smuggle: ບົດຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ

SMUGGLE(NW-24)

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. Thousands of

ancient objects stolen from Iraqi archeological sites were recently

returned to Iraq.

SMUGGLE

Many objects came from the ancient city of Irisagrig. Steve Green,

an American businessman, bought them in 2010. But an

investigation by U.S. officials in 2016 proved the objects were

smuggled into the United States. To smuggle means to move

someone or something from one country into another illegally.

It can also mean simply to bring or take something secretly.

Thousands of ancient objects stolen from Iraqi archeological sites

were recently returned to Iraq.

ເມືອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ວັດຖຸໂບຮານເກົ່າແກ່ ທີ່ຖືກລັກລອບອອກໄປຈາກສະຖານທີ່ໂບຮານະກັມຕ່າງໆຂອງອີຣັກ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງກັບຄືນໄປປະເທດອີຣັກແລ້ວ.

Many objects came from the ancient city of Irisagrig.

ສິ່ງຂອງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ແມ່ນມາຈາກເມືອງໂບຮານ ອີຣີຊາກຣີກ.

Steve Green, an American businessman, bought them in 2010.

ທ່ານ Steve Green ນັກທຸລະກິດຊາວອະເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ຊື້ເອົາສິ່ງຂອງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນປີ

2010.

But an investigation by U.S. officials in 2016 proved the objects were smuggled into the United States.

ແຕ່ການສືບສວນ ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະຣັດ ໃນປີ 2016 ໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສິ່ງຂອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກລັກລອບເອົາເຂົ້າມາ ໃນ ສຫຣ.

To smuggle means to move someone or something from one country

into another illegally.

ຄຳ ກິຣິຍາ smuggle, s m u g g l e, smuggle ແປວ່າຍົກຍ້າຍຜູ້ຄົນ ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຫຼືສິ່ງຂອງອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ ຈາກປະເທດນຶ່ງໄປຍັງອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ເວົ້າງ່າຍໆກໍຄືວ່າ ລັກລອບນຳເອົາໄປ.

It can also mean simply to bring or take something secretly.

ນອກນັ້ນມັນກໍອາດສາມາດແປງ່າຍໆໄດ້ວ່າ ນຳເອົາສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງໄປ ຢ່າງເລິກລັບກໍວ່າໄດ້.