ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນການປົກປ້ອງສັດປ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ ສູນພັນ

ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ອະນຸ​ລັກ​ທໍາ​ມະ​ຊາດຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ພວມ​ພາກັນທຳ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວໜ້າຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່

​ຫຼວງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ກອບກູ້ເອົາຈຳພວກ​ສັດກັບຄືນມາ ຈາກ​ການທີ່ກຳລັງຈະ​ສູນພັນ​ໄປ. ​ເຖິງ​

ແມ່ນວ່າເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຈະ​ມີ​ການສູນ​ເສຍຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງພວກ​ແຮດ​ຜູ້​ ສີຂາວ​ຈຸ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍກໍ

ຕາມ ​ແຕ່ກໍມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຢູ່​ວ່າ​ ວິທະຍາສາດ​ ຈະສາມາດ​ນຳເອົາ​ຊີວິດດັ່ງກ່າວ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ

​ໄດ້. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກ​ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ກຳລັງ​ລ້ຽງ​ງົວກະທິງ ຫຼື​ບາຍ​ສັນມາ​

(bison) ເກືອບ​ໄດ້ນຶ່ງ​ສັດຕະ​ວັດແລ້ວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກທີ່​ພວກ​ມັນ ​ໄດ້ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປ ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ງກວ້າງໃຫຽ່ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ສັດທະ​ເລຂອງລັດກາລີຟໍເນຍ ເຊັ່ນໂຕນາກອັອດ​ເຕີ​ (otter) ກໍແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຊີວິດ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາພຽງ 50 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງເຊື້ອ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1930​. ນັກ

​ຂ່າວວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຈອຣ​໌ຈ ພິວຕິກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້​ມ​ເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງ​ສະຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍລະອຽດ

ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ.

ແຮດຜູ້​ສີຂາວຂອງ​ໂລກໂຕ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ ຢູ່ທາງພາກ​ເໜືອ ທີ່ມີ​ຊື່ວ່າ​ຊູ​ດານ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ

ໄປ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ​ເດືອນມີ​ນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີລູກປະໄວ້ຈັກໂຕ. ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ

​ເທື່ອ​ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ປະສົມ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ສັດແມ່​ສອງ​ໂຕ ທີ່​ມີ​ເຊື້ອ​ພັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ

ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດ​ ​ທັງ​ບໍ່ເຫັນຮ່ອງຮອຍວ່າ​ ຈະສາມາດ​ຜະລິດ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໄດ້.

​ແຕ່ວ່າ​ພວກ​ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ ໄດ້​ຮັກສາ​ໄວ້ ເຊື້ອ​ພັນ​ຂອງ ​ຊູ​ດານ ຊຶ່ງ​ອາດຈະ​ສາມາດ

ນຳ​ເອົາໄປ​ໃຊ້ ແບບສັກ​ໃສ່​ໄດ້.

​ແຕ່​ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ກັບ​ແຮດແມ່​ສີ

ຂາວ ຈາກພາກ​ໃຕ້ ຫົກ​ໂຕ ຢູ່​ໃນສວນສັດ​ທີ່ນະຄອນ​ແຊນ​ດີ​ເອ​ໂກ. ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ

​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ດີ ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍມີ​ແຜນ​ການວ່າ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ພວກຍາດ​ພີ່ນ້ອງ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ຫ່າ​ງ

​ໄກຈາກ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງແຮດຜູ້ສີ​ຂາວໂຕດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ​ ໃຫ້ເປັນແມ່ຂອງ​ນໍ້າເຊື້ອຂອງມັນ.

ດຣ. ບາກ​ບາຣາ ດູຣັນ ຈາກ​ສວນສັດ​ແຊນ​ດີ​ເອ​ໂກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກໃຫ້ພວກ

​ມັນ​ມີ​ປະສົບ​ການ​ຖືພາ​ຈົນ​ຄົບ​ກຳນົດ ໃຫ້ອອກລູກ ​ແລະ​ລ້ຽງ​ລູກນ້ອຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ​ໃນ

​ອະນາຄົດ ​ເວລາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີນໍ້າເຊື້ອແຮດສີ​ຂາວ​ມາຈາກ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​

ນຳມາ​ສັກໃສ່ພວກ​ສັດ​ແມ່​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ມັນ​ຈະສາມາດຖືພາ​

ໄດ້ ​ອອກລູກໄດ້ ​ແລະ​ລ້ຽງ​ລູກນ້ອຍໄດ້."

ງົວກະທິງ ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທີ່​ສູງ​ກວ່າ​ຍາດ​ພີ່ນ້ອງ​ຂອງມັນ​ ຢູ່ອາ​ເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ

ໄປແລ່ນມາ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ທະວີບ​ທີ່​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່​ ຈາກ​ແຫຼມ ໄອ​ບີ​ເຣຍ ​ໄປ​ຫາຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວນ​ອອກ.

ມາບັດນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ສູນພັນ​ໄປແລ້ວ​ ​ຢູ່​ໃນທົ່ງ​ກວ້າງ​ ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1920 ​ແຕ່ກໍມີຈຳນວນ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ ທີ່ຍັງຄົງປົກປັກ​ຮັກສາ​ໄວ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດໂປ​ແລນ ຊຶ່ງ ປັດຈຸບັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ​

ຢູ​ໂຣບຕ່າງໆ ຮ​ວມທັງ​ສະ​ເປ​ນນຳ.

