ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນ ມີມາດຕະການ ທີ່ຈິງຈັງ ໃນການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ

ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຈາກເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຈຳນວນ 5 ທ່ານ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ພຽງຢາງ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ເພື່ອກະກຽມຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານສຳ ລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ

ຄັ້ງທີ 3 ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມູນ ແຈ-ອິນ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ສຕີບ ມີລເລີ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານມາວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນ ມາດຕະການປົດອາວຸດ

ນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງພຽງຢາງ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນ ທີ່ີຊັດເຈນແລະເປັນຮູບປະທຳເທື່ອ ແຕ່ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ແມ່ນເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການ

ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີສັນຕິພາບຢ່າງຖາວອນ ຢູ່ໃນແຫລມເກົາຫຼີ. ໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ

ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ຈູງ ອຶຍ-ຢົງ ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງລະດັບສູງຂອງ ທ່ານມູນ ໄດ້ນຳພາຄະນະ

ຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພຽງຢາງ.

ທ່ານ ຈູງ ອຶຍ-ຢົງ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ແລະເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນ ທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ລະ ຫວ່າງສອງເກົາຫຼີ

ເລີ້ມແຕ່ວັນທີ 18 ຫາວັນທີ 20 ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ນີ້ ເປັນເວລາ 3 ວັນ ແລະ 2 ຄືນ

ຢູ່ທີ່ພຽງຢາງ ແລະ ຈະຈັດການເຈລະຈາຂັ້ນປະຕິບັດງານ ລະຫວ່າງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ລະດັບ

ສູງ ໃນຕົ້ນສັບປະດາໜ້າ ຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານປັນມຸນຈອມ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືເລື້ອງ ລະບຽບການ

ຄວາມປອດໄພ ການສື່ສານ ແລະ ການລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນ

ນຶ່ງ ຂອງການກະກຽມ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ທ່ານຈູງ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ ກິມ ປາດຖະໜາທີ່ຈະປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍແລະ ຍຸຕິການ

ເປັນປໍລະປັກ ກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ອນປີ 2021 ໂດຍກ່າວຢ້ຳຕື່ມວ່າ ຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງຜູ້ນຳ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນວ່າ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນ

ແປງ” ຊຶ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຂອບອົກ ຂອບໃຈ ຕໍ່ທ່ານ ກິມ ຢູ່ໃນທວີດເຕີ.

ທ່ານ ແດນນີລ ພິງສຕັນ ອາຈານທີ່ໃຫ້ການບັນຍາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບສາຍສຳພັນສາກົນ ຢູ່ມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາໄລທຣອຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງມີຄວາມສົງໄສບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະ

ປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງທ່ານ ກິມ ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ພິງສຕັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນ ການຂຽນຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ລົງໄວ້ເລີຍ

....ມີແຕ່ການຂຽນກົນໄກຕ່າງໆໄວ້ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ກົນໄກດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ແນວທາງ

ທີ່ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ໃນດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະດ້ານກົດໝາຍ

ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ

ເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ສ່ວນທ່ານ ແຮຣີ ຄາເຊຍນິສ ເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ເພື່ອການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ໃນດ້ານ

ການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດແຫ່ງຊາດ. ທ່ານ ບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານ

ກິິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຈະປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແຕ່ທ່ານຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີການຫັນປ່ຽນໄປຈາກ

ມື້ວັນແຫ່ງ“ໄຟເຜົາຜານ ແລະຄວາມຮ້ອນແຮງ” ໃນປີ 2017 ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຄາເຊຍນິສ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກເປົ້າໝາຍ ໃນການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ

ສາມາດກວດພິສູດ ແລະຕ່າວປີ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ CVID ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍໄດ້

ຍິນ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ແຕ່ກໍຍັງມີຫຼາຍໆທາງ ທີ່ຈະ

ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ຈະມີສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ ເປັນ

ສາຍສຳພັນທີ່ກຳລັງ ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນທົດລອງ.”

