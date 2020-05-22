ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ- ບົດຮຽນທີ 11 Can of Worms & Cut One’s Losses

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງ ທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນ ສຳນວນ Can of worms ກັບ cut one’s losses ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮັບຟັງ ໃນບົດ ສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ ເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາສອງຄົນ Ly ກັບ Larry. ເຊີນບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການໄດ້ເລີຍ.



Ly and Larry are discussing a friend who is having some problems at work and they are trying to decide how best to help her. ລີ ກັບ ແລຣີ ກຳລັງລົມກັນ ເລື່ອງໝູ່ຄົນໜຶ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງມີບັນຫາບາງຢ່າງຢູ່ບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ ຈຶ່ງຈະຊ່ວຍລາວໄດ້ດີທີ່ ສຸດ. ໃຫ້ບັນດາທ່ານສັງເກດສຳນວນ a can of worms ທີ່ແລຣີໃຊ້ ວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດ?

LL: I think that maybe we should just be supportive of Jane. It’s best not to open a can of worms by trying to give her advice.

Ly: What do you mean open a can of worms? What does giving her advice have to do with opening a can of worms?

LL: “To open a can of worms” is to do something that results in a complicated situation full of problems.

Ly: Why would giving Jane advice be like opening a can of worms?

LL: Well, if she follows your advice and it doesn’t solve her problem, then she might blame you.

Ly: Or I might give her the wrong advice because I’m not familiar with the situation.

LL: Right. There are so many things that could go wrong when you give people advice that I usually avoid opening that can of worms.

Ly: Larry, the other day I really opened a can of worms in class.

LL: What did you do?

Ly: I asked the professor why we didn’t discuss chapter 13 of our textbook and he decided to make the whole class study chapter 13 and take a test on Monday.

LL: I bet that everyone in your class is unhappy with you right now.

Ly: Yeah, I really opened a can of worms. The worst thing is that the professor is mad at me for pointing out his oversight.

LL: Wow, that’s a tough situation. You really did open a can of worms.

Ly: I know. I’m sorry I said anything to begin with.

LL: Unfortunately, sometimes keeping your mouth shut is the only way to avoid opening a can of worms.

ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາ ກໍ່ຄົງຈະຮູ້ແລ້ວຕິເນາະວ່າ a can of worms ກໍ່ຄືກະປ໋ອງໂຕໜອນ. Worm ສະກົດ w-o-r-m ອ່ານວ່າ worm ບໍ່ແມ່ນ warm ທີ່ສະກົດ w-a-r-m ແປວ່າອຸ່ນ ແລະ to open a can of worms ກໍ່ແມ່ນ ໄຂກະປ໋ອງໜອນ ມີຄວາມ ໝາຍວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ກໍ່ຄືກັນກັບເວລາເຮົາ ໄຂກະປ໋ອງໝອນ ໂຕໜອນກໍ່ຈະອອກໄປ ຍົ້ວເຍ້ຍເຕັມໄປໝົດ. ເອົາ ໄປ ຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກເທື່ືອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LL: I think that maybe we should just be supportive of Jane. It’s best not to open a can of worms by trying to give her advice.

ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຄວນພຽງແຕ່ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ເຈນເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ. ມັນເປັນການດີທີ່ສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ຄວນ ຈະ open a can of worms ໂດຍການພະຍາຍາມໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນໍາ ແກ່ລາວ.

Ly: What do you mean open a can of worms? What does giving her advice have to do with opening a can of worms?

ເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດກັບ open a can of worms? ການໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳແກ່ລາວ ມັນກ່ຽວຫຍັງກັບກະປອ໋ງໜອນ?

LL: “To open a can of worms” is to do something that results in a complicated situation full of problems.

“To open a can of worms” ກໍ່ຄື ເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ ສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ແລະ ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍບັນຫາ.

Ly: Why would giving Jane advice be like opening a can of worms?

ເປັນຫຍັງການໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນໍາແກ່ເຈນ ຈຶ່ງຈະສົ່ງຜົນກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ?

LL: Well, if she follows your advice and it doesn’t solve her problem, then she might blame you.

ເອີ່ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າລາວເຮັດຕາມຄຳແນະນຳຂອງເຈົ້າ ແລະ ມັນກໍ່ບໍ່ຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຫຍັງ ໃຫ້ລາວໄດ້ ລາວກໍ່ອາດຈະຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ເຈົ້າ ວ່າເປັນຍ້ອນເຈົ້າ.

Ly: Or I might give her the wrong advice because I’m not familiar with the situation.

ຫລືວ່າ ຂ້ອຍອາດຈະແນະນຳລາວ ຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ເພາະວ່າຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບສະຖານະການເລີຍ.

LL: Right. There are so many things that could go wrong when you give people advice that I usually avoid opening that can of worms.

