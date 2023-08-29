ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສຫລ ເລືອກເອົາ ນັກການທູດຜູ້ມີປະສົບການ ທ. ແລມເບີດຕ໌ ໃຫ້ເປັນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຈີນ ອີງຕາມແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານ ມາຣຄ໌ ແລມເບີດຕ໌ ນັກການທູດຜູ້ທີ່ມີປະສົບການ ໃຫ້ເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍກ່ຽວກັບຈີນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຫ້າແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກດີກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ອັນເປັນການນຳມາຊຶ່ງການນຳພາໃໝ່ ສຳລັບພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ ງຂອງກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາທາງດ້ານບຸກຄະລາກອນ ແລະການຕ້ອງຕິ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຈັດການຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມຕ່າງໆທີ່ສຸມໃສ່ຈີນນັ້ນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ.

ທ່ານແລມເບີດຕ໌ ອາດຈະຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ເລື້ອງຈີນ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ບັນດາແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວໄດ້ກ່າວ ໂດຍເປັນການຕື່ມຕຳແໜ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ເມື່ອທ່ານ ຣິກ ວໍເຕີສ໌ ໄດ້ອອກໄປ.

ທ່ານວໍເຕີສ໌ ຍັງໄດ້ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການດ້ານການປະສານງານກັບຈີນ - ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທາງການຄື ‘ເຮືອນຈີນ’ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໜ່ວຍງານທີ່ກະຊວງໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນທ້າຍປີກ່ອນ ເພື່ອປະສົມປະສານນະໂຍບາຍຈີນ ທົ່ວຂົງເຂດ ແລະບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ. ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານແລມເບີດສ໌ ຈະເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານຂອງ ເລື້ອວງຈີນຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ ຍັງເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກປຶກສາຫາລືຢູ່.

ການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານແລມເບີດຕ໌ ອາດບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງແນວທາງ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຈີນຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນ “ການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະເພີ້ມການພົວພັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກັບປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳພັນມີສະຖຽນລະພາບ.

The U.S. State Department has picked veteran diplomat Mark Lambert as its top China policy official, five sources familiar with the matter said, bringing in new leadership for a part of the department that has faced staffing problems and criticism over its handling of China-focused initiatives.

Lambert will likely be named as the deputy assistant secretary for China and Taiwan, the sources said, filling the post left in June by Rick Waters.

Waters had also served as the head of the Office of China Coordination - informally known as "China House" - a unit the department created late last year to meld China policies across regions and issues. Whether Lambert will assume the China House coordinator title is still being discussed, sources said.

Lambert's appointment is unlikely to change the tone of Washington's China policy, which President Joe Biden's administration says is one of "intense competition" while trying to increase engagement with Beijing to stabilize ties.