ຜູ້ນຳສຣີລັງກາ ສະເໜີໃຫ້ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ກຳອຳນາດຮ່ວມກັນ ຂະນະທີ່ການປະທ້ວງເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສຣີລັງກາ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຝ່າຍຄ້ານກຳອຳນາດຮ່ວມກັນ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ທະວີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຍ້ອນການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ນ້ຳມັນ ແລະຢາປົວພະຍາດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ ເອແອັຟພີ.

ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂກຕາບາຢາ ຣາຈາພັກສາ ຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບຕິດອາວຸດຄົບຊຸດ ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະລະງັບການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງທີ່ເພີ້ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນອັນທີ່ລັດຖະບານເອງ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ເປັນການຂາດແຄນສິ່ງຈຳເປັນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ຮັບເອກະລາດ ຈາກອັງກິດ ໃນປີ 1948 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ສຳນັກງານຂອງທ່ານຣາຈາພັກ​ສາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຊື້ອເຊີນທຸກພັກການເມືອງໃນສະພາໃຫ້ຮັບເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ແລະຮ່ວມກັນພະຍາຍາມຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕໍ່ວິກິດການຂອງຊາດ.”

ຖະແຫລງການໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາວິກິດການທີ່ເລິງເຊິ່ງນີ້ ຄວນຈະໄດ້ຮັບ “ພາຍໃຕ້ກອບປະຕິງານ ຂອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ” ຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນໄວ້ ໃນຫົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ເມືອງນ້ອຍ ແລະຄຸ້ມບ້ານຕ່າງໆ.

ການເຊື້ອເຊີນໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ລັດຖະມົນຕີໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານທັງໝົດ 26 ຄົນ ຍົກເວັ້ນແຕ່ທ່ານຣາຈາ​ພັກ​ສາ ແລະອ້າຍຂອງທ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນາຍົກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຄືທານມາຮິນດາ ຣາຈາພັກ​ສາ ໄດ້ຍື່ນໜັງສືລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມເມື່ອຕອນແລງມື້ວັນອາທິດວານນີ້. ສ່ວນຜູ້ປົກຄອງທະນະຄານກາງຂອງປະເທດ ທ່ານອາຈິດ ຄາບຣໍ (Ajith Cabraal) ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ທີ່ຍາວ ຂອງການລາອອກ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ເປີດຊ່ອງທາງຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງເພື່ອໃຫ້ກຸ່ມພັກການເມືອງທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ພະຍາຍາມຮັກສາຕຳແໜ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງຕົນ.

ການຄ້າຂາຍໄດ້ຖືກລະງັບໄວ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນຂອງປະເທດ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວິນາ ທີ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອຮຸ້ນທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຕົກລົງຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຫ້າເປີເຊັນ ອັນເປັນຂີດຈຳກັດທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ຈຶ່ງກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດເຊົາຊື້ຂາຍຮຸ້ນ ຢ່າງອັດໂຕໂນມັດ.

Sri Lanka's president offered to share power with the opposition on Monday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's appeal to legislators came as heavily armed security forces looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government itself has acknowledged as the worst shortages of essentials since independence from Britain in 1948.

"The president invites all political parties in parliament to accept cabinet posts and join the effort to seek solutions to the national crisis," Rajapaksa's office said in a statement.

It stressed that solutions to the deepening crisis should be found "within a democratic framework", as hundreds were joining spontaneous demonstrations in cities, towns and villages.

The invitation came after 26 cabinet ministers -- every member except Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting on Sunday. The country's central bank governor Ajith Cabraal joined the long list of resignations on Monday.

The move cleared the way for the country's ruling political clan to seek to shore up its position.

Trading was halted on the country's stock exchange seconds after it opened as shares fell by more than the five percent threshold needed to trigger an automatic stop.