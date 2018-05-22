ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນການປົກປ້ອງສັດປ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ ສູນພັນ

ບັນດານັກອະນຸລັກທໍາມະຊາດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ພວມພາກັນທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຢ່າງໃຫຍ່
ຫຼວງ ໃນການກອບກູ້ເອົາຈຳພວກສັດກັບຄືນມາ ຈາກການທີ່ກຳລັງຈະສູນພັນໄປ. ເຖິງ
ແມ່ນວ່າເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຈະມີການສູນເສຍຊີວິດຂອງພວກແຮດຜູ້ ສີຂາວຈຸສຸດທ້າຍກໍ
ຕາມ ແຕ່ກໍມີຄວາມຫວັງຢູ່ວ່າ ວິທະຍາສາດ ຈະສາມາດນຳເອົາຊີວິດດັ່ງກ່າວກັບຄືນມາ
ໄດ້. ຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ກຳລັງລ້ຽງງົວກະທິງ ຫຼືບາຍສັນມາ
(bison) ເກືອບໄດ້ນຶ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກມັນ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ ຈາກທົ່ງກວ້າງໃຫຽ່ ແລະພວກສັດທະເລຂອງລັດກາລີຟໍເນຍ ເຊັ່ນໂຕນາກອັອດເຕີ (otter) ກໍແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຊີວິດກັບຄືນມາພຽງ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງເຊື້ອທົດລອງໃນຊຸມປີ 1930. ນັກ
ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ພິວຕິກ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ
ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.
ແຮດຜູ້ສີຂາວຂອງໂລກໂຕສຸດທ້າຍ ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າຊູດານ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ
ໄປ ໃນວັນທີ 19 ເດືອນມີນາຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີລູກປະໄວ້ຈັກໂຕ. ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ
ເທື່ອກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອປະສົມພັນກັບສັດແມ່ສອງໂຕ ທີ່ມີເຊື້ອພັນດຽວກັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ
ຜົນສຳເລັດ ທັງບໍ່ເຫັນຮ່ອງຮອຍວ່າ ຈະສາມາດຜະລິດຄືນມາໄດ້.
ແຕ່ວ່າພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ໄດ້ຮັກສາໄວ້ ເຊື້ອພັນຂອງ ຊູດານ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະສາມາດ
ນຳເອົາໄປໃຊ້ ແບບສັກໃສ່ໄດ້.
ແຕ່ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ກ່ອນອື່ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ດຳເນີນການທົດລອງກັບແຮດແມ່ສີ
ຂາວ ຈາກພາກໃຕ້ ຫົກໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນສວນສັດທີ່ນະຄອນແຊນດີເອໂກ. ຖ້າຫາກທຸກສິ່ງທຸກ
ຢ່າງເປັນໄປດ້ວຍດີ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີແຜນການວ່າ ຈະໃຊ້ພວກຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງ
ໄກຈາກພາກເໜືອຂອງແຮດຜູ້ສີຂາວໂຕດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ເປັນແມ່ຂອງນໍ້າເຊື້ອຂອງມັນ.
ດຣ. ບາກບາຣາ ດູຣັນ ຈາກສວນສັດແຊນດີເອໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ພວກ
ມັນມີປະສົບການຖືພາຈົນຄົບກຳນົດ ໃຫ້ອອກລູກ ແລະລ້ຽງລູກນ້ອຍ ເພື່ອວ່າໃນ
ອະນາຄົດ ເວລາພວກເຮົາມີນໍ້າເຊື້ອແຮດສີຂາວມາຈາກພາກເໜືອ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະ
ນຳມາສັກໃສ່ພວກສັດແມ່ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກມັນຈະສາມາດຖືພາ
ໄດ້ ອອກລູກໄດ້ ແລະລ້ຽງລູກນ້ອຍໄດ້."
ງົວກະທິງ ຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ສູງກວ່າຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງມັນ ຢູ່ອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເຄີຍໄດ້ແລ່ນ
ໄປແລ່ນມາ ຢູ່ທົ່ວທະວີບທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ ຈາກແຫຼມ ໄອບີເຣຍ ໄປຫາຣັດເຊຍຕາເວນອອກ.
ມາບັດນີ້ ໄດ້ສູນພັນໄປແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ງກວ້າງ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1920 ແຕ່ກໍມີຈຳນວນນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ຍັງຄົງປົກປັກຮັກສາໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໂປແລນ ຊຶ່ງ ປັດຈຸບັນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະເທດ
ຢູໂຣບຕ່າງໆ ຮວມທັງສະເປນນຳ.
