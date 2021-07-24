ມີການສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍປອບໃຈເດັກນ້ອຍ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ກະວົນກະວາຍ ເວລາໄປຫາທ່ານໝໍອອກມາໃຊ້ແລ້ວ

ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລື ໂຣບອດ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ຣອບບິນ ກໍາລັງຊ່ວຍບັນເທົາຄວາມກະວົນກະວາຍໃຈຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການທ່ານໝໍ ແລະຢູ່ເທິງເກົ້າອີ້ ຂອງໝໍປົວແຂ້ວ. Deana Mitchell ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະ ຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການໄປຫາໝໍປົວແຂ້ວສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູ້ສຶກກັງວົນ ຫລືປວດປະສາດໄດ້ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍ. ແຕ່ບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຫວັງວ່າຈະປ່ຽນແປງສິ່ງນັ້ນໄດ້ - ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລື ໂຣບອດຊະນິດໃໝ່ທີ່ມັກເວົ້າມັກລົມ ຊື່ວ່າ ຣອບບິນ (Robin).

“ສະບາຍດີຂ້ອຍຊື່ໂຣບອດ ຣອບບິນ (Robin). ສະ​ບາຍ​ດີ​ບໍ່?

ຣອບບິນ (Robin) ທັກທາຍເດັກນ້ອຍໂດຍເອີ້ນຊື່ພວກເຂົາໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງນັ່ງລໍຖ້າຂອງແຂກ ແລະ ສົນທະນາຢ່າງມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບພວກເຂົາເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາ ຮູ້ສຶກສະບາຍໃຈ.

ຣອບບິນ (Robin) ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການໝໍປົວແຂ້ວ 3 ແຫ່ງ ແລະໂຮງໝໍ 4 ແຫ່ງໃນເຂດນະຄອນ ລອສແອນເຈີລີສ (Los Angeles), ລວມທັງ ໂຮງໝໍເດັກ ແມັດແທລ (Mattel) ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍຢູ່ລອສແອນເຈີລີສ ຫລື UCLA ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງແອສປີ ໂຊຊາ (Espy Sosa) ເປັນຜູ້ຈັດການປະຈໍາຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງກຸ່ມບໍລິສັດປົວແຂ້ວເດັກນ້ອຍເອບີຊີ ຫລື ABC Kids Dental Group. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານ Skype ວ່າ:

"ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົານຳເອົາຣອບບິນ (Robin) ເຂົ້າມາ ແມ່ນແຕ່ເປັນຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ພວກເຮົາກໍຮູ້ສຶກຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫລາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຫຸ່ນຍົນອັດສະລິຍະອັນມະຫັດສະຈັນນີ້ເຂົ້າມາ. ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກດີຫລາຍຂຶ້ນໃນການກາຍເປັນ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ແລະຍອມຮັບເອົາການມາຫາໝໍປົວແຂ້ວ ຢູ່ບ່ອນປະຕິບັດງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

ຣອບບິນ (Robin) ແມ່ນມີເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີທີ່ໄວກວ່າສຽງທີ່ຈັບສັນຍານຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ໆນັ້ນ 4 ເຄື່ອງ ແລະມີເຊັນເຊີທີ່ສາມາດຮູ້ສືກການສຳພັດໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງສາມາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມັນເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ ຖ້າຫາກເດັກກຳລັງໂອບກອດມັນ ປັນຍາປະດິດຢູ່ໃນຕົວຂອງມັນຈະອ່ານໃບໜ້າຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ - ຕອນພວກເຂົາຍິ້ມ ຫລື ເຮັດໜ້າຫິ້ວ.

ທ່ານນາງໂຊຊາ (Sosa) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

“ລາວຈະເລີ້ມທັບມ້າງບັນຍາກາດທີ່ເຄັ່ງຂຶມ, ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງກັງວົນໃຈດອກ, ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງຈະໂອເຄ. ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນລາວ ກໍຈະຫຼີ້ນດົນຕີ ຫຼືລາວອາດຈະສະ ແດງໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍເບິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບວິທີຖູແຂ້ວ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີຫຍັງແດ່ໃນການມາຫາໝໍໃນມື້ນີ້."