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ມີຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມອາວຸດ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນກຳລັງອາວຸດ ແລະປົດ

ອາວຸດ ນິວເຄລຍແທ້ຈິງຫຼືບໍ່ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານພິງສຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “....ມັນກໍຈະເປີດໂອກາດຕ່າງໆ

ຫຼາຍປະການ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ແລະແນ່ນອນ ມັນຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນມື້ນຶ່ງຄືນດຽວ

....ມັນຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍປີ.”

ສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ ແຕ່ປີ 1950 ຫາ 1953 ທີ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໂດຍມີການສະຫງົບເສິກນັ້ນ ບໍ່

ແມ່ນສົນທິສັນຍາສັນຕິພາບ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ແຫລມເກົາຫຼີ ໃນທາງຫລັກການແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ

ຍັງຢູ່ໃນພາວະສົງຄາມ ລະຫວ່າງກັນຢູ່.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມູນ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈເອົາໄວ້ ທີ່ຈະປະກາດຍຸຕິສົງຄາມ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເປົ້າໝາຍ

ຂອງທ່ານ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນກັນຍາ ຈະມາ

ເຖິງນີ້ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ຢາກຈະໃຫ້ມີກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ສາມຝ່າຍ ຫຼືຖ້າເປັນໄປໄດ້ ກອງປະ ຊຸມສີ່ຝ່າຍ ທີ່ຈະລວມທັງປະເທດຈີນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະປະ ກາດການຍຸຕິບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ຢ່າງ

ເປັນທາງການ.

ທ່ານ ຄາເຊຍນິສ ບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ການປະກາດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນ ອາດເຮັດໄດ້ ໃນຕອນໃດຕອນນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ “ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ ເຫັນດີນຳກັນວ່າ ສົງ ຄາມໄດ້

ຍຸຕິແລ້ວ....ຖ້າຫາກໃນເວລານັ້ນ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຍັງຈະບໍ່ຍອມປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານກໍຈະມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ວ່າ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈະບໍ່ເຮັດເລີຍ.”

A five-person South Korean delegation visited Pyongyang on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. VOA's Steve Miller reports that although concrete denuclearization measures from Pyongyang have yet to materialize, South Korea is saying the purpose of the summit is to discuss a plan for permanent peace on the peninsula.]]



Chung Eui-yong, Moon's top security adviser, led the South Korean delegation.



Chung Eui-yong, Director, National Security Office said "The South and North agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit on September 18 to 20, for three days and two nights in Pyongyang, and to hold high-ranking, working-level talks early next week at Panmunjom to discuss protocol, security, communications and media coverage as a part of preparations for the summit."





Chung said Kim wished to denuclearize and end hostilities with Washington before 2021, adding that the North Korean leader's faith in U.S. President Donald Trump was "unchanged"...



...Something the U.S. president thanked Kim for on Twitter.



Troy University International Relations lecturer Daniel Pinkston says there is skepticism about Kim's commitment to denuclearization.



Daniel Pinkston said "I don't see any written commitments ... there are a number of written mechanisms, legal mechanisms, and ways they can demonstrate politically and legally that they're bound to these denuclearization commitments."



Harry Kazianis is the Director of Defense Studies at The Center for the National Interest. He doubts Kim Jong Un will denuclearize, but notes a shift from the "fire and fury" days of 2017.

Harry Kazianis, Center for the National Interest said "If the goal is the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization, or CVID, like we used to hear a few months ago, it's probably not going to happen. But there are a lot of ways to lessen tensions with North Korea and to have what I would call a working relationship.'"



If North Korea commits to arms control, arms reduction, and denuclearization, Pinkston says ...

"... there are a number of opportunities that are open for North Korea. And of course it will not happen overnight ... it will take years."



The 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula technically still at war.



President Moon has made an end-of-war declaration one of his goals.



At the United Nations General Assembly in late September, South Korea will seek a trilateral summit, or possibly a four-nation meeting that includes China, to declare a formal end to the conflict.



Kazianis doesn't think such an announcement is likely, but he said that by doing so at some point ...





Harry Kazianis says "We're basically all agreeing the war is over ... if at that point, Kim Jong Un still will not budge on denuclearization, I think you'll have a clear understanding that he's never going to do it."