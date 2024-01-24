ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນໍາວິຖີ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນທະເລ

ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີຫຼາຍລູກ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳ ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຕົນ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ໃນມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້, ການ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຮູບຖ່າຍ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄດ້ທຳລາຍປະຕູໂຂງ​ໃຫຍ່​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ຂອງການ​ປອງ​ດອງ​ຊາດ ​ກັບ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຖືກແບ່ງ​ແຍກໂດຍ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ກໍຄື​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້. ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ (Kim Jong Un) ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ພັນລະນາເຖິງ​ອະນຸສາວະລີ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ​ວ່າ ‘​ບໍ່ຈະເລີນຕາ’ ​ພ້ອມທັງປະກາດ​ວ່າ ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄດ້​ປະຖິ້ມ​ເປົ້າໝາຍ​ທີ່​ມີມາ​ແຕ່​ດົນ​ນານ ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຮວມເຂົ້າ​ກັນ​ໂດຍ​ສັນຕິ ​ກັບ​ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military said Wednesday that North Korea fired several cruise missiles into waters off its western coast. The previous day, an analysis of commercial satellite images suggested that North Korea has torn down a huge arch in its capital that symbolized reconciliation with war-divided rival South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week described the Pyongyang monument as an "eyesore" while declaring that the North was abandoning long-standing goals of a peaceful unification with South Korea.