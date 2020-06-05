ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ- ບົດຮຽນທີ 12: Grease Monkey & Fender Bender

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາ ລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາ ຄົນລາວ ກັບ ​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງ ທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ໃນບົດຮຽນບົດທີ 12 ມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານ ຮຽນສຳນວນ Grease monkey ກັບ fender bender. ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ ເສຍເວລາ ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປຟັງ Ly ກັບ Larry ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າລົມ ກັນເລື່ອງຫຍັງ.

Larry had a minor accident last week and sent his car to be repaired. ແລຣີ ປະສົບອຸປະຕິເຫດເລັກໜ້ອຍ ເມື່ອອາທິດ ແລ້ວນີ້ ແລະ ລາວຈຶ່ງເອົາລົດລາວໄປແປງ. Today Ly is accompanying him to the repair shop to pick it up. ມື້ນີ້ ລີ ຕິດຕາມລາວໄປ ຮ້ານແປງລົດ ເພື່ອໄປເອົາລົດ ຫລື ຈະແປວ່າ ລີ ຕິດ ຕາມລາວໄປເອົາລົດຢູ່ຮ້ານແປງລົດກໍ່ໄດ້. ໃນບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ ທ່ານ ຈະໄດ້ຍິນແລຣີ ໃຊ້ ຄຳສັບ grease monkey. ພວກເຮົາມາພາ ກັນໄປຟັງພ້ອມກັນເລີຍວ່າ ລາວໝາຍເຖິງຫຍັງ?

LL: I hope my car is ready. The grease monkey said it would be fixed by 3:00 this afternoon.

Ly: The grease monkey? Why do they have monkeys at the repair shop?

LL: No, there aren’t any monkeys like the monkeys in the zoo. Grease monkey is a slang term for auto mechanic.

Ly: Oh, you mean that the auto mechanic told you that your car would be ready by 3:00 pm.

LL: Right, but I doubt it will be ready. Every time a grease monkey tells my car will be ready, he’s wrong.

Ly: What do you mean?

LL: Well, last time I had my car fixed. The mechanic said it would be ready the next day. As it turned out, my car wasn’t ready until three days later.

Ly: Hey, Larry, would a mechanic get angry if you called him a grease monkey to his face?

LL: Some mechanics wouldn’t care, but others might not like being called a grease monkey. If I mean it as a joke, it’s okay; however, it can also be used negatively.

Ly: So, you could insult a mechanic by calling him a grease monkey, right?

LL: Yeah, it can be an insult.

Ly: How can it be used jokingly?

LL: Well, my sister tried to fix her car and got covered in grease. After that, my father jokingly called her his little grease monkey.

Ly: That’s cute! What about you? Have you ever tried to be a grease monkey?

LL: No, I’m not very good at fixing cars. I would be a lousy grease monkey.

So a grease monkey is a slang term for auto mechanic. ສະຫລຸບແລ້ວ a grease monkey ເປັນຄຳສັບສະແລງ ສຳລັບຊ່າງແປງລົດ. ຄຳວ່າ Grease G-r-e-a-s-e ແປວ່າ ນ້ຳມັນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນນ້ຳມັນໃສ່ລົດ ທີ່ຊາວອາເມລິກັນເອີ້ນວ່າ gas g-a-s ຫລື ນ້ຳ ມັນຄົວກິນ cooking oil ແຕ່ເປັນພວກນ້ຳມັນຫລໍ່ລື້ນ ແບບທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມື່ນໆ ແລະ ຄຳກິລິຍາ to grease ກໍ່ແປວ່າ ເອົານ້ຳມັນໃສ່ໃຫ້ມັນມື່ນ ແລະ ຄຳຄຸນນາມ greasy g-r-e-a-s-y ແປວ່າມັນ ດັ່ງເຊັ່ນໃນ ປະໂຫຍກນີ້ I don’t like Chinese food because it is too greasy ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມັກອາຫານຈີນ ເພາະວ່າມັນ ມັນໂພດ. Monkey m-o-n-k-e-y ກໍ່ຄືລີງ. A grease monkey ແປວ່າ ລີງທີ່ທານ້ຳມັນໃຫ້ມັນມື່ນ ໝາຍເຖິງຊ່າງແປງລົດນັ້ນເອງ ຄົງຈະເປັນ ເພາະວ່າເວລາພວກຊ່າງແປງລົດເຮັດວຽກ ເສື້ອຜ້າ ແລະ ໜ້າຕາຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປື້ອນເປິະ ມອມແມມ ໄປດ້ວຍນ້ຳມັນ ຄືກັນກັບລີງຫັ້ນ ແຫລະເນາະ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາ ຢ່າໄປເອີ້ນ ຊ່າງແປງລົດວ່າ grease monkey ຕໍ່ໜ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າເດີ້ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາ ເຈົ້າອາດຈະບໍ່ພໍໃຈກໍ່ເປັນໄດ້. ເປັນຫຍັງຈຶ່ງວ່າຊັ້ນ? ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃຈ.