ນອກຈາກເວົ້າເປັນພາສາອັງກິດແລ້ວ, ຣອບບິນ (Robin) ຍັງເວົ້າເປັນພາສາສະເປນ ແລະອາເມເນຍນໍາອີກ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນພາສາຂອງຜູ້ສ້າງມັນຂຶ້ນມາ.

ຫຸ່ນຍົນນີ້ເປັນແບບເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ, ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າມັນອາດຈະມີກໍລະນີທີ່ນັກຈິດຕະວິທະຍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງກ່າວຜ່ານຣອບບິນ (Robin) ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອທາງດ້ານສັງຄົມ ແລະອາລົມຕາມໃຈມັກຂອງລູກຄ້າ.

ເອັກເປີ (Expper), ບໍລິສັດທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງການສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນຣອບບິນ (Robin) ຂຶ້ນມາ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັບໂຮງໝໍເດັກແມັດແທລຂອງ UCLA, ເຊິ່ງກຳລັງດຳເນີນການສຶກສາເພື່ອປະເມີນວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ຊ່ວຍເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະພໍ່ແມ່ທີ່ຮູ້ສຶກຖືກກົດດັນຍ້ອນການເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍນັ້ນໄດ້ແນວໃດ.

ໃນອະນາຄົດ, ບໍລິສັດ ເອັກເປີ (Expper) ກ່າວວ່າ ຣອບບິນ (Robin) ຈະມີເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ງານກັບຄົນທຸກໄວ.



ທ່ານແຄເຣັນ ຄາຈິກຄຽນ (Karen Khachikyan) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Expper Technologies. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ສະນັ້ນ ມາພາກັນວາດພາບເບິ່ງກໍໄດ້, ມັນສາມາດວັດແທກຄວາມດັນເລືອດ, ອຸນຫະພູມ, ວັດແທກການເຕັ້ນຂອງຫົວໃຈ ຫລື EKG. ນີ້ແມ່ນເປົ້າໝາຍແລະຈຸດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໃຊ້ມັນໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.”



ແຕ່ວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ ພວກມັນແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ເດັກນ້ອຍກ່ອນ.

A robot called Robin is helping to ease kids’ anxiety in doctors’ offices and dental chairs. Deana Mitchell reports.

Going to the dentist can be nerve wracking, especially for kids. But a technology company is hoping to change that -- with a new friendly robot called Robin.

“Hi, my name is Robin the Robot. How are you?

Robin greets kids by name when they enter the lobby and chats cheerfully to put them at ease.

Robin is in three dentists’ offices and four hospitals in the Los Angeles area, including the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

Espy Sosa is the regional manager of ABC Kids Dental Group. She spoke with VOA via Skype

Espy Sosa, Regional Manager, ABC Kids Dental Group: Skype

“When we brought in Robin, we were all excited even as adults to see this amazing intelligent robot come in. It's made it so much smoother for children to become part and embrace their dental visit at our practices.”

Robin is fitted with four ultrasonic proximity sensors and capacitive touch sensors, allowing it to understand if a child is giving it a hug its artificial intelligence interprets kids’ faces - when they smile or frown.

Espy Sosa, Regional Manager, ABC Kids Dental Group: Skype

“He'll break that ice with, you know, don't be nervous everything's going to be OK. And then he'll play a music or he will show and display the children on how to brush your teeth and what to expect on today's visit.”

In addition to English, Robin speaks Spanish and Armenian, the language of its founders.

The robot is semi-autonomous, meaning there might be cases when a certified psychologist speaks through Robin to provide customized social and emotional support.

Expper, the company behind Robin, has partnered with the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, which is conducting a study assessing how the technology helps children and parents with the stress of being hospitalized.

In the future, Expper says Robin will have more sensors equipped to work with all ages of people.

Karen Khachikyan is the CEO of Expper Technologies. He spoke to VOA over Skype

Karen Khachikyan, Expper Technologies, CEO: Skype

“So just imagine, it can measure blood pressure, temperature, EKG. This is the goal and where we are going with it.”

But for now they are focusing on kids