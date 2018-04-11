ພະລັງງານແສງອາທິດ ອາດເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້າຈາກເຂື່ອນ ໃນຂົງເຂດ ແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງ

ໂຄງການພະລັງງານ ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ​ແລະລົມ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່​ພະລັງ

ງານນໍ້າໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ແມ່ນໍ້າ​ຂອງ​ ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ອາຄະ​ເນ ຊຶ່ງ​ວັນນະ​ສອນ​ ຈະນຳ​ລາຍລະ​ອຽດ

ມາສະ​ເໜີທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສັນຍາຕ່າງໆດ້ານພະລັງງານ​ລົມ​ແລະພະລັງງານ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ​ໃນຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍ​ພັນ

​ເມ​ກາ​ວັດ ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ແມ່​ນໍ້າຂອງ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ເຊັນກັນ​ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍທາງ​

ການ​ເງິນ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຽ່ຫຼວງ ຕໍ່ໂຄງການເຄື່ອນ​ໄຟຟ້າ ​ໃນ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ, ອີງຕາມນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ

​ທາງ​ດ້ານພະລັງງານ ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມກ່ຽວກັບ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳຄັ້ງ​ສຳຄັນ ​ໃນ​ສັບປະດາ

​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ການ​ໂຈະ​ໄວ້​ ຍ້ອນການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ໄທ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ທີ່ເລື່ອນຊື້​

ພະລັງງານ​ໄຟຟ້າ​ຈາກເຄື່ອນ​ໃນ​ແມ່ນໍ້າ​ຂອງນັ້ນ, ພວກສະແຫວງຫາພະລັງງານ

​ສະອາດແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເສດຖະສາດ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສູງ​ສຸດແມ່ນໍ້າ​ຂອງ​ ຄັ້ງ​ທີ

3 ວ່າ ຕະຫຼາດ​ພະລັງງານ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕົກມາ​ເຖິງ​ຈຸດບັນຈົບ​ຂອງ​ວິວັດທະນາ​

ການດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ​ໄບຣ​ເອັນ ​ໄອເລີ (Brian Eyler) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ​ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ສຕິ​ມຊັນ ເອ​ເຊຍ

ອາຄະ​ເນ (Stimson Center’s Southeast Asia Program) ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສັນຍາ

ຈາກ​ພະລັງງານ​ລົມ​ແລະ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ຄວາມແຮງ 6 ​ພັນ​ເມ​ກາ​ວັດ ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ກັນແລ້ວ

​ໃນ​ກຳປູເຈຍ, ຫວຽດນາມ ​ໄທ ​ແລະ​ລາວ ​ໃນ​ຮອບ 6 ​ເດືອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້.

“​ໃນ​ເດືອ​ນມັງກອນ 2017 ນີ້, ຄະນະ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ໂຮງງານ

​ໄຟຟ້າທີ່​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ແລ້ວໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ເອົາພະລັງງານ​ເສ​ງອາທິດ​ແລະ

ພະລັງງານ​ລົມປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນແຜນ​ພັດທະນາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ອັນ​ນັ້ນ ເວົ້າແທ້ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຍົກຂຶ້ນມາສົນທະນາກັນເລີຍ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ

ປີ 2017.”

“​ໃນນຶ່ງ​ປີຕໍ່ມາ ກຳປູ​ເຈຍ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ປະຕິຮູບ​ໃໝ່ໝົດ ​ລະບຽບ​ການດ້ານ​ພະລັງງານ

ຂອງຕົນ ​ໂດຍຕິດຕັ້ງພະລັງງານແສງ​ອາທິດໃສ່ຢ່າງໃຫຽ່ ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​

ຖ້າຫາກ​ວ່າ​ກຳປູ​ເຈຍເຮັດ ແນ່ນອນ ທ່ານ​ຄວນເຊື່ອໄດ້ໂລດ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນ ​

ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ຮັນ​ຈັງ ລີ (Hyunjung Lee) ນັກ​ເສດຖະສາດ​ດ້ານ​ພະລັງງານ​ອາວຸ​ໂສ

ຂອງ​ທະນາຄານ​ພັດທະນາ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ຫຼື ADB ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ອາຄະ​ເນ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພະລັງງານທັງຫຼາຍ ​ເຊັ່ນພະລັງງານລົມ​ແລະ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ “ຈະເປັນ​ທີ່​ນິຍົມ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່

​ຫຼວງໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ຕາມຄວາມ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ.​”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ບັນຍາກາດ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ

ຜ່ານມານີ້ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ພັດ​ມະ​ນາ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາ​ຍ ​ໃນດ້ານ

ພະລັງງານລົມ​ແລະແສງ​ອາທິດ ​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ແລະມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນຄວາມ​ຈິງ

ແທ້ໆ ເປັນຄວາມຈິງອີ່ຫຼີ ໂດຍບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ກັບ​ໄປຫາພະລັງງານ​ນໍ້າອີກ, ມັນ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ມີ

​ການປະສົມ​ປະສານກັນນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ລີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທະນາຄານ​ພັດທະນາ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ກຳລັງ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ພະລັງ​

ງານ​ເພື່ອ​ປະສານ​ງານ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ຮຽນ​ແບບ​ຈາກ​ໂຄງການ​ປະສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​

ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຂອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

ສະພາ MRC ທີ່ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໄດ້ 6 ປີ​ແລ້ວ ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ສຶກສາເບິ່ງ ​ໂຄງການ​ພັດທະນາ

ສຳ​ລັບ​ແມ່​ນໍ້າຂອງ ທີ່​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸ​ມສຸດ​ຍອດ​ນັ້ນ ​ທີ່ສະເໜີແນະ​ວ່າ

ຈະມີຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ລະບົບ​ນິ​ເວດ​ຂອງແມ່​ນ້ຳ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ ທັງ​ໝົດ 11 ໂຄງ

ການໃນ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ​ໃຫຽ່ທີ່ີໄດ້ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້ ​ແລະ​ອີກຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 100 ພະລັງ​ໄຟຟ້າໃນສາ

ຂາຕ່າງໆຫາກ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້​ ອົງການ

​ພະລັງງານ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ຫຼື (International Renewable Energy Agency)

ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ຄ່າ​ໄຟຟ້າ​ໃນ​ລະດັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຄົວ​ເຮືອນ​ຈາກ​ພະລັງງານ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ​

ໄດ້​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ ​73 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຈາກ ປີ 2010 ຫາ​ປີ 2017 ​ແລະ​ຄາດ​ວ່າຈະ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ອີກເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ​

ໃນປີ 2020.

​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ລາຄາ ຄ່າ​ຂອງພະລັງງານ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ຈະ​ຫຼຸດລົງ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ ພະລັງ​ງານ​

ຈາກ​ພະລັງ​ນ້ຳ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າຕັ້ງຫຼາຍ ກ່ອນທີ່​ໂຄງການເຂື່ອນ

ຕ່າງໆຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ ຈະອອກມາ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລນ໌.

ພະລັງງານ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂະຫຍາຍອອກ 32 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​

ເພີ່ມໃສ່ 94 ກີ​ກາ​ວັດ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພະລັງງານ​ທົດ​ແທນ ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ

​ຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ 8.3 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດຂອງອົງການ IREA ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ 15 ພັນ ຂໍ້​ມູນ.

ພະລັງງານ ທົດ​ແທນ ​ແລະ ພະລັງງານ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ​ໄດ້​ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວອອກ​ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງໄວ

​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍຫຼາຍ

​ກວ່າ​ທຸກໆ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພະລັງງານຈາກ​ພະລັງ​ນ້ຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເໝົາ

​ໃຫ້​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ວັງ ​ເວິນ​ລິງ (Wang Wenling) ອາຈານ​ສອນ​ຈາກສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ນາໆ​

ຊາດ ​ແລະ​ການ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກສາ​ລະບົບ​ນິ​ເວດ ຈາກ​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ ຢຸນນານ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ກັບຕາ ວ່າ ລາຄາ​ຈາກ​ເທັກ​ໂທ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຂອງພະລັງງານ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ ​

ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ ​ໃນການ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂລ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ ​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວວ່າ“ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕົກ​ໃຈທີ່ວ່າ ລາຄາ​ຂອງພະລັງງານ​ແສງ​ອາທິດ

ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່​ຫົວໜ່ວຍ ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ກວ່າ ພະລັງງານ​ນ້ຳ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​

ພວກ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ. ມັນ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ຫຼັບ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ ລາຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ ປະມານ 15 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ລາຄາ​ໃນ​ຈີນ.”