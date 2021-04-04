ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ຢາວັກຊີນ COVID-19 41 ລ້ານໂດສ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ຊີຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າການສັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນໜ້າ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດການຫ້າມເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາສຳ ລັບວັນພັກບຸນອີສເຕີ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອານິຕາ ພາວແວລ ມີລາຍ ງານຈາກ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຈແຮນເນັສເບີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຄາດວ່າຈະສະຫຼຸບການເຈລະຈາພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ເພື່ອຊື້ຢາວັກຊີນ COVID-19 ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ລ້ານໂດສ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊີຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ.

ນອກຈາກຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ສັກຄັ້ງດຽວຂອງບໍລິສັດ Johnson & Johnson 31 ລ້ານໂດສແລ້ວ, ໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາທ່ານ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນເຈລະຈາຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍສຳລັບຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ສັກສອງຄັ້ງຂອງບໍລິສັດ Pfizer 20 ລ້ານໂດສ.

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຢ່າງແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປຮອດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຍາມໃດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດ ທີ່ຖືກກະທົບໜັກສຸດໂດຍໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃນທະວີບ ອາຟຣິກາ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການສັກຢາຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນອັງຄານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຢາວັກຊີນເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກ ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ອາດກຳລັງຖືກສົ່ງມາເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານ ຊີຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງຢູ່ໃນການເຈລະຈາຫຼາຍຂັ້ນຕອນກັບບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນອື່ນໆຄື Sinovac ແລະ ສປຸດນິກ 5. ບາງບໍລິສັດຜູ້ຜະລິດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຂະບວນການອະນຸມັດ ສຳລັບການນຳໃຊ້ຢາວັກຊີນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້. ນອກຈາກວັກຊີນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮັບໂດຍກົງຜ່ານການຕົກລົງຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາກັບບັນ ດາຜູ້ຜະລິດຢາແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນຫຼາຍໂດສຜ່ານໂຄງ ການສະຫະພາບ ອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເປັນປະທານຂອງສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິ ກາ.”

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອ ນຶ່ງລ້ານຫ້າແສນຄົນ ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 52,000 ຄົນຍ້ອນ COVID-19.

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕິດເຊື້ອຄື້ນທີສາມກໍຕາມ, ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ປາກົດວ່າ ຈະມີກໍລະນີໃໝ່ໃນລະດັບທີ່ຄົງທີ່, ປະມານ 1,200 ກໍລະນີຕໍ່ມື້, ໂດຍມີຄົນເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດໜ້ອຍລົງ.

ແຕ່ຂ່າວດີຂອງທ່ານ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ມາພ້ອມກັບຂ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ດີ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ວັນພັກອີສເຕີຂອງປີນີ້, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາສຳລັບການເຕົ້າ ໂຮມກັນ ແລະ ສະ ເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໃນປະເທດທີ່ມີຄົນນັບຖືສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນຈະງ້ວງເຫງົາໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ຊີຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນເຫຼົ້າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການປະພຶດທີ່ບໍ່ໄຕ່ຕອງນັ້ນ, ພວກ ເຮົາຈະກຳນົດຂໍ້ຫ້າມບາງອັນ ໃນວັນອີສເຕີ ທ້າຍອາທິດ, ການຂາຍເຫຼົ້າສຳລັບການບໍລິໂພກຢູ່ນອກສະຖານທີ່ແມ່ນຈະຖືກຫ້າມໃນວັນສຸກ, ເສົາ, ອາທິດ ແລະ ວັນຈັນນີ້. ສຳລັບສີ່ວັນດັ່ງກ່າວເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ ໄດ້ເຕືອນປະຊາຊົນຂອງທ່ານຢ່າງເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງວ່າວັນພັກທາງສາສະໜາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ສຳລັບຊາວ ຄຣິສຕຽນ, ຢິວ ແລະ ມຸສລິມ ແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາສຳລັບຄວາມຫວັງ, ການເກີດໃໝ່ ແລະການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ແທ້ໆ.

ແລະໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂອງໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ, ແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາສຳລັບການລະມັດລະວັງ.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has said large-scale coronavirus vaccinations will begin next month. He also announced additional restrictions late Tuesday for the Easter holiday. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

South Africa expects to conclude negotiations within weeks to acquire more than 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In addition to 31 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Ramaphosa late Tuesday said they were in final talks for 20 million doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

The president did not say exactly when the vaccines would arrive in South Africa, the African country worst hit by the coronavirus.

But, he said the next stage of inoculations would begin in May.

During his Tuesday evening address to the nation, Ramaphosa said more vaccines - from China and Russia - may also be on the way.

“We are also in various stages of negotiations with the manufacturers of other vaccines such as Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik V. Some of these manufacturers are in the final stages of the approval process for use of their vaccines in South Africa. In addition to vaccine doses we will receive directly through our agreements with manufacturers, we will also receive an allocation of vaccine doses through the African Union initiative that we established when we held the chair(man)ship of the African Union.”

Since the pandemic began, South Africa has had 1.5 million known infections and more than 52,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Despite fears of a third wave of infections, South Africa appears to have a stable level of new cases, about 1,200 per day, with fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

But Ramaphosa's good news came with a shot of a bad news.

He said this year’s Easter holiday, a time for gatherings and celebrations in the majority-Christian nation, will be a little drier.

“Given the role of alcohol in fueling reckless behavior, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend. To this end, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Just those four days.”

But Ramaphosa soberly reminded his people that the coming religious holidays - for Christians, Jews and Muslims - are really a time for hope, rebirth and renewal.

And in the difficult times of the pandemic, he added, a time for caution.