວເປັນຄົນຫູໜວກ ແຕ່ອ້າຍນ້ອງຂອງລາວສາມາດໄດ້ຍິນສຽງ.

ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ວິ​ຊາ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າມັກ​ແມ່ນ ພັນ​ທຸ​ກຳ​ມະ​ນຸດ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ພັນ​ທຸ​ກຳ​ຄົນ​ຫູ​ໜວກ ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຫຍັງ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​

ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊຸມຊົນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທັງໝົດນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ດຶງດູດໃຈຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ນາງ ມາ​ໂຮ​ຈາ ກໍ​ຫູ​ໜວກ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ນາງຈື່ໄດ້​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ຕອນ​ນັ້ນຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ປະ​ມານ 5 ຫຼື 6 ປີ, ແລະ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ນັ່ງຢູ່ຕັກຂອງພໍ່, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລົມກັນ ແລະ ພໍ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າ

ວ່າ, ລູກຢາກເຮັດຫຍັງເມື່ອລູກໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນມາ? ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄືວ່າໄດ້ນັ່ງ ແລະ ຄິດ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ມັນ ແລະ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ, ລູກຢາກເປັນນາຍຄູບໍ? ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າ

ວ່າ ບໍ່. ເພິ່ນເວົ້າວ່າ, ລູກຢາກເປັນຕຳຫຼວດບໍ? ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ບໍ່. ດັ່ງນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍ

ໄດ້ນັ່ງ ແລະ ຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມັນ ແລະ ຄຳຕອບຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນ, ລູກຢາກເປັນທ່ານ

ໝໍ.”

ນາງ ມາ​ໂຮ​ຈາ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ກາ​ໂລ​ເດັດ (Gallaudet) ໃນ​ລັດ

ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ອີງຕາມເວັບໄຊ້ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນ

ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລພຽງບ່ອນດຽວໃນໂລກ ທີ່ອອກແບບມາໃຫ້ເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ບໍ່ມີສິ່ງກີດ

ຂວາງສຳລັບຄົນຫູໜວກ ແລະ ນັກຮຽນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການໄດ້ຍິນສຽງ. ສະ

ຖາບັນດັ່ງກ່າວເຊິ່ງມີອາຍຸ 150 ປີນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ຕີພິມປຶ້ມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ແລະ ສຳລັບຊຸມຊົນຄົນຫູໜວກ. ພວກນັກສຶກສາແມ່ນມາຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 25 ປະເທດອື່ນໆ, ແລະ ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບປະລິຍາຕີ, ປະລິຍາໂທ ແລະ ປະລິຍາ

ເອກໃນຂະແໜງການສື່ສານດ້ວຍພາສາມື ອາເມຣິກັນ.

ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ດ້ວຍ​ພາ​ສາ​ມື ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພາ​ສາ​ສະເພາະ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ໃຫ້​ພຽງ​

ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກຄົນຫູໜວກເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ມັນແມ່ນພາສາທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຮ່ຳຮຽນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດເປັນ

ອັນດັບສາມໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຕາມຫຼັງພາສາ ສເປນ ແລະ ຝຣັ່ງ, ອີງຕາມສະມາຄົມພາ

ສາຍຸກໃໝ່. ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີ 2009-2013, ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮຽນວິຊາ ການສື່ສານດ້ວຍພາສາມື

ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 19 ເປີເຊັນ. ມັນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຫຼາຍກວ່າການຮຽນພາສາ ເຢຍຣະມັນ,

ເຊິ່ງຕາມຫຼັງມາໃນອັນດັບສີ່, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງສະມາຄົມພາສາຍຸກໃໝ່.

ນາງ ມາ​ໂຮ​ຈາ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ຄົນ​ຫູ​ໜວກ​ແມ່ນ​ນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ການ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​

ຮ່ວມໃນຊຸມຊົນນີ້ ມັນຮູ້ສຶກເປັນກຽດ. ມັນໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າລຸກຂຶ້ນສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໃນມັນ, ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ສຳລັບສິດທິຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຮຽນ​ຈົບ, ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊື່​ວ່າ ມາ​ກີ

(Magee) ໃນເມືອງ ພິດສເບີກ ໃນພະແນກຊີວະການຈະເລີນພັນ ໃນຖານະເປັນພະ

ນັກງານຄົນຫູໜວກພຽງຄົນດຽວຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, “ແຕ່​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮຽນ​ພາ​ສາ​ມື​ພຽງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ດຽວ

ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການຮັບຮູ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຄວາມຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຣກຫູ​ໜວກ. ​ນາງ​ໄດ້

ບອກວ່າ ການໄດ້ຍິນສຽງ ແມ່ນສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຖາມຄຳຖາມໄດ້ ແລະ ມີຄວາມເປີດ

ກວ້າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຮູ້ຈັກວັດທະນະທຳຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ນາງ ມາ​ໂຮ​ຈາ ຕອນ​ນີ້​ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກເປັນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ ໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຮຽນ​ຈົບ​

ປະລິຍາຕີ ຢູ່ສະຖາບັນໂຣກມະເຮັງແຫ່ງຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງສະຖາບັນສຸຂະ

ພາບແຫ່ງຊາດ, ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າພັນທຸກຳ.

Megan Majocha's schedule will leave you breathless.



As an undergrad, she worked three internships.She knows three languages and is a dedicated follower of the very popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."Add to that a love of reading, working out, and baking, all while graduating from university.



Majocha says she studied biology and wants to be a doctor because her parents are deaf.Her siblings are hearing.



"My favorite class ... was human genetics," she said, "especially related to deaf genes and what makes us deaf, and I learned about the community.All of that was very fascinating for me."



Because Majocha is deaf, too.



"I think I was about five or six years old, and I was sitting on my dad's lap, and we were having a conversation and my dad said, What do you want to do when you grow up?'" she recalled."And I kind of sat and thought about it and he said, Do you want to be a teacher?'And I said, No.'He said, Do you want to be a police officer?'I said, No.'So I did sit and think about it and my response was, I want to be a doctor."



Majocha attended Gallaudet University in Washington, "the world's only university designed to be barrier-free for deaf and hard of hearing students," according to its website.The 150-year-old institution is the world's largest publisher of books about and for the deaf community.Students come from the United States and more than 25 other countries, and can earn bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in American Sign Language (ASL).



ASL is not a boutique language limited only to people who know someone deaf.It is the third-most studied language in the United States after Spanish and French, according to the Modern Language Association.Between 2009-2013, enrollment in ASL classes increased 19 percent.It was more popular than learning German, which came in fourth, the MLA said.



"The deaf community is very small, and being a part of this community is an honor," she said."It really helped me stand up for what I believe in, to fight for my own rights."



After graduation, she worked with the Magee-Women's Research Institute in Pittsburgh in the reproductive biology department as the only deaf employee there.



"But people were willing to learn a little bit of sign language to increase their awareness and knowledge of deafness," she said, advising the hearing abled to "ask questions and be open about knowing our culture and our community."



Majocha is working now as a post-baccalaureate fellow at the National Cancer Institute, a part of National Institute of Health, on genetic research.