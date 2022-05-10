ທ່າ​ນ​ຢຸນ ສຸກ ເຢ​ລ (Yoon Suk Yeol) ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ເດີມຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາ​ຫ​ລີໃຕ້ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຈາກໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ສະ​ເໜີ “ແຜນການ​ທີ່​ກ້າ​ຫານ” ເພື່ອປັ​ບປຸງເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ພ​ຽງ​ຢາງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ປະຖິ້ມ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເລຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ທ່ານ​ຢຸນ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ ທີ່ຈະ​ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂ​ງ​ຂັນ​ຕໍ່​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ແຕ່​ ໄດ້​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງການ​ໃຊ້ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ ຫ່ວງວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ລູກ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ ໃນໄລ​ຍະເກືອບ​ຫ້າ​ປີ. ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັ​ບ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ກ່ອນ​ທ່ານ​ຢຸນ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ການປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.

ທ່ານ​ຢຸນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ໜາ​ແໜ້​ນ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ​ນອກ​ສະ​ພາ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂຊ​ລ ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜື​ອ ປະ​ຕູໃນສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຍັງເປີດ​ຢູ່​ເໝືອນ​ເດີມ ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຢ່າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂົ່​ມ​ ຂູ່​ນີ້.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ເພື່ອ​ປົດ​ອ​າ​ວຸດນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັ​ບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແຜນການ​ທີ່​ກ້າ​ຫານ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ແລະ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສຳ

ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​.”

Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative political neophyte, took office as South Korea’s new president Tuesday with a vow to pursue a negotiated settlement of North Korea’s threatening nuclear program and an offer of “an audacious plan” to improve Pyongyang’s economy if it abandons its nuclear weapons.

Yoon had promised a tougher stance on North Korea during his campaign but avoided tough words during his inaugural speech amid growing worries that the North is preparing for its first nuclear bomb test in nearly five years. North Korea has rejected similar past overtures by some of Yoon’s predecessors that link incentives to progress in its denuclearization.

“While North Korea’s nuclear weapon programs are a threat, not only to our security but also to Northeast Asia, the door to dialogue will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat,” Yoon told a crowd gathered outside parliament in Seoul.

“If North Korea genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearization, we are prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea’s economy and improve the quality of life for its people,” he said.