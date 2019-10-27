ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ​ອ້ອມດວງ​ຈັນ ຫຼື​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ເທິງດວງຈັນ​ໃນ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ໜ້ານີ້ ບາງ​ທີ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ໃນ ​ບ້ານ​ພັກ​ອະ​ວະກາດທີ່​ພື​ໂຕ​ອອກ​ຊຶ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການອອກ​ແບບ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ​ຫຼືນາ​ຊາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ​ພວມ​ສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນເບິ່ງ​ບ້ານ​ພັກ​ຈຳ​ລອງອະ​ກາດຫ້າ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ທີ່ສ້າງ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ. ຈິມ ແຣນ​ໂດ ຈະ​ພາ​ທ່ານ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ ​ເບິ່ງ​ຜົນ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ຫຼື NASA ຂອງ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພວມກວດ​ສອບ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງເກດ​ເວ (Gateway) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະໂຄຈອນ ອ້ອມດວງ​ຈັນ ​ຕາມທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​.

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ເກດ​ເວຍັງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ພັກເຊົາ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ບິນອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ທີ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເດີ​ນ​ທາງ ​ໄປແລະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ ​ຈາກດວງ​ຈັນ ຫຼື​ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງ​ຄານ.

ຫຸ່ນ​ຈຳ​ລອງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ເບິ່ງ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ບານ​ລູນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫຼັບ​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນຫຼາຍໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄມ​ຄ໌ ເກີນ​ຮາດ (Mike Gernhardt) ນັກ​ບິນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NASA ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ເກດ​ເວເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ດວງ​ຈັນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະສະ ​ສົມ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະ​ດວງ​ຈັນເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ດວງ​ຈັນ ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນກໍ​ຈະ​ສະ​ສົມພາ ​ຫະ​ນະ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງ​ຄານ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ເປັນ​ທັງ​ບ່ອນ ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ ແລະກໍຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ກັບ​ດວງ​ຈັນ​.”

ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ພັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ກໍ​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງໆທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ພວມ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຢູ່​ວ່າ ​ຫຸ່ນຈຳ​ລອງຂອງ​ບ່ອນ​ພັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ອັນ​ໃດ​ໃຊ້​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ທ່ານໄມ​ຄ໌ ເກີນ​ຮາດ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ນາ​ຊາກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ຈຸດໝາຍທັງ​ໝົດ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຄື​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມັກ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມັກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະຮວ​ບ​ຮວມ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ ແລະ​ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັງ​ຂໍ້ບັງ​ຄັບ ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ນຳ.”

ການ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ເລີ້ມ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ອົງການ​ນາ​ຊາ ສົ່ງ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ດວງ​ຈັນ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2024.

ການ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ເວ​ລາ ​ໃນການ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ເທ​ມິ​ສ (Artemis) ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ສ້າງລູ​ນາ​ເກດ​ເວໂດຍ​ບໍ​ບິ​ສັດ​ເອກ​ກະຊົນ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ຍານ​ລົງຈອດ​ເທິງດວງ​ຈັນ​ ແລະ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ນຳ​ນັ້ນ.

ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ກັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ​ອ້ອມ​ດວງ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ແລະ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລາ​ສ​ເວ​ກາ​ສ ລັດ​ເນ​ວາ​ດາ ທີ່​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດການ​ບິນອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ບິ​ເກິ​ໂລ​ຫຼື Bigelow Aerospace ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສ້າງ​ລູ​ນາ​ເກດ​ເວ ໄດ້ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໂດຍ​ມະ​ຫາ​ເສດ​ຖີ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ພັ​ນ​ລ້ານ ໂຣ​ເບີ​ດ ບິ​ເກິໂລ. ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຕ້ອນ​ແຂກ ໃນ​ວິ​ທີທາງ​ແບບ​ໃໝ່​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ. ທ່ານ​ບິ​ເກິ​ໂລ​ກ່າວ​ຊີ້​ແຈງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ເກດ​ເວ ​ແມ່ນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທົດ​ສອບ​ເບິ່ງ​ ໂຄງ​ສ້າງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ທັງ​ໝົດ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວ​ດ​ລ້ອມ​ທີ່​ເລິກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ … ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລ່ວງໜ້າ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງ​ຄານ.”

ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ ເບີ ບີ 330 ຂອງ​ທ່ານບິ​ເກິໂລ ທີ່ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຄັບ​ຊູນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ຈາກ​ວັດ​ຖຸ ທີ່​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຜ້າ​ແພ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຜູ້​ຄົນທີ່​ພັກ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ໃນຈາກ​ກຳ​ມັນ​ຕະ​ພາບ​ລັງ​ສີ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດແລະ​ຊາກ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ​ສູງ ໃນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ.

ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ກັບ​ເກດ​ເວ​ທ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ ໃນ​ວົງ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ​ຂອງດວງ​ຈັນ ແລ້ວ ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ພື​ອອກ ເປັນ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ​ສອງ​ຊັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍາວ 16 ແມັດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ພັກ​ເຊົາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ໄດ້​ເຖິງ 6 ຄົນ.

ໂຄ​ງ​ການ​ສ້າງບ່ອນ​ພັກ​ເຊົາ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ໂຄ​ຈອນ​ອ້ອມດວງ​ຈັນແລະ​ຕັ້ງ​ອາ​ນາ​ນິ​ຄົມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ທຶນ​ຮອນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ແຕ່ນີ້​ໄປ​ຫາ

ປີ 2028.

When astronauts orbit the moon, or live on its surface in the decade ahead, they will probably be inside inflatable space lodges now in development. Dozens of NASA officials and veteran astronauts are wrapping up a review of five space habitat mockups built by different companies. VOA's Jim Randle has a look at the results.



The U.S. space agency NASA is examining several design ideas for Gateway - the planned research outpost in lunar orbit.



It will also be a temporary home for astronauts waiting to travel to and from the moon's surface, or perhaps Mars.



The mockups look like balloons, but they are far more complex.



"Gateway, which is a lunar staging ground where we're going to aggregate the lunar vehicles to go to the lunar surface and then maybe in the future aggregate the Mars transit vehicle. So it's sort of a co-orbiting platform and lunar vicinity."



Inside the habitats are the things needed to accommodate research ...



as well as facilities needed for humans to live and work.



Experts are studying the mockups to see which design works best.



NASA ASTRONAUT MIKE GERNHARDT SAYING:

"The whole point is to define what we like and don't like about these different habitats and from that, we will aggregate all the data and come up with recommendations and even requirements for what we actually want to go to flight with."



The push to design and build space habitations grows out of the Trump administration's effort to have NASA to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.



The accelerated timeline spawned the space agency's Artemis program, which calls for the privately-built Lunar Gateway, as well as lunar landers, and robotic rovers.



Thatmodular space station orbiting the Moon will house research and people.



This gathering took place recently in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the headquarters of Bigelow Aerospace, a space habitat company founded by hotel chain billionaire Robert Bigelow.He hopes to host guests in a whole new way.



ENTREPRENEUR ROBERT BIGELOW:

"Gateway is an opportunity to test all these structures in a deep space environment ... as a prelude to going to Mars,"



Bigelow's B330 habitat, launched from Earth compacted inside a capsule, is made of a fabric-like material designed to shield inhabitants from deep space radiation and high-speed space debris.



Once docked alongside other Gateway modules in lunar orbit, the habitat unfurls into two-story, 16-meter-long outpost that can house up to six astronauts.



The lunar space habitat and colonization program is expected to cost more than $1 billion through 2028.