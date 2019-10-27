ເວລາພວກນັກບິນອະວະກາດໂຄຈອນອ້ອມດວງຈັນ ຫຼືອາໄສຢູ່ເທິງດວງຈັນໃນທົດສະວັດໜ້ານີ້ ບາງທີພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະອາໄສຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນ ບ້ານພັກອະວະກາດທີ່ພືໂຕອອກຊຶ່ງກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການອອກແບບພັດທະນາໃນເວລານີ້. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການອະວະກາດ ຫຼືນາຊາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍອະດີດນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ພວມສະຫຼຸບກ່ຽວກັບການທົບທວນເບິ່ງບ້ານພັກຈຳລອງອະກາດຫ້າຊະນິດທີ່ສ້າງໂດຍບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ. ຈິມ ແຣນໂດ ຈະພາທ່ານສຳຫຼວດ ເບິ່ງຜົນການທົບທວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ອົງການອະວະກາດ ຫຼື NASA ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ພວມກວດສອບເບິ່ງຄວາມຄິດ ໃນການອອກແບບຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງເພື່ອສ້າງເກດເວ (Gateway) ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ຈະໂຄຈອນ ອ້ອມດວງຈັນ ຕາມທີ່ໄດ້ມີການວາງແຜນໄວ້.
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ເກດເວຍັງຈະເປັນບ່ອນພັກເຊົາຊົ່ວຄາວສຳລັບພວກນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ທີ່ລໍຖ້າເດີນທາງ ໄປແລະກັບຄືນ ຈາກດວງຈັນ ຫຼືດາວພະອັງຄານ.
ຫຸ່ນຈຳລອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເບິ່ງແລ້ວແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບບານລູນ ແຕ່ກໍມີຄວາມສະຫຼັບຊັບຊ້ອນຫຼາຍໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເກີນຮາດ (Mike Gernhardt) ນັກບິນອະວະກາດຂອງອົງການ NASA ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ເກດເວເປັນບ່ອນກະກຽມສຳລັບເດີນທາງໄປດວງຈັນ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະສະ ສົມພາຫະນະດວງຈັນເພື່ອສົ່ງໄປຍັງດວງຈັນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍຈະສະສົມພາ ຫະນະຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ໃຊ້ສຳລັບດາວພະອັງຄານ ດັ່ງນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງຄືກັນກັບເປັນທັງບ່ອນ ທີ່ພວມໂຄຈອນ ແລະກໍຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງກັບດວງຈັນ.”
ຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນບ່ອນພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍມີສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈຳເປັນສຳລັບການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຕະຫຼອດທັງສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ຈຳເປັນສຳລັບການດຳລົງຊີວິດ ແລະເຮັດວຽກເຮັດການຂອງມະນຸດ.
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານພວມສຶກສາຢູ່ວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຈຳລອງຂອງບ່ອນພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ອັນໃດໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ. ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເກີນຮາດ ຈາກອົງການນາຊາກ່າວວ່າ:
“ຈຸດໝາຍທັງໝົດກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອກຳນົດວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາມັກແລະບໍ່ມັກກ່ຽວກັບບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຮວບຮວມເອົາຂໍ້ມູນທັງໝົດເຂົ້າກັນ ແລະເຮັດການສະເໜີ ແລະແມ່ນກະທັງຂໍ້ບັງຄັບ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປນຳ.”
ການຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການອອກແບບ ແລະສ້າງສະຖານທີ່ອາໄສດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມມາຈາກຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຢາກໃຫ້ອົງການນາຊາ ສົ່ງນັກບິນອະວະກາດກັບຄືນໄປດວງຈັນ ພາຍໃນປີ 2024.
ການເລັ່ງລັດກຳນົດເວລາ ໃນການລິເລີ້ມໂຄງການອາເທມິສ (Artemis) ຂອງອົງການອະວະກາດ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການສ້າງລູນາເກດເວໂດຍບໍບິສັດເອກກະຊົນ ຕະຫຼອດທັງຍານລົງຈອດເທິງດວງຈັນ ແລະຫຸ່ນຍົນອື່ນໆນຳນັ້ນ.
ສະຖານີອະວະກາດ ທີ່ເປັນຊິ້ນສ່ວນຕໍ່ເຂົ້າໃສ່ກັນ ເພື່ອໂຄຈອນອ້ອມດວງຈັນທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຈະເປັນບ່ອນຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ຂອງຜູ້ຄົນນຳດ້ວຍ.
