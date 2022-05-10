ທ່ານຢຸນ ສຸກ ເຢລ (Yoon Suk Yeol) ນັກການເມືອງນິຍົມແນວທາງເດີມຄົນໃໝ່ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນປະ ທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາເພື່ອຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ແລະສະເໜີ “ແຜນການທີ່ກ້າຫານ” ເພື່ອປັບປຸງເສດຖະກິດຂອງພຽງຢາງ ຖ້າຫາກປະຖິ້ມໂຄງການນິວເລຍຂອງຕົນ.
ທ່ານຢຸນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະເອົາທ່າທີຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ແຕ່ ໄດ້ຫລີກລ່ຽງການໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງຄຳປາໄສເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ທ່າມກາງການເພີ້ມຄວາມເປັນ ຫ່ວງວ່າ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອກຳລັງກະກຽມການທົດລອງ ລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍລູກທຳອິດ ໃນໄລຍະເກືອບຫ້າປີ. ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບຜູ້ຮັບໜ້າທີ່ ກ່ອນທ່ານຢຸນ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າໃນການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.
ທ່ານຢຸນໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຝູງຊົນທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູນອກສະພາໃນນະຄອນໂຊລ ວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອາວຸດນິວ ເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ກຳລັງຂົ່ມຂູ່ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງເຮົາ ແຕ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງເອເຊຍຕາເວັນ ອອກສຽງເໜືອ ປະຕູໃນສົນທະນາຍັງເປີດຢູ່ເໝືອນເດີມ ເພື່ອວ່າພວກເຮົາສາມາດແກ້ໄຂຢ່າງສັນຕິຕໍ່ການຂົ່ມ ຂູ່ນີ້.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກເກົາຫລີເໜືອມີຄວາມຈິງໃຈຕໍ່ການສົນທະນາໃນການດຳເນີນເພື່ອປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍທັງໝົດ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກະກຽມທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ເພື່ອສະເໜີແຜນການທີ່ກ້າຫານ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອເຂັ້ມແຂງຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ແລະປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບຂອງຊີວິດສຳ
ລັບປະຊາຊົນ.”
Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative political neophyte, took office as South Korea’s new president Tuesday with a vow to pursue a negotiated settlement of North Korea’s threatening nuclear program and an offer of “an audacious plan” to improve Pyongyang’s economy if it abandons its nuclear weapons.
Yoon had promised a tougher stance on North Korea during his campaign but avoided tough words during his inaugural speech amid growing worries that the North is preparing for its first nuclear bomb test in nearly five years. North Korea has rejected similar past overtures by some of Yoon’s predecessors that link incentives to progress in its denuclearization.
“While North Korea’s nuclear weapon programs are a threat, not only to our security but also to Northeast Asia, the door to dialogue will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat,” Yoon told a crowd gathered outside parliament in Seoul.
“If North Korea genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearization, we are prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea’s economy and improve the quality of life for its people,” he said.