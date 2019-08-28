ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ສິບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​

ເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຫຼື ASEAN ຈະດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມຮົບທາງທະເລເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ

ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ.

ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ຮົບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫ້າ​ວັນ, ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ກັນ​ຍາ

ນີ້.

ປະ​ເທດ ໄທ, ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຈັດ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ຮົບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ຂອງ ອາ​ຊ່ຽນ

ໃນປີນີ້, ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ການຊ້ອມຮົບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນແນໃສ່ການເອົາມາດຕະການ

ເພື່ອແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງ ຈີນ ເພື່ອຄອບງຳ ເຂດນ້ຳທີ່ມີການ

ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັນຢ່າງຟົດຮ້ອນ. ທ່ານ ທັກສະພົນ ນ້ຳຫອມ, ຫົວໜ້າການປະຕິບັດການ

ແລະ ສືບລັບຂອງກອງເຮືອລົບລາດຕະເວນ ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອ ໄທ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນ

ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ຈີນ.”

ແຕ່​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຕັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ້ຳ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ແລະ ຊ່ອງ​

ແຄບ ມາລັກກາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຊ່ອງແຄບທີ່ນ້ອຍສຳລັບການຄ້າສາກົນ ລະຫວ່າງ ມະຫາ

ສະໝຸດ ອິນເດຍ ແລະ ປາຊີຟິກ ນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງຕໍ່ ປັກກິ່ງ ວ່າ

ອາຊ່ຽນ ສາມາດເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມກັບຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍິນດີ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ. ບາງຄົນເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ, ແລະ ມັນອາດບັນເທົາຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ກຳລັງ

ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນທະເລນັ້ນໄດ້, ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ຈີນ ຢູ່ພາຍ

ໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມ.

ທ່ານ ຄອ​ລ​ລິນ ໂຄ, ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ ຢູ່​ຄະ​ນະ ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ

ສາກົນ S. Rajaratnam ໃນປະເທດ ສິງກະໂປເວົ້າວ່າ “ໃນທີ່ສຸດການຝຶກຊ້ອມທັງ

ໝົດກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວມັນມີເສລີພາບໃນການເດີນເຮືອ

ແລະ ການບິນຂ້າມທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ນັ້ນ, ແລະ ແນ່ນອນທີ່ສຳຄັນກວ່ານັ້ນກໍແມ່ນ ບັນດາ

ປະເທດ ອາຊຽນ, ຫຼື ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ແມ່ນມີຊາຍຝັ່ງຢູ່ໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້,

ແລະ ປາສະຈາກການຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຖືກກົດດັນຈາກຜູ້ໃດ.”

The United States and all 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will for the first time conduct joint maritime drills near the disputed South China Sea.



The drills are expected to last five days, beginning September 2.



Thailand, co-hosting the exercise as this year's chair of ASEAN, denies that the drills aim in any measure to challenge China's mounting efforts to dominate the hotly contested waters. "Nothing to do with China," Thaksaphon Namhom, head of operations and intelligence for the Royal Thai Navy's patrol squadron, told VOA.



But by cutting the waters between southern Vietnam and the Malacca Strait, a critical chokepoint for international trade between the Indian and Pacific oceans, they will be sending Beijing a clear message that ASEAN can partner with whomever it pleases, analysts say. And it just might cool rising tension in the sea, some add, by helping keep China's ambitions in check.



"Ultimately the whole exercise is to show that, you know, there is actually ... freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and of course more importantly that ASEAN countries, or the South China Sea littorals in Southeast Asia, they have the right and the freedom to choose who they will want to exercise with, and without coming under pressure from anybody," said Collin Koh, maritime security research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.