ປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ກ່າວຫາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກວ່າ ຕັດທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໝູ່​ເກາະຍຸດທະສາດູໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາອອສເຕຣເລຍແລະປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຖອນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ໃນຊ່ວງຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້, ປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ຢືນຢັນສົນທິສັນຍາທາງດ້ານຕໍາຫຼວດ ທີ່ມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນນັ້ນ ກັບປະເທດ ຈີນ. ຟີລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ມີຄວາມຍາວຕໍ່ເນື່ອງກັນປະມານ 2,000 ກິໂລແມດ ໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ໂດຍມີປະຊາກອນປະມານ 700,000 ຄົນ. ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຮັ່ງມີ ແຕ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ຮັບການພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນຍຸດທະສາດທາງດ້ານພູມສາດ. ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັ​ນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງກໍາລັງຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະພັນທະມິດ ໃນຊ່ວງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ.

ປັດຈຸບັນ, ປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້ຖືກຈັດເປັນຂົງເຂດທີ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງການເມືອງສູງຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະ ​ປະ​ເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ.

ໃນປີແລ້ວນີ້, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ທ່ານມານາສເຊ ໂຊໂກແວ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງດ້ານວຽກງານຕໍາຫຼວດກັບຈີນ ຈະຊ່ວຍປົກປ້ອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈາກ “ໄພຄຸກຄາມພາຍນອກ ຫຼື ພາຍໃນ” ແຕ່ມັນຈະບໍ່ປ່ຽນ ແປງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວກັບ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້, ສົນທິສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ເມື່ອ ທ່ານໂຊໂກແວ ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ປັກກິ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ເພື່ອຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບ “ຫຸ້ນສ່ວນທາງຍຸດທະສາດແບບກວມລວມ” ສອງຝ່າຍ.

ທ່ານໂຊໂກແວ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບການນໍາໃຊ້ “ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອບີບບັງຄັບທາງການ ທູດ” ໂດຍແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຄວາມສໍາພັນຂອງ ໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ແລະ ຈີນ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາອີກວ່າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະ ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກອື່ນໆ ກໍາລັງຖອນບາງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງການເງິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກຈາກໝູ່ເກາະແຫ່ງນີ້.

ທ່ານກາວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຮເນຍຣາ ໃນມື້ວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ຈີນ ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕັດໄປນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໂຊໂກແວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈ ແລະມີຄວາມສຸກໃຈແທ້ໆທີ່ຈະປະກາດວ່າ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາຊົນຈີນ ເຂົ້າມາສະແດງຈຸດຢືນ ແລະໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນຂອງພວກເຂົາວ່າ ຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຂາດໄປນີ້ ໂດຍການສະໜອງງົບປະມານສະໜັບສະໜຸນທີ່ຈໍາເປັນ ສໍາລັບປີ 2023.”

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ມີຄວາມກັງວົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານຂອງຈີນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດປາຊີຟິກ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນພູມິພາກທີ່ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະ ນິວຊີແລນ ເຄີຍພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນຂອບເຂດອິດທິພົນທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຂອງມື້ວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ກະ​ຊວງການຄ້າ ແລະການຕ່າງປະ ເທດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫຼື DFAT ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຜູກພັນທາງການເມືອງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງເມັກ ຄີນ (Meg Keen), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ຂອງໂຄງການມະຫາສະ ໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນ ໂລວີ (Lowy), ເຊິ່ງເປັນອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ທີ່ມີສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຊິດນີ.

ທ່ານນາງບອກສະຖານີອອກອາກາດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງເຊື່ອວ່າ ລັດຖະບານແຄນເບີຣາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັດການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງການເງິນໃດໆຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໂຊໂກແວ ໃນປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄີນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ລາວກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກປະຖິ້ມ ເນື່ອງຈາກອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຖອນເງິນ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະມັນກໍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານອັນໃດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຄື​ທີ່​ວ່ານັ້ນ. ແລະການສົນທະນາກັບພວກຢູ່ທີ່ DFAT ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີສັນຍານອັນໃດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ຫຼື ມີການຕັດງົບປະມານໂຄງການການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງໆ.”

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະໄດ້ກ່າວມາແລ້ວວ່າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ປະກາດໂຄງການຕ່າງໆທາງການເງິນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ກ່ຽວກັບເງິນທຶນສະໜັບສະໜຸນສໍາລັບປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນຊ່ວງສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລວມທັງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສໍາລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2024, ແລະສໍາລັບງານກິ​ລາປະຈໍາພາກພື້ນປາຊີຟິກໃນເດືອນພະຈິກແລ້ວນີ້.

The leader of the Solomon Islands - a strategic archipelago in the Pacific - has accused Australia and other Western nations of withdrawing financial support. Earlier this month, the Solomon Islands confirmed a controversial policing pact with China. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

The Solomon Islands chain is about 2,000 kilometers north-east of Australia, with a population of 700,000 people. It’s not a wealthy country but it is considered to be geographically strategic. It was fought over by the Japanese and allied forces during the Second World War.

It is now a place of increasing political friction between China and the West.

Last year, Solomon Island’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said a policing deal with China would offer protection from “external or internal threats” but it would not alter existing security arrangements with Australia.

Earlier this month, the pact was confirmed when Sogavare visited Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the new bilateral "comprehensive strategic partnership".

Sogavare has accused Australia and its allies of using a “coercive diplomatic approach” to target China-Solomon Islands relations. He has also alleged that Australia and other western countries are withdrawing some of their financial support for the islands.

He told a press conference in the capital, Honiara, Monday, that China had agreed to make up the shortfall.

SOGAVARE ACT

“I am glad and really delighted to announce that the Peoples’ Republic of China stepped up and committed itself to meet this shortfall by providing the budgetary support that is needed for 2023.”

Australia is increasingly anxious about China’s ambitions in the Pacific, a region Australia and New Zealand have considered to be their traditional sphere of influence.

In a statement Monday, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) denied the Canberra government had reneged on any formal financial commitments.

Meg Keen is the director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based research organization.

She told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Tuesday that she believes that Canberra has not cut financial support to Sogavare’s government in the Solomon Islands.

KEEN ACT

“He is making a claim that the gap being left is because Australia has withdrawn its budget support and there is no evidence that that has occurred. And talking with people at DFAT it does not seem there is any indication that that has happened, nor has there been a cut to the aid program.”

Analysts have said that Australia has announced several multi-million-dollar packages of financial support for the Solomon Islands in the past two years, including aid to help run elections in 2024, and for the Pacific Games in November.