LL: I hope my car is ready. The grease monkey said it would be fixed by 3:00 this afternoon.

ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ລົດຂ້ອຍຄົງຈະແປງແລ້ວໆ. ທ້າວ grease monkey ເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວຈະ ແປງໃຫ້ແລ້ວ ພາຍໃນເວລາບ່າຍ 3 ໂມງມື້ນີ້.

Ly: The grease monkey? Why do they have monkeys at the repair shop? Grease monkey?

ເປັນຫຍັງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງມີ ລີງ ຢູ່ຮ້ານແປງລົດ?

LL: No, there aren’t any monkeys like the monkeys in the zoo. Grease monkey is a slang term for auto mechanic.

ບໍ່ ບໍ່ມີໂຕລີງ ຄືກັນກັບລີງ ຢູ່ສວນສັດນ່າ. Grease monkey ແມ່ນຄຳສະແລງ ສຳລັບເອີ້ນຊ່າງແປງລົດ.

Ly: Oh, you mean that the auto mechanic told you that your car would be ready by 3:00 pm.

ໂອ ເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຊ່າງແປງລົດບອກເຈົ້າວ່າ ລົດເຈົ້າຈະແປງໃຫ້ແລ້ວ ພາຍໃນເວລາບ່າຍ 3 ໂມງນີ້ຫວາ?

LL: Right, but I doubt it will be ready. Every time a grease monkey tells my car will be ready, he’s wrong.

ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍສົງໄສວ່າ ມັນຄົງຈະບໍ່ແລ້ວດອກ. ທຸກໆຄັ້ງທີ່ຊ່າງ ແປງລົດບອກຂ້ອຍວ່າ ລົດຂ້ອຍຈະແປງແລ້ວ ລາວແມ່ນເວົ້າຜິດທຸກເທື່ອ.

Ly: What do you mean?

ເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ?

LL: Well, last time I had my car fixed. The mechanic said it would be ready the next day. As it turned out, my car wasn’t ready until three days later.

ເອີ່ ກະ.. ເທື່ອ ແລ້ວນີ້ ຂ້ອຍເອົາລົດໄປແປງ ຊ່າງກໍ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນຈະແລ້ວໃນມື້ຕໍ່ມາ. ແຕ່ບາດແລ້ວ ລົດຂ້ອຍກໍ່ບໍ່ແລ້ວຊ້ຳ ຈົນເຖິງ 3 ມື້ຕໍ່ມາ.

Ly: Hey, Larry, would a mechanic get angry if you called him a grease monkey to his face?

ເອີ່ ແລຣີ ຊ່າງ ແປງລົດຈະຄຽດບໍ່ ຖ້າເຈົ້າຮ້ອງລາວວ່າ grease monkey ຕໍ່ໜ້າລາວ?

LL: Some mechanics wouldn’t care, but others might not like being called a grease monkey. If I mean it as a joke, it’s okay; however, it can also be used negatively.

ນາຍຊ່າງບາງຄົນກໍ່ຄົງຈະບໍ່ຖື ແຕ່ຄົນອື່ນໆກໍ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ມັກ ຖ້າມີຄົນຮ້ອງເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ grease monkey. ຖ້າຂ້ອຍເວົ້າແບບເວົ້າ ຢອກ ມັນກໍ່ບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງດອກ; ແຕ່ວ່າ ເຮົາກໍ່ຍັງສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ມັນ ເວົ້າແບບໃນທາງລົບ ກໍ່ໄດ້.

Ly: So, you could insult a mechanic by calling him a grease monkey, right?

ສະນັ້ນ ກໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຈົ້າສາມາດເວົ້າ ດູຖູກຊ່າງແປງລົດໄດ້ໂດຍຮ້ອງລາວວ່າ a grease monkey ແມ່ນບໍ່?

LL: Yeah, it can be an insult.

ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ມັນສາມາດເປັນຄຳ ເວົ້າດູຖູກ ກໍ່ໄດ້.

Ly: How can it be used jokingly?

ຖ້າເວົ້າແບບຫລີ້ນໆເດ້ ຈະນຳໃຊ້ມັນໃນກໍລະນີແບບໃດ?

LL: Well, my sister tried to fix her car and got covered in grease. After that, my father jokingly called her his little grease monkey.

ເອີ ເອື້ອຍຂ້ອຍເຄີຍພະຍາຍາມຈະແປງລົດ ລາວເອງ ຕົນໂຕລາວກໍ່ເລີຍມີແຕ່ນ້ຳມັນ. ຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພໍ່ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ເລີຍ ຮ້ອງລາວແບບຫລີ້ນໆວ່າ grease monkey ໂຕນ້ອຍໆຂອງເພິ່ນ.

Ly: That’s cute! What about you? Have you ever tried to be a grease monkey?

ໜ້າຮັກດີເນາະ! ເຈົ້າເດ້ ກໍ່ເຄີຍ ພະຍາຍາມຈະເປັນ grease monkey ຢູ່ບໍ່?

LL: No, I’m not very good at fixing cars. I would be a lousy grease monkey. ບໍ່

ຂ້ອຍແປງລົດບໍ່ເກ່ັງເລີຍຈັກດີ້. ຖ້າຂ້ອຍ ລອງເຮັດເບິ່ງ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ອາດຈະເປັນຊ່າງແປງລົດທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍເລີຍແຫລະ.

Ly and Larry were discussing the meaning of the slang word ‘grease monkey’ because Larry had sent his car to a repair shop. ລີ ກັບ ແລຣີ ລົມກັນ ເລື່ອງ ຄວາມ ໝາຍຂອງຄຳສັບສະແລງ ‘grease monkey’ ເພາະວ່າແລຣີໄດ້ເອົາ ລົດຂອງລາວ ໄປຮ້ານແປງລົດ. So she asked him why he had to get his car repaired. ລີກໍ່ເລີຍຖາມລາວວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງລາວຈຶ່ງ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາລົດຂອງລາວໄປແປງ? Larry said he had a fender bender. Fender bender? ມັນແປວ່າແນວໃດ? ໄປຟັງແລຣີ ອະທິບາຍ ພ້ອມກັນເລີຍ.

Ly: Hey, Larry, you still didn’t tell me why you had to get your car repaired.

LL: I was in a little fender bender the other day and my tail light needed to be fixed.

Ly: You were in a what? What’s a fender bender?

LL: A fender bender is a minor car accident. Usually, no one is seriously hurt in a fender bender and the cars are not damaged too badly.

Ly: You were in a car accident? Why didn’t you tell me?

LL: It was just a fender bender, so I didn’t think it was important enough to tell you about.

Ly: People can still get hurt in fender benders! Are you okay?

LL: I’m fine. I didn’t even get a scratch.

Ly: That’s good. What caused the fender bender?

LL: The girl in the car behind me was talking on her cell phone and she wasn’t paying attention. She drove into the back of my car.

Ly: That could have been serious!

LL: Fortunately, she wasn’t driving very fast, so it turned out to be just a minor fender bender.

So a fender bender is a minor car accident ສະຫລຸບແລ້ວ ສຳນວນ fender bender ໝາຍເຖິງອຸປະຕິເຫດທາງລົດ ຍົນເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຕຳກົ້ນລົດກັນຄ່ອຍໆ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕາໄຟແຕກ ຫລື ກັນຊົນບຸ້ມ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ມີຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫລາຍ ຊຶ່ງກໍ່ໜ້າ ແປກຢູ່ ເພາະວ່າ Fender f-e-n-d-e-r ໝາຍເຖິງໂກບຕີນລົດກັນຂີ້ຕົມ; ສ່ວນ bender b-e-n-d-e-r ກໍ່ມາຈາກຄຳວ່າ to bend b-e-n-d ແປວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຄົດມັນງໍ ແຕ່ກັນຊົນລົດຊ້ຳແມ່ນ bumper b-u-m-p-e-r ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນສຳນວນ bumper bender ກັບແມ່ນ fender bender. ຢູ່ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ທ່ານຈະເຫັນປ້າຍໃຫຍ່ໆຕິດຢູ່ຂ້າງຖະໜົນທີ່ມີລົດ ແລ່ນໄປມາຫລາຍ ມີຂໍ້ຄວາມວ່າ Fender bender? Please move your cars to the side of the road. ແປວ່າ ລົດຕຳກົ້ນກັນບໍ? ກະລຸນາ ຍ້າຍລົດທ່ານອອກໄປຂ້າງທາງ. ເຫດຜົນກໍ່ຄືວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນ ອຸປະຕິເຫດຮ້າຍແຮງ ກໍ່ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງປະລົດໄວ້ກາງທາງ ເພື່ອລໍຖ້າໃຫ້ ຕຳຫລວດມາເບິ່ງ ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການສັນຈອນຕິດຂັດນັ້ນເອງ. ບັດນີ້ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

