ຕຳຫຼວດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ບຸກກວດຄົ້ນເຮືອນ ຂອງ ຄອບຄົວຄົນລວຍ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊູມາ

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນປະເທດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຮືອນຂອງຄອບ ຄົວຄົນລວຍຫຼັງ

ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຈຄັອບ ຊູມາ “Jacob Zuma” ທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ,

ເຊິ່ງຄາດວ່າຈະປະກາດໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳ

ສັ່ງຂອງພັກໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຫຼື ບໍ່.

ອົງການອອກອາກາດ SABC ຂອງລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ມີຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃນການ

ບຸກກວດຄົ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ບ້ານຂອງຄອບຄົວ ກຸບຕາ ໃນເມືອງ

ໂຈແຮນເນັສເບີກ “Johannesburg” ໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຊັ້ນ

ຍອດ ຊື່ວ່າ ເດິ ຮອກສ໌ “The Hawks.”

ຄອບຄົວ ກຸບຕາ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າສວຍໃຊ້ຄວາມສະໜິດສະໜົມຂອງເຂົ້າເຈົ້າກັບ

ທ່ານ ຊູມາ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ຕຳແໜ່ງໃນລັດຖະ ບານ ແລະ ສັນຍາຕ່າງໆ.

ການກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວ ກຸບຕາ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳພັກລັດຖະ

ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ອາຟຣິກາ ຫຼື ANC ຕ້ອງອອກຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ຜູ້ນຳອາຍຸ 75 ປີ ລາອອກ

ຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ທີ່ຫຸ້ມລ້ອມດ້ວຍຂ່າວນອງ

ນັ້ນດົນ 9 ປີ. ການກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານ ຊູມາ ແມ່ນລວມມີ ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຊ້ເງິນຫຼວງປະມານ 20

ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອສ້ອມແປງທີ່ຢູ່ສ່ວນຕົວຂອງທ່ານ.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ທ່ານ ຊູມາ ບໍ່ມີພັນທະທາງກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ,

ແລະຕອນນີ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຂັດຂືນ ຕໍ່ຄວາມກົດດັນທີ່ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນຈາກພັກການເມືອງຂອງ

ທ່ານ.

ຖ້າທ່ານປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ, ບັນຫາກໍຈະຖືກສະເໜີຕໍ່ສະ ພາແຫ່ງຊາດ,

ເຊິ່ງສາມາດປົດທ່ານອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ດ້ວຍການລົງປະຊາມະຕິບໍ່ໄວ້ວາງໃຈ. ຖ້າ

ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຫາກເກີດຂຶ້ນແທ້, ປະທານພັກ ANC ທ່ານ ຊີຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ

“Cyrill Ramaphosa” ແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະກາຍເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ ປະເທດ

ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້.

Police in South Africa have raided the home of a wealthy family linked to embattled President Jacob Zuma, who is expected to announce later Wednesday whether he will comply with his party's demand that he resign.



State broadcaster SABC says one person has been arrested in the early morning raid on the Johannesburg home of the Gupta family by an elite anti-corruption police unit dubbed the Hawks.



The Gupta family has been accused of using their friendship with Zuma to control state appointments and contacts.



The allegations surrounding the Gupta family and the president prompted leaders of the African National Congress to formally demand the 75-year-old leader step down after nine scandal-plagued years in office. The many allegations levied against Zuma include charges that he used some $20 million in public funds for improvements at his private estate.



However, Zuma has no legal obligation to resign, and has now resisted more than a week of intense pressure from the party.



If he refuses to step down, the matter will go before parliament, which could remove him on a vote of no-confidence.If that happens, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa would likely become South African president.