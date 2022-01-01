ລາຍງານທ້າຍປີ ຢູໂຣບ ຫວນຄືນຫາປີທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄວຣັສ COVID-19

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປີ 2021 ໄດ້ຜ່ານໄປ, ຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ວ່າໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາອາດຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງຈາງຫາຍໄປຢ່າງໄວວາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໄປທົ່ວໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ແວລ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປີທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາກອນ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ອອກນະໂຍບາຍໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ, ປີ 2021 ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງຄືກັບທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ, ຄືການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄ ໂຣນາຄື້ນໃໝ່.

ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ, ໄວຣັສສາຍພັນ ອາລຟາ, ທີ່ຖືກກວດພົບທຳອິດໃນ ອັງກິດ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປັນສາຍພັນທີ່ຄອບງຳໝູ່. ເມື່ອຮອດທ້າຍເດືອນມັງກອນ, ອັງກິດ ມີອັດຕາການເສຍຊີວິດສູງທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ຫົວຄົນຢູ່ໃນໂລກ. ແລະ ຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ກັບໄປກັກບໍລິເວນອີກຄັ້ງ.

ທ່ານ ບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແນະນຳໃຫ້ພວກທ່ານຢູ່ໃນບ້ານ.“

ແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງຂຶ້ນມາ. ອັງກິດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມໂຄງການສັກຢາວັກຊີນແລ້ວ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ຢາວັກຊີນຂອງບໍລິສັດ ໄຟເຊີ-ໄບໂອເອັນເທັກ (Pfizer-BioNtech). ມັນໄດ້ເປັນຄວາມສຳເລັດທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດຢ່າງໄວ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານ ໄຊມັອນ ຄລາກ, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈຸລະຊີວະວິທະຍາ ໃນເມືອງ ເຣດິງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ຢາວັກຊີນໄດ້ໄປຮອດໂຮງໝໍ ມັນໄດ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຈຳນວນການຕິດເຊື້ອທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ, ການເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ແລະ ການຕາຍທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ, ແລະ ນັ້ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ເກີດການຕິດເຊື້ອຄື້ນທີສາມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນເດືອນມີນາ, ທ່າມກາງການກ່າວຫາວ່າໂຄງ ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນແມ່ນຊ້າເກີນໄປ.

ດຣ. ຊູມຢາ ສວາມີນາທານ, ຫົວໜ້ານັກວິທະຍາສາດອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈາກຢາວັກຊີນ 330 ລ້ານໂດສທີ່ຖືກສັກ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນຜູ້ໃດ ທີ່ຖືກຢືນຢັນເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນຢາວັກຊີນກັນ COVID.”

ຮອດຕົ້ນລະດູຮ້ອນ, ພູມຄຸ້ມກັນໂຣກແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນປະຊາກອນຊາວ ຢູໂຣບ, ແລະ ຮອດເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ຫຼາຍພື້ນທີ່ຂອງທະວີບກໍໄດ້ເປີດຄືນ.

ແຕ່ໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ກາຍພັນ. ອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ປະສົບຄື້ນການຕິດເຊື້ອທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ເຊິ່ງຖືກກະ ຕຸ້ນໂດຍສາຍພັນ ແດລຕ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍພັນໃໝ່.

ໃນເວລາບໍ່ດົນມັນໄດ້ໄປເຖິງ ຢູໂຣບ, ແລະ ຮອດລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫຼົ່ນ ສາຍພັນ ແດລຕ້າ ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໃນໂຮງຮຽນ. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຢູໂຣບ ເປັນສູນກາງຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ, ແຕ່ຢາວັກຊີນທັງຫຼາຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຜົນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຕິດເຊື້ອແມ່ນສູງນັ້ນ, ການເສຍຊີວິດແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຕໍ່າ.

ແຕ່ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ, ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ລາຍງານສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະຕິດແປດໄດ້ງ່າຍກວ່າຫຼາຍ. ຕອນນີ້ມັນໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໄປຫາ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງໂລກແລ້ວ.

ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້, ລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໄດ້ເລັ່ງໂຄງການສັກຢາວັກຊີນບູສເຕີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ດ້ວຍການສັກຢາເຂັມທີສາມໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ທຸກຄົນ.

