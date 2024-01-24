ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນໍາວິຖີ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນທະເລ

ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີຫຼາຍລູກ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳ ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຕົນ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ໃນມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້, ການວິເຄາະຮູບຖ່າຍດາວທຽມທາງການຄ້າ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍປະຕູໂຂງໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງການປອງດອງຊາດ ກັບຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກແບ່ງແຍກໂດຍສົງຄາມ ກໍຄືເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ (Kim Jong Un) ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ພັນລະນາເຖິງອະນຸສາວະລີພຽງຢາງ ວ່າ ‘ບໍ່ຈະເລີນຕາ’ ພ້ອມທັງປະກາດວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ມີມາແຕ່ດົນນານ ຂອງການຮວມເຂົ້າກັນໂດຍສັນຕິ ກັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military said Wednesday that North Korea fired several cruise missiles into waters off its western coast. The previous day, an analysis of commercial satellite images suggested that North Korea has torn down a huge arch in its capital that symbolized reconciliation with war-divided rival South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week described the Pyongyang monument as an "eyesore" while declaring that the North was abandoning long-standing goals of a peaceful unification with South Korea.