ທ່ານ​ເຟິນັນ​ໂດ ມໍ​ແຣນ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ອະນຸລັກງົວກະທິງ ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ກ່າວ​

ວ່າ “​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ພວກງົວກະທິງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ເປ​ນ ພວກ​ສັດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ກໍ

ແມ່ນຈະໄດ້​ປັບ​ໂຕ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກັບດິນຟ້າອາກາດ​ໃໝ່ ຄວາມປະພຶດ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ໃໝ່

ມີ​ຄວາມແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ທາງດ້ານຈຳນວນ​ແສງ​ແດດ​. ​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ​ເຊື້ອພັນ​ຂອງພວກ

​ມັນກໍແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ດັດ​ແປງ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຊື້ອ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ອຸດົມສົ​ມບູນ. ​

ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນງົວກະທິງ​ຜູ້​ໂຕ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເຊື້ອ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ແຕກ

ຕ່າງໄປ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປໂປ​ແລ​ນ​ເພື່ອ​ເພີ້ິມພູນ​ເຊື້ອ​ພັນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. ນັ້ນເປັນວິ​ທີທາງ​

ເພື່ອ​ຄໍ້າປະກັນເຊື້ອ​ພັນເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ເວັ້ນການ​ສູນ​ພັນ."

ໂຕນາກອັອດ​ເຕີ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ມີ​ຂົນ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ສຸດກວ່າສັດ​ໃດໆ ​ເພາະສະ

​ນັ້ນຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ແປກ​ທີ່ວ່າ ການ​ລ່າ​ ເອົາໂຕພວກ​ສັດ​ກິນ​ຊີ້ນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ ຈົນໃຫ້ເກືອບສູນພັນ

ໄປຈຶ່ງຖືວ່າບໍ່ເປັນເລື່ອງແປກ. ມັນຈະຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ມີກົດໝາຍຈາກທາງ​ລັດ ແລະລັດ

ຖະບານກາງນຳເພື່ອມາປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກສາ​ພວກມັນໄວ້.

ທ່ານ​ຄາຣລ ​ເມ​ເຢີ ຈາກບ່ອນ​ລ້ຽງສັດ​ນໍ້າ​ ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ມອນ​ເຕິ​ເຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ທີ່

ສຳຄັນ​ກໍ​ຄື​ ການ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ການລ່າ​ເນື້ອ​ມາ​ແຕ່ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນໆ. ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສັດ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ມີ​

ໂອກາດແຜ່ພັນ ​ໂດຍ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ກຳ​ເນີ​ດ. ມັນໄດ້ເພີ້​ມຈຳນວນຂຶ້ນ

ຈາກກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງປະມານ​ຫ້າ​ສິບ​ໂຕ ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ເຖິງຈຳ​ນວນ​ປັດຈຸບັນ ທີ່​ມີ​ປະມານສາມ​

ພັນ​ໂຕ.”

​ແຕ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ອະນຸ​ລັດ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ຕ້ອງການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຈຳນວນ​ເພີ້​ມຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ​

ໂຕນາກ​ອັອດ​ເຕີ ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະດັບ​ຈຳນວນເກົ່າ ​ແລະ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ

​ກໍ້າ​ເກີ່ງ​ໄວ້ ຢູ່​ລະບົບ​ນິ​ເວດ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ.

Conservationists around the world are making great strides in rescuing animal species from the brink of extinction. In spite of the recent death of the last male white rhinoceros, there is hope that science can bring the species back. In Europe, scientists are raising bison almost a century after they vanished from the wild, and California's population of sea otters has rebounded from only 50 specimens in the 1930s. VOA's George Putic has more.



The world's last male northern white rhino, named Sudan, died on March 19 without leaving any offspring. Previous attempts to mate him with either of the last two females of the same subspecies were unsuccessful, and they were deemed unable to reproduce.



But scientists preserved Sudan's semen for possible artificial insemination.



First, though, they have to test the procedure on six female southern white rhinos at the San Diego Zoo. If everything goes well, they plan to use these distant cousins of the northern white rhinos as surrogate mothers for northern white rhino embryos.



"We want them to have the experience of carrying a fetus to term, giving birth and raising a calf, so that in the future when we have northern white rhino embryos that we're going to implant into these females we know that they're capable of maintaining a pregnancy, giving birth and raising a calf."



European bison, a taller relative of American bison, once roamed the old continent from the Iberian Peninsula to Eastern Russia. They became extinct in the wild in the 1920s, but a small number were preserved in Poland. Now they are being sent to various European countries, including Spain.



"So, if there are bison in Spain, these bison will adapt to a new flora, fauna, climate, a different form of behavior, different amounts of daylight. Therefore their genes will be modified. That is, we are going to enrich the species. So, a male bison here, who was born here and who has different genes, will be sent to Poland to enrich the species there. That is the way to ensure the species avoids extinction."



California sea otters have the thickest fur of any animal, so there's no wonder that hunting drove these playful carnivores to near extinction. It took legislation by state and federal authorities to save them.



"The biggest impact was essentially eliminating hunting in the early days. The population has mostly been allowed to expand naturally through reproduction. It's grown from a group of about fifty animals up to the current population which is about three thousand animals."



But conservationists would like those numbers to grow, so otters can return to their historic range and restore balance to the coastal ecosystem.