ທ່ານ ໄຊມັອນ ຄລາກ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ວິທີທີ່ສາຍພັນນີ້ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາບູສເຕີ ແມ່ນຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ຫຼາຍກ່ຽວກັບມັນ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຄົງຈະອີກປະມານ 3 ຫຼື 4 ອາທິດ. ອີກເຫດການນຶ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນ ບາງເທື່ອນອກຈາກການເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍແລ້ວ ກໍຈະແມ່ນຄົນເຈັບປ່ວຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນ ຫຼາຍຄົນໃນປະຊາກອນດັ່ງກ່າວຈຶ່ງບໍ່ສະບາຍ ແລະ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ພັກຟື້ນຢູ່ເຮືອນ.”

ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຈະມີຜົນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ລະບົບການດູແລສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດ.

ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດເວົ້າວ່າ ວົງຈອນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປ ຈົນກວ່າສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງປະຊາກອນໃນໂລກໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນ.

ດຣ. ຊາເລັມ ກູເຢ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການພາວະສຸກເສີນໃນພາກພື້ນສຳລັບ ອາຟຣິກາ ຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກກ່າວວ່າ “ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຊາວອາຟຣິກັນພຽງ 102 ລ້ານຄົນໃນ ອາຟຣິກາ ຫຼື 7.5 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນໃນທະວີບ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສັກຢາຄົບຖ້ວນ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນແມ່ນແຕ່ນຶ່ງໂດສ. ນີ້ແມ່ນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ກວ້າງຢ່າງອັນຕະລາຍ.”

ມັນອັນຕະລາຍສຳລັບ ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ອັນຕະລາຍສຳລັບທົ່ວໂລກ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ສືບຕໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນເມື່ອໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ປີທີ 3 ຂອງມັນນັ້ນ, ມັນຍັງບໍ່ມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນວ່າ ມັນຈະສິ້ນສຸດແນວໃດ ຫຼື ເວລາໃດ.

As 2021 nears its end, hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might be ending are rapidly fading – as the new omicron variant sweeps across the world. Henry Ridgwell looks back on a tumultuous year in Europe as populations and policymakers struggled to return to normality.

In Europe, 2021 ends as it began – battling a new wave of coronavirus infections.

In January, the alpha variant – first detected in Britain – was dominant. By the end of January, Britain had the highest death rate per capita in the world. Much of Europe returned to lockdown.

“The government is once again instructing you to stay at home.”

But there was hope. Britain had already begun rolling out a mass vaccination program using the Pfizer-BioNtech jab. It was a scientific breakthrough at unprecedented speed.

“When the vaccines first hit the clinic there was great hope about driving down the numbers of serious infections, hospitalizations and consequently deaths, and that happened.”

Europe saw a deadly third wave of infections in March – amid accusations that the vaccine programs were too slow.

Some countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears – which many scientists say were overblown.

“Of the 330 million vaccines doses that have been deployed, we are not aware of any one confirmed Covid vaccine-related death.”

By early summer, immunity was building in European populations - and by June, much of the continent had reopened.

But the virus continued to mutate. India suffered a deadly wave of infections driven by the newly-mutated delta variant.

It soon reached Europe - and by the fall, delta was spreading rapidly through schools. The World Health Organization once more declared Europe the epicenter of the pandemic. But the vaccines worked. While infections were high, deaths were relatively low.

But in November, South Africa reported a new, seemingly far more infectious variant – omicron. It has now spread to Europe and much of the world.

In response, governments have ramped up vaccine booster programs – offering third jabs to all adults.

“How this variant interacts with a ‘boosted’ population is still something we don't know a lot about and we're not going to know probably I should think for three or four weeks. Another scenario that we could see maybe in addition to a lot of hospitalizations is a mass sickness. So a lot of people in the population getting unwell and needing to convalesce at home.”

That would have big effects on healthcare systems and the economy.

Scientists say the cycle will continue until a much higher proportion of the global population has been vaccinated.

“So far, only 102 million Africans in Africa or, 7.5% of the continent population is fully vaccinated. More than 80% of the population has not received even a single dose. This is a dangerously wide gap.”

Dangerous for Africa – and dangerous for the whole world, as new variants continue to emerge. As the pandemic enters its third year – it’s still not clear how or when it will end.