ແມ່ນແລ້ວ. ເວລາເຮົາໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະ ນຳແກ່ຜູ້ຄົນ ມັນມີຫລາຍສິ່ງຫລາຍຢ່າງທີ່ອາດສາມາດຜິດພາດໄດ້ ຈົນ ເຖິງຂັ້ນຂ້ອຍຈະຫລີກລ່ຽງການໄຂກະປ໋ອງໜອນ ເປັນເລື່ອງປົກກະຕິໄປ ແລ້ວ.

Ly: Larry, the other day I really opened a can of worms in class.

ເອີ່ ແລຣີ ມື້ກ່ອນຫັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ໄຂກະປອ໋ງໜອນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນແທ້ໆຕວາ.

LL: What did you do?

ເຈົ້າເຮັດຫຍັງລະ?

Ly: I asked the professor why we didn’t discuss chapter 13 of our textbook and he decided to make the whole class study chapter 13 and take a test on Monday.

ຂ້ອຍຖາມອາຈານວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສົນທະນາບົດທີ 13 ຂອງປຶ້ມ ຕຳລາຮຽນ ເພິ່ນກໍ່ເລີຍຕັດສິນໃຈບອກໃຫ້ໝົດທັງຫ້ອງຮຽນບົດທີ 13 ເພື່ອສອບເສງໃນມື້ວັນຈັນ.

LL: I bet that everyone in your class is unhappy with you right now.

ຂ້ອຍພະນັນເລີຍວ່າ ທຸກໆຄົນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນຂອງເຈົ້າຄືຊິບໍ່ພໍໃຈນຳເຈົ້າປານໃດເນາະ ຕອນນີ້.

Ly: Yeah, I really opened a can of worms. The worst thing is that the professor is mad at me for pointing out his oversight.

ກະແມ່ນຫັ້ນແຫລະ ຂ້ອຍແມ່ນໄດ້ໄຂກະປ໋ອງໃຫ້ໜອນມັນອອກມາ ອີ່ຫລີແຫລະ. ທີ່ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ ກໍ່ ຄືອາຈານເພິ່ນໂມໂຫໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ ທີ່ໄປຈີ້ໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນຮູ້ເລື່ອງທີ່ເພິ່ນຫລົງລືມເບິ່ງຂ້າມບົດຮຽນໄປ.

LL: Wow, that’s a tough situation. You really did open a can of worms.

ເອີ່ ນັ້ນກໍ່ເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ລໍໍາບາກຢູ່. ເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄຂກະປອ໋ງ ໃຫ້ໝູ່ໜອນມັນອອກມາ ອີ່ຫລີ.

Ly: I know. I’m sorry I said anything to begin with.

ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ເສຍໃຈທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເວົ້າອີ່ຫຍັງອອກໄປ ໃນຕອນຕົ້ນຫັ້ນ.

LL: Unfortunately, sometimes keeping your mouth shut is the only way to avoid opening a can of worms.

ກໍ່ໜ້າເສຍໃຈຢູ່ ທີ່ບາງເທື່ອການປິດປາກເຈົ້າໄວ້ ບໍ່ເວົ້າຫຍັງເລີຍຫັ້ນ ແມ່ນຫົນທາງດຽວທີ່ຈະຫລີກລ່ຽງການໄຂກະປ໋ອງ ປ່ອຍໂຕໜອນອອກມາ ກໍ່ຄື ການບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ນັ້ນເອງ.



A couple of days later Larry has an update on Jane to tell Ly. ສອງສາມມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ແລຣີມີຂ່າວຫລ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບເຈນ ມາເລົ່າສູ່ ລີ ຟັງ. ໄປຟັງກັນວ່າ ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ. Let’s hear what has happened.

Ly: Hi Larry. What’s the update on Jane?

LL: Well, Jane decided to cut her losses and quit her job. She’s going to start looking for a new job tomorrow.

Ly: Jane decided to quit? What does cut her losses mean?

LL: To cut one’s losses means to give up and withdraw from a losing situation.

Ly: She decided to give up on trying to fix her problems at work and quit, right?

LL: Exactly. She didn’t see any way to improve her relationship with her co-workers, so she decided to cut her losses and leave.

Ly: I hope she finds a better job soon. It’s a shame that she couldn’t fix her problems at this job, though.

LL: Sometimes, there’s nothing you can do to improve a situation. All you can do is cut your losses and try to find a better situation.

Ly: I have a friend who was studying for a PhD in biochemistry but she and her professor had a very bad relationship.

LL: What happened?

Ly: After three years, she decided to cut her losses and take a master’s degree.

LL: She gave up on her PhD?

Ly: She didn’t have any other choice.

ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາ ຄົງເຂົ້າໃຈຢູ່ຕິເນາະ ສຳນວນ To cut one’s losses ທີ່ແປຕາມໂຕໄດ້ວ່າ ຕັດການສູນເສຍຂອງເຮົາ ລົງ; ຕາມຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳວ່າ cut ທີ່ແປວ່າ ຕັດ ກັບຄຳວ່າ losses ທີ່ແປວ່າ ການສູນເສຍ ຫລື ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ແຕ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ວ່າ to give up ຫລື ຍອມແພ້ ແລະ ຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກສະຖານະການ ທີ່ເປັນການສູນເສຍສຳລັບເຮົາ ກໍ່ຄື ຕັດການສູນເສຍຂອງເຮົາອອກນັ້ນ ເອງ. ເອົາ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ ເຂົ້າໃຈຄັກໆ.

Ly: Hi Larry. What’s the update on Jane?

ສະບາຍດີ ແລຣີ. ເຈົ້າມີຂ່າວຫລ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບເຈນບໍ່?

LL: Well, Jane decided to cut her losses and quit her job. She’s going to start looking for a new job tomorrow.

ເອີ່ ເຈນຕັດສິນໃຈ to cut her losses ແລະ ລາອອກ ຈາກວຽກຂອງລາວ. ລາວຈະເລີ່ມຊອກຫາວຽກໃໝ່ ໃນມື້ອື່ນນີ້ແລ້ວ.

Ly: Jane decided to quit? What does cut her losses mean?

ເຈນຕັດສິນໃຈລາອອກນ່ະ? ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ cut her losses?

LL: To cut one’s losses means to give up and withdraw from a losing situation.

ສຳນວນ to cut one’s losses ແປວ່າ ຍອມແພ້ ແລະ ຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກສະຖານະການ ທີ່ ຂາດທຶນ ຫລື ເສຍຫາຍ.

Ly: She decided to give up on trying to fix her problems at work and quit, right?

ລາວຕັດສິນໃຈເລີກລົ້ມ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງລາວ ຢູ່ບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ ແລ້ວລາອອກ ຊັ້ນຫວະ?

LL: Exactly. She didn’t see any way to improve her relationship with her co-workers, so she decided to cut her losses and leave.

ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ລາວມອງບໍ່ເຫັນວ່າ ຈະມີຫົນທາງ ໃດທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງ ຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງລາວ ກັບບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງລາວໄດ້ ລາວກໍ່ເລີຍຕັດສິນໃຈຍອມເສຍ ແລະ ລາອອກສະ.

Ly: I hope she finds a better job soon. It’s a shame that she couldn’t fix her problems at this job, though.

ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ລາວຈະຊອກວຽກທີ່ດີກ່ວາເກົ່າໄດ້ໃນໄວໆນີ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນໜ້າເສຍດາຍເນາະ ທີ່ລາວບໍ່ສາມາດແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຂອງລາວ ຢູ່ບ່ອນ ເຮັດວຽກບ່ອນນີ້ໄດ້.

LL: Sometimes, there’s nothing you can do to improve a situation. All you can do is cut your losses and try to find a better situation.

ບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ ມັນກໍ່ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ດອກ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງສະຖານະການໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ. ທັງໝົດທີ່ເຈົ້າ ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ກໍ່ຄື ຍອມເສຍ ແລະ ພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາສະຖານະການ ທີ່ດີກ່ວາເກົ່າ.

Ly: I have a friend who was studying for a PhD in biochemistry but she and her professor had a very bad relationship.

ຂ້ອຍມີໝູ່ຄົນໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ພວມຮຽນຕໍ່ປະລິນຍາເອກ ວິຊາເຄມີ ຊີວະພາບ ແຕ່ວ່າ ລາວກັບອາຈານຂອງລາວ ມີສຳພັນທະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ດີນຳ ກັນຫລາຍ.

LL: What happened?

ເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ?

Ly: After three years, she decided to cut her losses and take a master’s degree.

ຫລັງຈາກສາມປີ ລາວເລີຍຕັດສິນໃຈຍອມ ແລະ ເອົາແຕ່ປະລິນຍາໂທ.

LL: She gave up on her PhD?

ລາວເລີກລົ້ມ ຍອມຖອຍ ບໍ່ຮຽນຕໍ່ເອົາປະລິນຍາເອກນ່ະ?

Ly: She didn’t have any other choice.

ລາວບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກ ອື່ນໃດເດ້.



ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ ທາງສະຖານີແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລະບົບ AM ທຸກໆວັນ ອັງຄານ ແລະວັນເສົາ ເວລາ 9.30 ໂມງ ຫາ 9:45 ໂມງ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ໃນລະບົບ FM 103.7 Mhz (ຮ້ອຍສາມຈຸດເຈັດເມກາເຮີ້ສ) ເວລາບ່າຍ 14.00 ໂມງ ຫາ 14.15 ໂມງ ທຸກໆວັນເສົາ ແລະ ວັນ ອາທິດ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບ ມື້ນີ້ ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະ ອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!