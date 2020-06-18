ຍານອະວະກາດ Solar Orbiter ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໃກ້ ພະອາທິດ

ຍານອະວະກາດ Solar Orbiter ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄງການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງຢູໂຣບ ກັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປໃກ້ ພະອາທິດ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໃນລັດສະໝີ 77 ລ້ານກິໂລແມັດ ແລະໄດ້ຖ່າຍເອົາຮູບພາບພະອາທິດ ໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ທີ່ສຸດ ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ມີມາກ່ອນ.

ການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງອົງການອະວະກາດສະຫະລັດຫຼື NASA ແລະອົງການ ອະວະກາດຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື ESA ໄດ້ເລີ້ມໃນເດືອນກຸມພາເວລາມີການສົ່ງຍານອະ ວະກາດ Solar Orbiter ຈາກຖານຍິງຢູ່ Cape Canaveral ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິ ດາ. ຍານອະວະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ອອກແບບເພື່ອສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງຂວ້າພະອາທິດໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ ແລະສັງເກດເບິ່ງສະໜາມແມ່ເຫຼັກຂອງພະອາທິດເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ.

ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດອົງການ ESA ແລະອົງການ NASA ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ຍານ Solar Orbiter ໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໃກ້ພະອາທີິດ ປະມານ 77 ລ້ານກິໂລແມັດ ປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງໄລຍະທາງ ແຕ່ໂລກມະນຸດ ຫາດາວດັ່ງກ່າວ. ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ການບິນຜ່ານເພື່ອທົດສອບເບິ່ງອຸບປະກອນທາງວິທະຍາສາດ 10 ຢ່າງຂອງຍານອະວະກາດ ຮ່ວມທັງກ້ອງສ່ອງທາງໄກຫົກໜ່ວຍ.

ອົງການອະວະກາດທັງສອງກ່າວວ່າ ຮູບພາຍທີ່ຖ່າຍໂດຍຍານອະວະກາດ ຈະ ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້. ອົງການ ESA ກ່າວວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຍານອະ ວະກາດແມ່ນຢູ່ປະມານ 134 ລ້ານກິໂລແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກໂລກມະນຸດ ເພາະສະ ນັ້ນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຢູ່ນຶ່ງອາທິດ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆ ມາຫາໂລກມະນຸດ.

ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດຫວັງວ່າ ອຸບປະກອນຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ເທິງຍານ Solar Orbiter ຈະຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂຄວາມລຶກລັບ ຂອງການເຮັດວຽກພາຍໃນດາວ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້

The joint Europe and U.S. Solar Orbiter spacecraft has made its first close approach to the Sun, getting as close as 77 million kilometers and taking the closest images of the sun ever captured.

The collaboration between the the U.S. space agency, NASA and the European Space Agency ((ESA)), began in February when the orbiter was launched from from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The orbiter is designed to give close-up views of the Sun's polar regions and observe its magnetic activity for the first time.

ESA and NASA scientists say on Monday the orbiter made its first close approach to the Sun at around 77 million kilometers, about half the distance between Earth and the star. The researchers used the flyby to test the spacecraft's ten science instruments, including six telescopes.

The space agencies say pictures of the Sun taken by the orbiter will be released next month. ESA says the spacecraft is currently 134 million kilometers from Earth, so it will take around a week for the images to be sent back.

Scientists hope the instruments on board the orbiter will help solve the mysteries of the inner workings of our nearest star

