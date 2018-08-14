ອະວະກາດ: ພົມແດນ ໃນການສັນຈອນ ແຫ່ງໃໝ່ ຂອງ ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ

ມັນອາດຟັງຄືນະວະນິຍາຍວິທະຍາສາດ, ແຕ່ນາຍພົນທີ່ຮັບຜິດ ຊອບການຂົນສົ່ງທາງ

ອາກາດທົ່ວໂລກຂອງກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຕື່ມນໍ້າມັນ ແລະ ຕື່ມສະ

ບຽງໃຫ້ກອງທັບ ອາດເປັນວຽກ ເຊິ່ງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ຈະຢູ່ນອກໂລກນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອ

ເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບ ຫ້າແຈ ຄາລາ ແບັບ (Carla Babb) ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຮືອບິນເຊັ່ນ ເຮືອບິນຕື່ມນໍ້າມັນ ແລະ ເຮືອບິນລຳລຽງຂົນສົ່ງ ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະ

ຂົນນໍ້າມັນ, ຄົນ ແລະ ອຸບປະກອນ ໃນການເດີນ ທາງໄລຍະໄກຂອງກອງທັບ.

ແຕ່ນາຍພົນທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຂົນຍ້າຍສິ່ງຂອງພວກນີ້ ໄດ້ບອກວີໂອເອວ່າ ມັນ

ອາດມີວິທີທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້, ນັ້ນກໍຄືຜ່ານທາງອະວະກາດ.

ນາຍພົນ ຄາລຕັນ ເອເວີຮາທ໌, ຫົວໜ້າກອງບັນຊາການການສັນຈອນທາງອາກາດ ໄດ້

ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດຕື່ມສະບຽງ ຈາກອະ ວະກາດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດ

ເດີນທາງອ້ອມໂລກໄດ້ ພາຍໃນເວລາ 30 ນາທີ. ແລະຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດທີ່ຈະ

ບອກໃຫ້ສຶກສາຕໍ່ໄປ, ເຊິ່ງອຸດສະຫະກຳທັງໝົດຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ນັ້ນ,

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອແທ້ໆວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໄດ້.

ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດກ້າວໄປສູ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຄວາມໄວຂອງສົງຄາມ.”

ແນວຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃຊ້ອະວະກາດໃນການຂົນສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໄກເກີນທີ່ມັນເບິ່ງ

ຄືຈະເປັນ. ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳດ້ານອຸດສາຫະ ກຳ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການບິນ

ໃນອະວະກາດ, ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ທ່ານ ເອເວີຮາທ໌ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມນຳນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ

ໄດ້ລົງມືເຮັດແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ເອຣິກ ສະຕອລເມີ, ປະທານສະມາຄົມການບິນອະວະກາດພານິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

“ບໍລິສັດ Space X ກໍແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ມັນມີບໍລິສັດຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ກຳ

ລັງວາງແຜນຈະເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້ຄືກັນ. ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງ, ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ, ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຄືບໍລິສັດ ເຊຍຣາ

ເນວາດາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຈະຫຼວດຕາມລ່າຄວາມຝັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງມັນສາມາດສະ

ໜອງຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບ ທາງແຜນຍຸທະສາດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”

ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບທີ່ຈະມາພ້ອມກັບລາຄາອັນມະຫາສານ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ອະວະກາດຕ້ອງຫຼາຍກວ່າຄ່າໃຊ້

ຈ່າຍພວກນີ້.

ບາງເທື່ອມັນອາດຖືກໃຊ້ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ

ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ທັອດ ແຮຣິສັນ, ຈາກສູນກາງແຜນຍຸດທະຍາດ ແລະ ການສຶກສາສາກົນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ຕົວຢ່າງ, ເຫດການທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເມືອງ ເບັງກາຊີ, ປະເທດ ລີເບຍ. ລອງຈິນຕະ

ນາການເບິ່ງວ່າ ຖ້າເຮົາສາ ມາດທີ່ຈະສົ່ງກຸ່ມທະຫານ ຊີລ (Seal) ແລະ ເອົາເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ໄປລົງຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ ພາຍໃນ 45 ນາທີ ທີ່ຮູ້ວ່າກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ. ມັນ

ອາດສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໄດ້ຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ແຮຣິສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕື່ມສະບຽງທາງອາວະກາດ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດ

ໄດ້ອີກຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 10 ປີ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ ເອເວີຮາທ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານອຸດ

ສາຫະກຳໄດ້ບອກທ່ານວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດມີຄວາມພ້ອມໄວກວ່ານັ້ນ.

ນາຍພົນ ເອເວີຮາທ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ບາງເທື່ອ,

ບາງເທື່ອ ອາດເປັນພາຍໃນສອງປີຂ້າງໜ້າ. ລົດ ໄຟກຳລັງຈະອອກຈາກສະຖານີ ແລະ

ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະໄປຂຶ້ນມັນ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຈະບໍ່ໄປຢູ່ໃນຕູ້ສຸດທ້າຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກ

ໄປຢູ່ທາງໜ້າຂອງລົດໄຟ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄປຢູ່ທາງໜ້າ.”

ນາຍພົນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າກຸ່ມຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ລັດ ຖະບານແລ້ວ

ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການຕື່ມສະບຽງທາງອະວະກາດ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ສຳລັບການເຄື່ອນ

ໄຫວທາງອາກາດໃນອະນາຄົດ.

It might sound like science fiction, but the general in charge of the U.S. military's air transports across the globe says refueling and resupplying the military may soon be a job that's literally out of this world. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.



Aircraft such as tankers and cargo planes are the military's fastest way to move fuel, people and equipment long distances.



But the general in charge of these movements tells VOA there might be a better way -- via space.



"If I can resupply from space I can go across globe in about 30 minutes. And if I can get to call stay on, which the entire industry thinks it can… I do truly believe that is the next step we can really make inroads. And I can get out to what's called the speed of war."



The idea of using space deliveries isn't as far out as it may seem. In fact, industry leaders focusing on spaceflight -- companies Everhart hopes to partner with -- are already working on it.



SpaceX is one of them. I know that there's foreign ventures that are looking at this as well, even, you know, companies like Sierra Nevada. They have their dream chaser launch vehicle, which could provide tremendous strategic advantage to the U.S. government."



But it's an advantage that would come with an astronomical price tag.



Experts say the need to use space must outweigh these costs,



perhaps only being used during the most important of missions.



"For example, the incident that happened in Benghazi, Libya. Imagine if we had been able to launch a SEAL team and put them right down in that compound within 45 minutes of knowing that it was under attack. It could have made the difference."



Harrison says space resupply likely won't be available for at least 10 years. But Everhart says industry experts tell him it could be ready sooner.



"And they said, we think possibly, possibly, maybe in the next two years. The train is leaving the station and we're going to be on it. And I'm not going to be on the caboose. I want to be in front of, I'm going to be in the front."



The general says his team is already writing government proposals to make space resupply a certainty for future military mobility.