Ly: Hey, Larry, you still didn’t tell me why you had to get your car repaired.

ເອີ ແລຮີ ເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກຂ້ອຍເລີຍວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາລົດຂອງເຈົ້າ ໄປແປງ?

LL: I was in a little fender bender the other day and my tail light needed to be fixed.

ຂ້ອຍປະສົບອຸປະຕິເຫດ fender bender ໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ມື້ກ່ອນຫັ້ນ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ແປງຕາໄຟ ທ້າຍລົດຂອງຂ້ອຍ.

Ly: You were in a what? What’s a fender bender?

ເຈົ້າປະສົບຫຍັງເກາະ? A fender bender ແມ່ນຫຍັງ?

LL: A fender bender is a minor car accident. Usually, no one is seriously hurt in a fender bender and the cars are not damaged too badly.

A fender bender ໝາຍເຖິງອຸປະຕິເຫດທາງລົດຍົນ ເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຈະແມ່ນ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນ fender bender ແລະ ລົດກໍ່ບໍ່ເສຍຫາຍຫຍັງ ຫລາຍປານໃດ.

Ly: You were in a car accident? Why didn’t you tell me?

ເຈົ້າປະສົບອຸປະຕິເຫດທາງລົດຍົນນ່ະ? ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າຄືບໍ່ບອກ ຂ້ອຍ?

LL: It was just a fender bender, so I didn’t think it was important enough to tell you about.

ມັນເປັນພຽງອຸປະຕິເຫດ ເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ເລີຍຄິດວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ສຳຄັນພໍທີ່ຈະບອກໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຮູ້.

Ly: People can still get hurt in fender benders! Are you okay?

ຜູ້ຄົນສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຄືກັນ ໃນອຸປະຕິເຫດທາງ ລົດຍົນເລັກໆ ນ້ອຍໆ! ເຈົ້າໂອເຄບໍ່?

LL: I’m fine. I didn’t even get a scratch.

ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນ ຫຍັງ ຮອດບໍ່ມີຮອຍຂູດຊ້ຳ.

Ly: That’s good. What caused the fender bender?

ດີແລ້ວຊັ້ນນ່ະ. ແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນສາເຫດ ໃຫ້ເກີດອຸປະຕິບັດເຫດນັ້ນລະ?

LL: The girl in the car behind me was talking on her cell phone and she wasn’t paying attention. She drove into the back of my car.

ເດັກສາວຢູ່ໃນລົດຄັນຫລັງຂອງຂ້ອຍ ລົມໂທລະສັບມືຖືຂອງລາວຢູ່ ແລະ ກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃສ່ໃຈລະມັດລະວັງເລີຍ. ລາວກໍໍເລີຍຂັບມາຕຳກົ້ນລົດຂ້ອຍ.

Ly: That could have been serious!

ມັນອາດສາມາດຮ້າຍແຮງ ໄດ້ ໄດ໋ຫັ້ນ.

LL: Fortunately, she wasn’t driving very fast, so it turned out to be just a minor fender bender.

ໂຊກດີທີ່ລາວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຂັບໄວປານໃດ ມັນກໍ່ເລີຍເປັນພຽງອຸປະຕິເຫດເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ ທາງສະຖານີແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລະບົບ AM ທຸກໆວັນ ອັງຄານ ແລະ ວັນເສົາ ເວລາ 9.30 ໂມງ ຫາ 9:45 ໂມງ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ໃນລະບົບ FM 103.7 Mhz (ຮ້ອຍສາມຈຸດເຈັດເມກາເຮີ້ສ) ເວລາບ່າຍ 14.00 ໂມງ ຫາ 14.15 ໂມງ ທຸກໆວັນເສົາ ແລະ ວັນ ອາທິດ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບ ມື້ນີ້ ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບ ສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະ ອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນ ຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!