ທ່ານເຟິນັນໂດ ມໍແຣນ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງສູນກາງອະນຸລັກງົວກະທິງ ຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວ
ວ່າ “ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ມີພວກງົວກະທິງຢູ່ໃນສະເປນ ພວກສັດເຫລົ່ານີ້ກໍ
ແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ປັບໂຕໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບດິນຟ້າອາກາດໃໝ່ ຄວາມປະພຶດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງໃໝ່
ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທາງດ້ານຈຳນວນແສງແດດ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນເຊື້ອພັນຂອງພວກ
ມັນກໍແມ່ນຈະຖືກດັດແປງ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນ ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮັບເຊື້ອພັນທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນ.
ເພາະສະນັ້ນງົວກະທິງຜູ້ໂຕນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະທີ່ມີເຊື້ອພັນທີ່ແຕກ
ຕ່າງໄປ ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂປແລນເພື່ອເພີ້ິມພູນເຊື້ອພັນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ນັ້ນເປັນວິທີທາງ
ເພື່ອຄໍ້າປະກັນເຊື້ອພັນເພື່ອຫລີກເວັ້ນການສູນພັນ."
ໂຕນາກອັອດເຕີທະເລຂອງລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ມີຂົນໜາທີ່ສຸດກວ່າສັດໃດໆ ເພາະສະ
ນັ້ນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ແປກທີ່ວ່າ ການລ່າ ເອົາໂຕພວກສັດກິນຊີ້ນເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈົນໃຫ້ເກືອບສູນພັນ
ໄປຈຶ່ງຖືວ່າບໍ່ເປັນເລື່ອງແປກ. ມັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຫ້ມີກົດໝາຍຈາກທາງລັດ ແລະລັດ
ຖະບານກາງນຳເພື່ອມາປົກປັກຮັກສາພວກມັນໄວ້.
ທ່ານຄາຣລ ເມເຢີ ຈາກບ່ອນລ້ຽງສັດນໍ້າ ທີ່ເມືອງມອນເຕິເຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜົນກະທົບທີ່
ສຳຄັນກໍຄື ການລົບລ້າງການລ່າເນື້ອມາແຕ່ຕອນຕົ້ນໆ. ຈໍານວນສັດແມ່ນໄດ້ມີ
ໂອກາດແຜ່ພັນ ໂດຍທຳມະຊາດຜ່ານການກຳເນີດ. ມັນໄດ້ເພີ້ມຈຳນວນຂຶ້ນ
ຈາກກຸ່ມນຶ່ງປະມານຫ້າສິບໂຕ ຂຶ້ນມາເຖິງຈຳນວນປັດຈຸບັນ ທີ່ມີປະມານສາມ
ພັນໂຕ.”
ແຕ່ບັນດານັກອະນຸລັດທຳມະຊາດ ຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ມີຈຳນວນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອວ່າ
ໂຕນາກອັອດເຕີ ຈະສາມາດກັບຄືນມາຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຈຳນວນເກົ່າ ແລະຮັກສາຄວາມ
ກໍ້າເກີ່ງໄວ້ ຢູ່ລະບົບນິເວດ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍຝັ່ງ.
Conservationists around the world are making great strides in rescuing animal species from the brink of extinction. In spite of the recent death of the last male white rhinoceros, there is hope that science can bring the species back. In Europe, scientists are raising bison almost a century after they vanished from the wild, and California's population of sea otters has rebounded from only 50 specimens in the 1930s. VOA's George Putic has more.
The world's last male northern white rhino, named Sudan, died on March 19 without leaving any offspring. Previous attempts to mate him with either of the last two females of the same subspecies were unsuccessful, and they were deemed unable to reproduce.
But scientists preserved Sudan's semen for possible artificial insemination.
First, though, they have to test the procedure on six female southern white rhinos at the San Diego Zoo. If everything goes well, they plan to use these distant cousins of the northern white rhinos as surrogate mothers for northern white rhino embryos.
"We want them to have the experience of carrying a fetus to term, giving birth and raising a calf, so that in the future when we have northern white rhino embryos that we're going to implant into these females we know that they're capable of maintaining a pregnancy, giving birth and raising a calf."
European bison, a taller relative of American bison, once roamed the old continent from the Iberian Peninsula to Eastern Russia. They became extinct in the wild in the 1920s, but a small number were preserved in Poland. Now they are being sent to various European countries, including Spain.
"So, if there are bison in Spain, these bison will adapt to a new flora, fauna, climate, a different form of behavior, different amounts of daylight. Therefore their genes will be modified. That is, we are going to enrich the species. So, a male bison here, who was born here and who has different genes, will be sent to Poland to enrich the species there. That is the way to ensure the species avoids extinction."
California sea otters have the thickest fur of any animal, so there's no wonder that hunting drove these playful carnivores to near extinction. It took legislation by state and federal authorities to save them.
"The biggest impact was essentially eliminating hunting in the early days. The population has mostly been allowed to expand naturally through reproduction. It's grown from a group of about fifty animals up to the current population which is about three thousand animals."
But conservationists would like those numbers to grow, so otters can return to their historic range and restore balance to the coastal ecosystem.