ການເຕົ້າໂຮມທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ຢູ່ນະຄອນລາສເວກາສ ລັດເນວາດາ ທີ່ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ບໍລິສັດການບິນອະວະກາດບິເກິໂລຫຼື Bigelow Aerospace ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດສ້າງລູນາເກດເວ ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍມະຫາເສດຖີເຄືອຂ່າຍໂຮງແຮມພັນລ້ານ ໂຣເບີດ ບິເກິໂລ. ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນແຂກ ໃນວິທີທາງແບບໃໝ່ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ. ທ່ານບິເກິໂລກ່າວຊີ້ແຈງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ເກດເວ ແມ່ນໂອກາດທີ່ຈະທົດສອບເບິ່ງ ໂຄງສ້າງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ທັງໝົດ ພາຍໃຕ້ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນອະວະກາດ … ເພື່ອເປັນການທົດລອງລ່ວງໜ້າ ກ່ອນການເດີນທາງໄປດາວພະອັງຄານ.”
ບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ເບີ ບີ 330 ຂອງທ່ານບິເກິໂລ ທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງຂຶ້ນຈາກໂລກຂອງເຮົາຢູ່ໃນແຄັບຊູນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເຮັດຈາກວັດຖຸ ທີ່ຄືກັນກັບຜ້າແພ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ພັກອາໄສຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນຈາກກຳມັນຕະພາບລັງສີອະວະກາດແລະຊາກສິ່ງຂອງ ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ເດີນທາງດ້ວຍຄວາມໄວສູງ ໃນອະວະກາດ.
ເວລາໃດມີການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ເຂົ້າໃສ່ກັບເກດເວທ່ອນອື່ນ ໃນວົງໂຄຈອນຂອງດວງຈັນ ແລ້ວ ບ່ອນຢູ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຈະພືອອກ ເປັນຕຶກອາຄານສອງຊັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກທີ່ມີຄວາມຍາວ 16 ແມັດ ທີ່ຈະເປັນບ່ອນພັກເຊົາຂອງພວກນັກບິນອະວະກາດໄດ້ເຖິງ 6 ຄົນ.
ໂຄງການສ້າງບ່ອນພັກເຊົາອະວະກາດທີ່ໂຄຈອນອ້ອມດວງຈັນແລະຕັ້ງອານານິຄົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະໃຊ້ທຶນຮອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ແຕ່ນີ້ໄປຫາ
ປີ 2028.
When astronauts orbit the moon, or live on its surface in the decade ahead, they will probably be inside inflatable space lodges now in development. Dozens of NASA officials and veteran astronauts are wrapping up a review of five space habitat mockups built by different companies. VOA's Jim Randle has a look at the results.
The U.S. space agency NASA is examining several design ideas for Gateway - the planned research outpost in lunar orbit.
It will also be a temporary home for astronauts waiting to travel to and from the moon's surface, or perhaps Mars.
The mockups look like balloons, but they are far more complex.
"Gateway, which is a lunar staging ground where we're going to aggregate the lunar vehicles to go to the lunar surface and then maybe in the future aggregate the Mars transit vehicle. So it's sort of a co-orbiting platform and lunar vicinity."
Inside the habitats are the things needed to accommodate research ...
as well as facilities needed for humans to live and work.
Experts are studying the mockups to see which design works best.
NASA ASTRONAUT MIKE GERNHARDT SAYING:
"The whole point is to define what we like and don't like about these different habitats and from that, we will aggregate all the data and come up with recommendations and even requirements for what we actually want to go to flight with."
The push to design and build space habitations grows out of the Trump administration's effort to have NASA to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.
The accelerated timeline spawned the space agency's Artemis program, which calls for the privately-built Lunar Gateway, as well as lunar landers, and robotic rovers.
Thatmodular space station orbiting the Moon will house research and people.
This gathering took place recently in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the headquarters of Bigelow Aerospace, a space habitat company founded by hotel chain billionaire Robert Bigelow.He hopes to host guests in a whole new way.
ENTREPRENEUR ROBERT BIGELOW:
"Gateway is an opportunity to test all these structures in a deep space environment ... as a prelude to going to Mars,"
Bigelow's B330 habitat, launched from Earth compacted inside a capsule, is made of a fabric-like material designed to shield inhabitants from deep space radiation and high-speed space debris.
Once docked alongside other Gateway modules in lunar orbit, the habitat unfurls into two-story, 16-meter-long outpost that can house up to six astronauts.
The lunar space habitat and colonization program is expected to cost more than $1 billion through 2028.
